Floki Inu Investors Are Sitting On Losses, This New Crypto Offers A Way Back To Profits

Floki is one of the more popular meme coins inspired by the Shiba Inu dog breed. With its inception linked to Elon Musk and challenging the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Floki (FLOKI), quickly gained a massive amount of investors and experienced a sharp price rise upon launch.

As the hype faded, the price of Floki plunged leaving a great percentage of its holders in serious losses. However, there is hope on the horizon as some Floki investors have discovered a new altcoin named Tradecurve that has enough upside potential to give them a way back to profits.

75% of Floki Holders Are at a Loss

Floki Inu (FLOKI) was promoted as the cryptocurrency of the people and launched after a tweet by Elon Musk saying he was going to get a Floki dog. Floki launched under perfect conditions and quickly rallied by over 15,000x – pushing its price from $0.00000002 to as high as $0.0003437 within four months. But of course, gains of this magnitude, especially from a meme coin are not sustainable.

When the initial hype driving the price of Floki faded, the market caved in on Floki. From its all-time high of $0.0003437, the price of Floki has fallen by almost 93%. This sharp drop-off in the price of Floki has led to a great percentage of holders being in severe losses.

According to data provided by IntoTheBlock, more than 75% of FLOKI holders are facing losses, because they bought at higher prices when the price of the token was approaching its peak two years ago.

Tradecurve Could Offer a Way Out

The report adds that Floki investors are now exploring other opportunities with better prospects, like Tradecurve, as a way to back to profits. Tradecurve has the potential to drag Floki holders into profit not because it promises the same meteoric rise as the meme coin, but because the utility of its ecosystem can yield sustained gains over a longer period.

While the hype that drives meme coins fades after weeks or months, Tradecurve seeks to revolutionize one of the biggest sectors today – trading.

Tradecurve creates a decentralized trading platform that will fix the disjointedness many professional traders have complained about – needing to open multiple accounts on different platforms to trade different financial instruments. In addition, there is no location restriction to the platform as users can open accounts without KYC requirements.

Tradecurve is on the verge of launching the first all-inclusive trading platform where its users will be able to trade stocks, CMDs, forex, options, ETFs, and more from a single account. The utility of the Tradecurve platform is the reason experts are bullish about its token, TCRV.

They have predicted that the price of TCRV could jump as much as 100x when the platform launches on the global scene.

While it is not astronomic, the price of TCRV will continue to climb – pulling Floki holders out of losses – because its platform will see consistent use on a massive scale. For now, investors have a chance to join the presale as a TCRV token currently sells for $0.015.

Learn more about Tradecurve and the TCRV token below:

Click Here For Website

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.