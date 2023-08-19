 Fixed Deposits for Short-Term vs. Long-Term Goals: Matching Your Investment Horizon : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Fixed Deposits for Short-Term vs. Long-Term Goals: Matching Your Investment Horizon

Fixed Deposits for Short-Term vs. Long-Term Goals: Matching Your Investment Horizon

Fixed Deposits for Short-Term vs. Long-Term Goals: Matching Your Investment Horizon


Before opting for an FD, it is important to consider various aspects and plan accordingly. These can include the sum deposited, interest rate, and, more importantly, the tenor. Here, choosing between a long-term and short-term tenor can significantly impact your returns and how quickly you can access your funds.

For instance, long-term FDs provide you with higher returns and much better liquidity, which can last for quite a while, thereby helping you meet your financial goals. Conversely, short-term FDs can enable you to grow your funds over a short period, usually up to 2 years. You can plan your fixed deposit maturity based on your financial situation and liquidity requirements.

Find out more about the benefits of choosing a short-term and long-term FD, along with the key differences between them:

Short-term FDs

Under a short-term FD tenor, you make deposits between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of 2 years. This can let you multiply your earnings for a short tenor and is ideal for quick liquidity requirements without any partial or premature withdrawals. Some of its features and benefits are:

  • - Low minimum deposit amounts ranging between Rs 1,000- Rs 15,000 across various issuers
  • - Assured safety with no market-linked risks
  • - Short lock-in periods
  • - Higher interest rates than savings accounts
  • - The power of compounding can be leveraged
  • - Ideal for short-term requirements such as buying a vehicle or gifts for friends/family

It is important to note that the interest from short-term deposits may be liable to taxation. You can also opt for a non-cumulative FD scheme wherein the interest payouts can be done either on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis. For example, you can earn a payout of Rs 690 on a Rs 1 Lakh fixed deposit at an interest rate of 8.60% p.a. every month with a non-cumulative monthly payout scheme.

Long-term FDs

In a long-term FD tenor, you will be allowed to deposit funds for an extended period at a predetermined rate of interest, ranging from around 2 to 10 years. Due to its nature, the FD interest rates offered are generally higher than its short-term counterpart, allowing you to maximise your earnings. Some of its benefits and features are:

  • - High interest rates offered by various issuers
  • - Senior citizens can receive an additional interest rate over the base value
  • - Flexibility in choosing your deposit amount, preferred tenor, and maturity terms
  • - Provision of loan or overdraft against your FD
  • - Availability of auto-renewal feature, wherein your FD can be automatically renewed on maturity
  • - Functions as an emergency repository of funds for quick requirements
  • - Potential tax savings benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961
  • - Funds can be utilised to meet your long-term requirements such as purchasing property, vehicles, or for education.
  • - Credit score building through credit cards against long-term fixed deposits

It is important to remember that while making partial or premature withdrawals, you will either be subject to penalties such as fines or lowered interest rates.

The most useful benefit of choosing long-term FDs is the ability to compound your returns each year. This means that the subsequent interest will be applicable not only to your principal amount but also to your earned interest.

Compound interest calculation

The following formula can calculate simple interest:

Interest = Principal amount x interest rate x tenor / 100

On the other hand, compounded interest can similarly be calculated. This is except for determining the interest earned during one year and adding it to the existing principal amount. For instance, a principal amount of Rs 1,00,000 deposited with an interest rate of 8% can have an interest amount of

1,00,000 x 8 / 100 = Rs 8,000

This is then be added to the principal for a new total of Rs 1,08,000, which will then be added to each subsequent year. The new interest amount can be calculated as follows:

1,08,000 x 8 / 100 = 8,640

The new amount is then added to the existing principal, bringing the total to Rs 1,16,640, which will be further compounded. However, this is also dependent on the FD tenor.

Choosing between short-term and long-term FD tenure

The decision to opt between a short-term and long-term FD can solely be on your investment horizon and certain external factors. These could be aspects like the anticipation of falling interest rates. During such a scenario, it is ideal to go for long-term fixed deposits, as they can ensure you get returns at a fixed rate.

On the other hand, it is suitable to go for short-term FDs during inflation, as the interest rates are anticipated to be high during then. Another factor to consider is that of penalties incurred during premature or partial withdrawals, as the amount charged can vary between the two tenor ranges.

Therefore, both can have their own benefits and disadvantages, and it becomes important to assess these carefully before choosing between the two.

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

2
Himachal

Himachal disaster: CM Sukhu targets BJP MPs and own party's Pratibha Singh

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's first deboosting successful, gets closer to moon

4
Himachal

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

5
Haryana

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

6
Nation

Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

7
Punjab

On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal

8
Haryana

Haryana Govt debars state IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years

9
Haryana

GMDA, NHAI plan to link 2 e-ways to decongest traffic

10
World

‘I am evil’, says British nurse guilty of murdering seven newborn babies

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

SC displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

28 HCS officers also shifted in the latest reshuffle

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'

Climate Change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...

Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains stung by snake during flood rescue operations

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

Netizens praise his efforts and wish him a speedy recovery


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge