 FlowerAura Launches New Line of Mother’s Day Gifts to Celebrate Every Mom : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • FlowerAura Launches New Line of Mother’s Day Gifts to Celebrate Every Mom

FlowerAura Launches New Line of Mother’s Day Gifts to Celebrate Every Mom

FlowerAura Launches New Line of Mother’s Day Gifts to Celebrate Every Mom


This Mother's Day, FlowerAura is excited to announce the launch of thoughtfully curated gifts designed to celebrate every mom and mother-like figure and strengthen the silent bonds of love and appreciation. FlowerAura's latest collection offers unique ways to express the deep, often unspoken connection between mothers and their children.

FlowerAura's latest collection is designed to touch the hearts of different maternal figures—from loving grandmothers and affectionate aunts to supportive mothers-in-law or sisters or even some teachers. It acknowledges the varied forms of motherhood that enrich our lives. By focusing on gifts that transcend words, FlowerAura helps bridge the gap of unexpressed feelings, celebrating the loving #BondBeyondWords that you share. You can find a heartwarming FlowerAura Mothers Day gift for your mom and mother-like figures to celebrate the special connection and express your gratitude, love, and appreciation.

"Our Mother’s Day gift collection is crafted with the understanding of the deep and enduring love between mothers and their children," says Mr. Shrey Sehgal, CEO of FlowerAura. "We aim to honour this sacred connection with over 200 new gifts in our collection that speak directly to the heart, capturing what words alone cannot convey."

FlowerAura also provides a beautiful selection of plants and flowers. You can choose from a wide variety of plants housed in vibrant terracotta planters or select the popular plant and cake combos for a sweet surprise. For a more floral tribute, the brand’s new special Mothers Day flowers, including bouquets, boxes, and other premium flower arrangements in elegant glass vases, are ideal for expressing affection.

The brand understands that motherly love is shown by other relationships as well, such as grandmothers, aunts, and mothers-in-law, which is why the brand’s diverse gift collection ensures that there's a perfect present for every important woman in your life, celebrating all forms of motherhood.

As a gifting brand, FlowerAura recognises that motherly love surpasses traditional roles, embracing all the influential women in our lives. This Mother's Day, choose FlowerAura to convey unspoken emotions with gifts that resonate directly with the heart, making every moment memorable for those special women we honour as moms.

About Flower Aura

Flower Aura: When words are not enough!

Flower Aura is a leading online gifting platform spearheaded in 2010 by Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal. Today, Flower Aura delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to over 620+ cities in India and 30+ foreign countries with an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores. Flower Aura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. The brand’s website, mobile app, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to a vast collection of gifts.

Media Contact :

Suman Patra

[email protected]

+91 96500 62220

Head - Product and Marketing

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

2
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

3
Punjab

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

4
Jalandhar

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

5
India

Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

7
Delhi

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

8
Diaspora

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

9
India

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

10
India

Zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal, Karnataka government allowed him to leave country: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in Industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

Excise policy case: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

The Bench tentatively gave a date for hearing on May 9 or to...

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

The judge also extended judicial custody of co-accused Chanp...

Congress fields Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Ghubaya has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2...

Russia's Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

Russia's Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

Putin won a landslide victory in a presidential election in ...

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; over 25 per cent voter turnout in first 4 hours

In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar: Drug abuse takes back seat in LS election campaign

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

SAD candidate quits party, may join BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Mohali: Teams to keep strict vigil on campaign expenses

Excise policy case: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

BJP's Manoj Tiwari richest Lok Sabha poll contender in Delhi, Bidhuri on 2nd spot

Woman's body found in water tank inside university in Greater Noida

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends