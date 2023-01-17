For golfers of all skill levels

Learning is a never-ending process, so whether you are a beginner or a professional, at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club you will learn something new every day and with every game.

Forest Hill Golf and Country Club in the tricity of Chandigarh is a golf club and resort located in a forested area, offering amenities such as a golf course, clubhouse, adventure, hiking, fishing, boating as well as accommodation facilities.

The welcoming Resort & Country Club puts out a regular and continuous golf calendar of tournaments, events, and activities for men, women, and young golfers.

The Golf Academy at the Country Club and Resort is an advanced facility to pick up the game of golf. Further it's an opportunity to network and make new friends with other golf enthusiasts.

“We value authentic connections, active lifestyles, and the space to enjoy time with those that matter most.”

One of the primary benefits of joining the golf club is the opportunity to play golf on the club's course. The club's course and other facilities are well-maintained and offer a challenging and enjoyable golf experience.

Golf Course; a perfect blend of strategy, dynamism of power, finesse, and fun.

Golf Holes: Extensive golf facilities feature 12 - holes, a par – 44.

Hole 1 is at par 3, named after the pretty wire-tailed swallow this lovely hole is as attractive as its namesake. The closing 12th hole runs along the golf range and its green is ringed by the private road leading to the clubhouse.

Masters Piece Designed by WATG and Golf Management Group, one of the world’s best design architects, which has a history of delivering unparalleled designs, this magnificent golf destination offers superb playing surfaces for a fantastic golfing experience.

The Golf Academy at Forest Hill Golf & Country Club offers junior golf programs and training for young golfers. These programs are designed to introduce young people to the game of golf and help them develop their skills and knowledge in a supportive and structured environment.

Junior golf programs may include a variety of components, such as:

- Group lessons: These are offered for beginners and more advanced players; they cover topics such as grip, posture, and swing mechanics.

- Practice sessions: These are held on the driving range, putting green, or short game area, and focus on the specific skills or aspects of the game.

- On-course instruction: This involves playing a round of golf with the coaches in the academy, who will provide guidance and feedback, on-course management, course etiquette, and shot selection.

- Tournaments and competitions: Golf club at FHR offers junior tournaments and other competitive events for young golfers to participate in. These are a great way for junior golfers to test their skills and have fun while playing the game.

The Golf Academy also structures golf training for professionals to improve their game and reach their goals, whether they are just starting out or are looking to take their game to the next level. These training sessions are inclusive of individual lessons, practice sessions, on-course instruction, and performance analysis.

The Academy’s tie-ups with eminent professionals from across the country bring them to Forest Hill Golf Academy to impart their experiences, which helps beginners to improve their performance with the valuable expertise of these professionals.

“The golf course is tops in the area — interesting layouts, elevations, and features — and course conditions continue to improve season after season."

Hill course at the Forest Hill Golf Resort perceives a unique and challenging golfing experience that can be rewarding for golfers of all skill levels; provisioning the details such as:

- Variety: serving a different type of challenge than flat courses, with a variety of elevations, water bodies and lakes and terrain changes. This counts for a more interesting and varied round of golf.

- Strategic play: require golfers to consider the impact of elevation on their shots and to plan their shots carefully to account for the slope of the terrain. This adds an extra level of strategy to the game.

- Improved fitness: Walking up and down hills can provide a good cardiovascular workout, and playing golf on the hill course can be a more physically demanding activity than playing on a flat course.

- Scenic views: a handful of beautiful views, sunset, and sunrise over lakes of the surrounding landscape, adds to the enjoyment of the round.

FHR Golf serving: A sense of community and offering social events and activities for members to participate in.

The Indian golf union feeder tournament was routed in and by the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, the tri-city NRI golf tournament recently held in December 2022.

They organize special events and activities for members, such as the Linnunrata Golf tournament, WAGR, IGU Junior Feeder Tournament, Greens to Glory, Caddy events, Raavian Golf Cup: alumni golf tournaments, and corporate golf tournaments.

Listed upcoming tournaments at the Golf Academy of FHR are enriched with the additional eagerness of players; the Lawyers tournament to be held in January 2023, Mariners Tournament happening in February 2023, and many more exciting runs coming your way!

Proposed uniqueness resides at FHR’s number of water bodies; none of the other courses are raised with the facility of 3 large water bodies and 3-4 ponds; these numbers will definitely make your experience more thrilling here!

The Golf Academy has a clubhouse with amenities such as a restaurant, and locker rooms; a place for members to socialize, relax and enjoy a meal after a game of golf. Perfect legendary architecture equipped with all modern amenities; the Club House has elegant dining rooms serving piping hot dishes to your comfort.

At Forest Hill Resort, every day will be fun-filled and energetic.

If you feel like taking a break from all the adrenaline rush and games, you can avail the provisions of the swimming pool, steam, and sauna facilities.

What else? You can also hit the gym for the morning or evening workout or shed away the day’s stress. Ride a bike or go hiking to explore the beauty of your surroundings. End your nights by lighting up a bonfire and gaze the starlit sky with your favourite people around you.

“Forest Hill Resort strikes a perfect balance between a healthy and luxuriously rich lifestyle.”

At Forest Hill Resort, you will witness a variety of bird species such as the Asian Paradise Flycatcher, Common Kestrel, Blue-Throated Barbet, BrownHeaded Barbet, White-Capped Redstart, Plumbeous Water Redstart, Plum-Head Parakeet, Indian Pitta, Jungle Fowl, Bats, Indian Peacock, Owl, Fire Breasted Flowerpecker, etc.

The surroundings of the resort are filled with naturally growing plants like neem, phulai, kikar, shisham, chhal, jhigan, amla, semal, kachna, kendu, dhak, khair, tut & musket plants.

Here you can also observe a variety of animals inhabiting in their natural environment. Wild Boar, Fox, Barasingha, Blue Bull, Sambar, Jackal, wild Goat, or Porcupine, you will witness them all.

“Your choice of the Golf Club; surely should hit the right links”; Forest Hill Golf & Country Club awaits!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.