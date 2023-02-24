FitFather Project Reviews (Dr. Anthony Balduzzi Scammer?)

It's true what they say your life changes when you have a kid.

I had two, and so my life changed twice that intensity.

I used to be in very proper form, even in my early 30s. But I had to prioritize my kids and family and just manage my time to stay fit.

That's the reality of your entire life. If you're here, then I'm pretty sure you can relate.

So, I tried different programs, followed harsh diet plans, and even hired personal trainers, but none worked. Being a 44-year-old man, I was devastated by how I was failing to lose weight.

That was only until I came across the Fit Father Project 30x.

The Fit Father project 30x made me realize a fundamental truth — in fitness, what matters is not how hard you work but how exactly that energy is used up; your choice of the fitness pathway decides whether you'll be successful or not.

I can't begin to tell you how grateful I am for this weight loss or fitness program. I assure you that you're on the right path when you're considering Fit Father 30x.

I'm writing this FitFather project review as a man whose life was changed by this program for everyone who wants REAL change.

Let me start by explaining what the Fit Father 30x project really is.

What Is The Fit Father Project?

Fit Father project 30x is more than just a fitness or weight program.

In addition to the workout program, you get a meal plan and some more (I'll get into the details as we go.)

Even if we disregarded those more elements of this weight loss program, there's one important feature — the program is SPECIFICALLY made for busy dads.

The program is designed to change your body and mind within 30 days. During these 30 life-changing days, the program pushes your body to burn stubborn belly fat, building muslce (lean), and, most importantly, build sustainable habits.

This comprehensive weight loss program has been around for about a decade, changing lives and boosting so much confidence and healthiness.

But as I mentioned, what truly matters is how your energy is spent. My energy would have been wasted if the Fit Father project strategy hadn't been technically sound.

Just anyone can't put together such a result-oriented fitness program. Aren't you curious to find out who created the program? Let's find out.

Dr. Anthony Balduzzi: Overview Of The Creator

The program is created by a medical doctor, Dr. Anthony Balduzzi.

Dr. Anthony got his Doctor of Naturopathy degree from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and Health Sciences; here's your verification.

But what do you think motivated Dr. Anthony to create the Fit Father project?

Sadly, the primary catalyst is his father's untimely death at a young age from cancer. So, eventually, he became a son for all of us all fathers so that he could help the symbol of fatherhood.

I personally think that a massive part of the success is due to this emotional body between Dr. Anthony and the typical busy dad who needs help.

The cherry on top is how he is a published research paper author with enough personal trainer experience.

It's not an exaggeration to say that the Fit Father project is the absolute epitome of years of research and practical projects.

But who is the Fit Father 30x program really for? Allow me to answer.

Who Is The Fit Father Program For?

As I mentioned earlier, the project is done explicitly for 40+ men. The common factor amongst 40+ in the present is that we don't have a gym membership — we need the absolute maximum and borderline-magical results.

Fit Father comes close to meeting those expectations if you follow the instructions correctly.

It's not a problem to follow the Fit Father project even if you're in your mid-30s.

But you need to understand the foundation purpose of this project — build age-defying muscle. This is typically present only in men in their 40s or 60s.

Back to slim and healthy in just 30 days — that's the Fit Father 30x project promise.

But how exactly does it happen? What is included in it? That's the next topic of discussion.

What Is Included In The Fit Father Program?

As I mentioned, the Fit Father 30x project contains workout programs and meal plans. But remember how it is said there's more? Let me list down everything before I get into the finer details.

Here's what's included in the Fit Father comprehensive program.

Workout plan collection Nutrition plans Access to the private Facebook group Bonus content

Let's start with the workout plans.

Workout Plans

The BEST thing about the workout plan collection in the Fit Father project is that they're in the form of videos.

That makes it so efficient to watch and follow how EXACTLY each exercise should be done. You get that privilege for every workout plan.

Dr. Anthony has predicted the possibility of losing the effectiveness of his program. That's why the risk is ideally mitigated.

Fit Father workouts mostly contain exercises for your knees, back, shoulders and arms, especially for stubborn belly fat.

But the most important feature is that all these exercises are perfectly safe for middle-aged men.

But if I were to simplify everything, there are two main types of workouts, such as gym and home, in the workout plan.

Let's see how they differ.

Gym Workout Plans

Gym speeds up the weight loss process tremendously if you know what to do — the gym workouts section is dedicated to that.

You get five training exercises that help you make the most out of the equipment. Apex10 is the primary training exercise for them. It's the most intense exercise, impacting your entire body while enhancing strength and overall health.

As I mentioned earlier, all these workouts come as clear instructional videos. That increases the effectiveness of any workout plan.

Is that all? No.

Some of these exercises can be a bit challenging for men in their 60s. That's why each exercise has an alternative exercise that ultimately burns the same amount of fat. The alternative workouts are less intense but take longer time to complete.

Even if you're in your 40s but suffering from knee/back/hip or shoulder problems, these alternative workouts should work better.

How about the home workouts?

Home Workout Plans

I would have absolutely loved to tell you all the finer details, but it's against the Fit Father project's policies. But I'll link the Fit Father project website here so you can get as many details as possible.

But to give you a decent idea, home workouts mainly revolve around the Apex10 workout. The only difference is that none of it requires any gym equipment. The main focus of the home workouts is not to energize you but to burn more calories and boost your body's metabolic reactions.

But there's another crucial factor; food.

What you eat during these 30 days is fundamental to your weight loss success. That's precisely why you get unique meal plans for these 30 days.

Let's look at home these meal plans work.

Nutritional Plans

I was utterly impressed with the Fit Father diet plan collection for several reasons.

To summarize, it's simply because Dr. Anthony covers all possible nutritional aspects with such variety. I have listed eight reasons why his nutrition plans are impressive.

Let's be honest — cooking isn't the most fun thing to do when you're in your 40s, except for dads who love cooking. So, the first reason is the full FFP-approved recipes 'cookbook.'

The second reason is that all of the shopping lists are included. These won't break your bank at all, as these are simple meal plans.

If you didn't know it, what you eat is as important as when you eat them. That's why the third reason is that you get 4 "when to eat" meal timing templates that let you create custom meal timing schedules.

The fourth reason is that you also get clear instructions on what you should eat at restaurants and a guide on how to eat during travel. These special restrictive diets ensure that you don't have to ditch your important outings during the Fit Father weight loss journey.

The fifth reason is the best food list, including proteins, carbs, and fats.

You also get an alcohol-drinking guide that lets you enjoy alcohol and stay lean.

The most crucial factor here is how some of these plans can be followed for a lifetime. That helps you stay lean and healthy long-term. That's the sixth reason why I love the Fit Father diet plan strategy.

I cannot begin to tell you how crucial some supplements are to make our bodies younger and stronger. The seventh reason is that you get a guide for the best supplements for men over 40.

The last and most important reason any Fit Father diet plan is so impressive is that you get four meal plan categories.

That's right — it's similar to the alternative workouts. The difference is that all the meal plans are on the same level. They're just customized according to the consumer.

Let's see how these plans change.

Meal Plan 1: For The Busiest Fathers

Meal plan #1 is for full-time employed busy fathers who can't do anything during the 9-5 work time while caring for their spouses and children. The key feature of this meal plan is that it's strategically scheduled.

You'd notice how all meal plans are scheduled to be very early in the morning, during the lunch break, or late at night. You don't have to worry about sacrificing your jogging time; you can have all that and follow the weight loss course for 30 days.

This is the category that I belong to. Keep reading to know my first-hand experience with Fit Father 30x.

Meal Plan 2: For Busy Fathers At Home

You could be retired or working from home. If that sounds like you, meal plan 2 just might work for your busy schedule.

Unlike meal plan 1, meal plan 2 includes fasting too. That's because you'll have more freedom and less physical discomfort due to the absence of office wear. Fasting in meal plan 2 is well-timed, helping your body burn the highest amount at the best times.

