FlowerAura Launches New Line of Mother’s Day Gifts to Celebrate Every Mom

This Mother's Day, FlowerAura is excited to announce the launch of thoughtfully curated gifts designed to celebrate every mom and mother-like figure and strengthen the silent bonds of love and appreciation. FlowerAura's latest collection offers unique ways to express the deep, often unspoken connection between mothers and their children.

FlowerAura's latest collection is designed to touch the hearts of different maternal figures—from loving grandmothers and affectionate aunts to supportive mothers-in-law or sisters or even some teachers. It acknowledges the varied forms of motherhood that enrich our lives. By focusing on gifts that transcend words, FlowerAura helps bridge the gap of unexpressed feelings, celebrating the loving #BondBeyondWords that you share. You can find a heartwarming FlowerAura Mothers Day gift for your mom and mother-like figures to celebrate the special connection and express your gratitude, love, and appreciation.

"Our Mother’s Day gift collection is crafted with the understanding of the deep and enduring love between mothers and their children," says Mr. Shrey Sehgal, CEO of FlowerAura. "We aim to honour this sacred connection with over 200 new gifts in our collection that speak directly to the heart, capturing what words alone cannot convey."

FlowerAura also provides a beautiful selection of plants and flowers. You can choose from a wide variety of plants housed in vibrant terracotta planters or select the popular plant and cake combos for a sweet surprise. For a more floral tribute, the brand’s new special Mothers Day flowers, including bouquets, boxes, and other premium flower arrangements in elegant glass vases, are ideal for expressing affection.

The brand understands that motherly love is shown by other relationships as well, such as grandmothers, aunts, and mothers-in-law, which is why the brand’s diverse gift collection ensures that there's a perfect present for every important woman in your life, celebrating all forms of motherhood.

As a gifting brand, FlowerAura recognises that motherly love surpasses traditional roles, embracing all the influential women in our lives. This Mother's Day, choose FlowerAura to convey unspoken emotions with gifts that resonate directly with the heart, making every moment memorable for those special women we honour as moms.

About Flower Aura

Flower Aura: When words are not enough!

Flower Aura is a leading online gifting platform spearheaded in 2010 by Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal. Today, Flower Aura delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to over 620+ cities in India and 30+ foreign countries with an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores. Flower Aura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. The brand’s website, mobile app, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to a vast collection of gifts.