You'd notice how breakfast is scheduled to be a little later than meal plan 1. That lets you wake up peacefully and get on with the weight loss objectives for the day.

Meal Plan 3: Middle Ground Of Meal Plans 1 And 2

Some fathers (or 40+ men in general) have their busiest days and then the days when they work from home. These spontaneous lives must have a mixture of the first and second meals.

Dr. Anthony predicted it before us, which is why meal plan 3 combines meal plans 1 and 2. There's more flexibility in the third meal plan compared to the well-scheduled meal plan 1 and 2.

But I highly advise you to read about all the meal plans and consider your true lifestyle before choosing one. Even if it's for only 30 days, these 30 days are life-changing, and you should make maximum use of them.

Meal Plan 4: For Night-Shift Fathers

Almost all other weight loss and health programs I tried did not have a meal plan for night shift workers.

So, seeing how intelligent and considerate Dr. Anthony is was a great feeling. It felt more personal as my father used to work the night shift as an essential worker.

The challenge that my father, and all night shift workers, the face is the need for more exposure to the sunlight. That ultimately lowers the melatonin causing too much trouble in the long run.

If you're a mid-40-60 man who works the night shift every day, then meal plan 4 is for you. The food types and scheduling is planned to mitigate the effects of depravity while making you lose weight more healthily.

The cherry on top is how all meal plans have vegan options. It shows just how respectful Dr Anthony has been towards everyone with eating preferences.

In conclusion, all these meal plans are curated to skyrocket the rate of weight loss in a very healthy way. It's not just meals that help you lose weight but also the scheduling or timing. That's the vaguest instructions in most fitness plans — but it's just not the same with Fit Father 30x.

The following important inclusion is the private Facebook group.

Access To The Private Facebook Group

Although I've had a Facebook account, I was mainly on YouTube — I didn't have a reason to be on Facebook.

But everything changed after getting access to the Fit Father private Facebook group.

Many fathers are aging here from the early 40s to even the late 60s. All of them are sharing their journey, asking questions, and basically building a friendly community of fathers sharing a common goal.

The next part is all the bonus content in the package.

Bonus Content

Fit Father project includes a lot of bonus content.

The first bonus piece of content is the program's quick start checklist. Once again, I cannot share the exact details with you as that's prohibited. But I can tell you that this checklist helps you prepare your body and environment to ensure the next 30 days will be dedicated to weight loss.

I personally loved the welcome video — it's safe to say that this video primarily focuses on how to navigate the members' area. That's very useful, given how complex some social media apps can be.

You also get a 15-minute support call with an accountability coach. You don't have to know what to ask because they do that for you. After all, this is bonus content — they're going out of their way to help you lose weight as much as possible in a healthy way.

The 30-day email accountability check-ins are AMAZING. If you're a person who works a lot with professional emails, you know what I mean when I say how some emails can change your mood entirely.

That's the whole point of the accountability check, as it's designed to ensure that the father retains and increases motivation with each passing day.

One major issue in losing weight at this age is our habits. These can be as simple as sleeping habits in some cases. But Dr. Anthony has researched and identified some of the most recurring and unbreakable patterns.

The hardest part is that the unbreakable habits guide helps you overcome these habits. After that, it's just a matter of continuing the new system of habits.

You also get access to Fit Father 30x's support team, trainers, and coaches. Not that you'd need it for 30 days, but it's always better to have that reassurance. After all, it's one thing to be inspired by people on the same journey, and it is different to follow their recommendations.

So, before I tell you how much this all costs, there's the last important factor I should explain — the 4-week Fit Father Project.

4-Week Fit Father Project Explained

30 days is one month on average, and that's 4 weeks.

It's clever how Dr. Anthony has curated the plan into 4 phases so that there is a lot of variety and increasing intensity. Discovering this explanation is what convinced me that Fit Father 30x would definitely work.

The first week is dedicated to metabolism. You're supposed to dedicate 2 hours of daily exercising — these cumulative 14 hours of exercising jumpstarts and increase your metabolism tremendously.

While working out, you'll also have started the Fit Father meal plan. So, you might even lose a couple of pounds. I lost a few pounds, which was my motivation to keep pushing.

The second week continues to focus on weight loss, but it also helps you build muscle. This is the sudden boost of testosterone that supports lean muscle. So, you'd notice how the Fit Father meal plan slowly increases carb intake.

The typical gym workout program duration rises to 2 hours and 30 minutes. The extra weight caused by the carbs will be perfectly carved to build muscle, giving you a more toned look.

What happens in the third week?

By now, your body has come a long way and has lost considerable weight. But the Fit Father 30x is designed with progressive stages whose intensity rises considerably.

That's why the third week is about increasing your Human Growth Hormone (HGH), which is crucial for that.

So, the third week will add a few more to the gym workout plan. Out of them, the main one is the ability to set schedule. As I mentioned, timing is as important as what you eat, so you'll actively lose belly fat while boosting testosterone.

The excess weight will be burned and transformed into muscles with the help of boosted metabolism.

After three weeks of intense training, your body is accustomed to the weight loss pathway. The final week is to push your body to sustainable and recoverable extents to ensure you lose the absolute highest amount of fat within the 4 weeks.

Most people in the private Facebook group seem to continue the program. The main reason is the sheer effectiveness of the course, and some want to lose even more.

The bottom line is losing weight and having a healthy and comfortable body. Even if the results are there after 30 days, you can continue the cycle for as long as you design.

If you do so, you don't have to repeat the 1st week; you can start from the second and move forward, losing more weight.

How To Choose The Best Online Weight-Loss Program

These are some of the best health tips and what I did in choosing the best online weight loss program.

Pay attention to the type of gender and age bracket the program is designed for

Do NOT buy a fitness or weight loss program made by an unqualified person

Check whether you will be getting nutrition plans for FREE

Make sure you do NOT have to pay recurring monthly fees for any of the crucial services

Do some research on the relevance of the workout routine collection

It's better if you're getting access to a private forum with people who already use it

Check if there is a trial or a money-back guarantee

Avoid buying any weight loss program with unrealistic promises

Double-check if you can afford to perform any workout routine and follow the meal plans

Luckily, Fit Father 30x passes ALL of these requirements and much more. But here's the last how-to tip on picking the best online weight-loss program.

Have a clear idea about all the involved expenses

So, let's look at how much the Fit Father 30x costs and the best place to buy it.

How Much Is The Fit Father Program? Best Place To Buy?

The Fit Father project cost is only $147. Unlike other programs, that's a one-time investment.

Dr. Anthony is giving out about $1200 worth of fitness content explicitly made for fathers like you and me for about one-tenth of its market value — to me, that sounds like a good deal.

On top of that, you also get a trial version for only $7. Because, unlike other fitness programs, you will start losing weight from the 1st week itself. But if you REALLY want to lose weight, there's no way you will return the product.

So, I think Dr. Anthony is being fair with the price, given the weight-loss-focused content in the Fit Father Project.

What's the best place to buy the Fit Father project?

The main risk of buying from these third-party sellers is that some elements of the plan could be missing, and claiming refunds can be highly complicated.

That's why I highly recommend buying it from the official Fit Father project website here. There are no extra costs, and you're buying it straight from Dr. Anthony himself.

I just mentioned a refund policy — how does that work?

What Is The Fit Father Program Refund And Return Policy?

Regardless of the reason, let's say you wanted to return the product.

For that, you get 30 days of 100% money-back guarantee. All you need to do is email the support team explaining the situation and answer a bunch of questions. You do that, and you can get the full refund in under 1-3 business days.

But I'm reminding you again getting refunds can be quite complicated due to verification issues when you get them from third-party outlets. Don't take that risk because you can get it risk-free from the official website.

Now that everything about the content and money stuff is sorted let's look at the pros and cons of Fit Father 30x.

Pros And Cons Of The Fit Father Project Pros Fit Father 30x is SPECIFICALLY made for middle-aged (40-60s) men (or fathers) The program is also very advantageous to men in their 30s Fitness and eating schedules are realistically doable with your busy lives Presence of four specific meal types with shopping lists and specific recipes You get tips and suggestions to enjoy alcohol and snacks without hindering progress The program's workout plans can be done both at home and in the gym The workout plans have age-appropriate alternatives The Fit Father team is very accountable and available to communicate with the users The $7 trial is significantly less risky given the results you burn fat from the first week itself Ability to continue the plan for a healthy lifestyle with healthy eating habits Cons For some, adjusting to meal/ nutritional plans can be a challenging

Customer Testimonials About Fit Father Project

I might be in my 40s, but I'm intelligent enough not to believe ANY customer testimonials on the official website.

Of course, they'll always post only the 4 or 5-star reviews.

My son recommended checking Trustpilot reviews for any product I buy. These FitFather Project Review reviews cannot be tampered with, and ONLY verified buyers can review the products.

So, you know these reviews are authentic.

What did I find?

Didn't I tell you how the team is so supportive? And yes! After all, this is a comprehensive plan whose quality remains throughout the entire program.

That's a man of almost 70 years, looking at all the health complications he has experienced. Now, imagine changing your life at that age. That's why Fit Father is so versatile and successful.

I can agree with Bruce here because the constant reminders DEFINITELY helped me. After a few days, I knew that the notification would come up any second; that pushed me to push my limits.

There are so many other positive reviews, and over 80% are 5 stars.

THAT'S how successful Fit Father really has been.

So, everything comes down to one crucial question: Is Fit Father really worth it in my experience? How successful is it?

How Successful Fit Father Project Really Is? (My Experience)

I lost 12 pounds in under one month and am in the best shape ever.

If that doesn't impress you, I don't know what will. Because as a matter of fact, Fit Father 30x is exceptionally successful.

Because the Trustpilot reviews reassured me, I bought the plan at once.

For 30 days straight, I was dedicated and followed all the instructions perfectly. The workouts didn't trigger my physical weaknesses at all. But I highly advise you to rest between sets to regenerate energy more efficiently.

I went with meal plan 3 since I can't be home all the time. It was so comfortable for me to switch to the diet because all the dishes were quite tasty. You can always mix and match, thanks to the variety of the dishes.

If you're someone like me who can't afford to spend a little fortune on special workout diets, Fit Father recipes will work just fine for you.

As mentioned earlier, daily reminders always help me stay focused. It was well complimented with the tips and suggestions to consume alcohol and snacks without damaging progress.

This bonus content is quite valuable, and the Unbreakable Habits Guide blew my mind — how could Dr. Anthony predict these habits of middle-aged dads, is a question I'd like him to answer.

I will forever be grateful for all the dedicated men I met on the Facebook group. It was a wholesome experience to see how they greeted the new people and said their goodbyes to those who completed the 30 days.

Everyone is so supportive, and it's so motivating to see how people share their success.

In my experience, Fit Father is IMMENSELY successful and more than worth investing in.

Fit Father Project Review: Conclusion

Burning fat and getting in shape as a busy father in their 40s to 60s is a real challenge.

But Dr. Anthony's Fit Father project 30x has more than what it takes to meet and exceed your expectations — say goodbye to your dad bod.

With an investment of just 30 days, your life can change upside down — it happened to me. I used to be in your shoes and took a riskless chance, and I'm forever grateful for the Fit Father Project.

In conclusion, the Fit Father weight loss program works like magic, and we all deserve to experience that change.

I hope this review and my success story helped you, and I wish you all the luck in your weight-loss journey.

FAQs 1. Can You Really Lose Weight With the Fit Father Project?

Absolutely, yes! The Fit Father 30x program has been around for years and has gained very high credibility.

2. How Long Does The Fit Father Project Go For?

Fit Father project takes 30 days to plan, but you can continue doing it for even more results.

3. What Do I Get In The Fit Father 30x training package?

The program includes a comprehensive workout program, bespoke meal/nutritional plans, access to a private members-only group, daily reminder emails, and so much more.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.