 FOR THE LOVE OF KASHMIR, JYOTI BHARDWAJ, A DELHI-BASED GIRL WRITES A BOOK CALLED "KASHMIR MERI NAZAR SE" : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • FOR THE LOVE OF KASHMIR, JYOTI BHARDWAJ, A DELHI-BASED GIRL WRITES A BOOK CALLED "KASHMIR MERI NAZAR SE"

FOR THE LOVE OF KASHMIR, JYOTI BHARDWAJ, A DELHI-BASED GIRL WRITES A BOOK CALLED "KASHMIR MERI NAZAR SE"

FOR THE LOVE OF KASHMIR, JYOTI BHARDWAJ, A DELHI-BASED GIRL WRITES A BOOK CALLED


What inspired you to write this book on Kashmir?My brother, Dhruv Bhardwaj inspired me to write the book. I have been writing poems on Kashmir and on other topics both in English and Hindi. My brother said that writing a book is a great thing to showcase my love for Kashmir and it’s peopleYour book touches some personal incidents too so how do you deal with troubles in life? Is writing your therapy?Yes. Writing is one of my therapies. I find writing is a great tool to express my unsaid emotions and words. Through this book I have given a hint about some personal incidents (not in detail) and while writing it at times I got Goosebumps and at times emotions came out of my eyes. Writing has helped me a lot. Since it’s my very first book. I have learnt a lot from writing this book. Writing is definitely one of my ways of finding peace.How was been your experience so far? What was the response from family and friends?My experience so far has been mix of good and bad things. Two best things happened post the book came out in the market. 1. A very high profile person working with Government of India had tears in his eyes when he read it. He especially called me and expressed his emotions. I was touched. (because he was skeptical what I might’ve written on Kashmir). 2. Faheem the CEO of the Lieper publications said after 15 days “people are purchasing your book from many countries. Go and check the dashboard.” I was at work and when I checked I was surprised!A lot of people who belong to media in and outside Kashmir have loved it and made an effort of showcasing it on their platform I am highly grateful to them. Besides that my family including my brother who motivated me is happy and proud of me. My friends are too happy and proud. Since this is my first book it holds a very special place in my heart and also because it’s on Kashmir. My friends in Kashmir wants the second part. I am planning it. If at all it comes it’ll be completely different from part one.

“Working with Jyoti was amazing. Her love for Kashmir is truly inspiring” Faheem Bhat CEO of Lieper Publication

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Kashmir

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

2
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

6
India

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

7
Punjab

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

8
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

9
India

Bengaluru peanut vendor's savvy strategy inspired by Warren Buffett wins hearts online

10
India

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers

The pipes will be pushed in using the horizontal drilling eq...

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

The sentence is pronounced on a date celebrated as Children'...

Madhya Pradesh elections: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

The latest video is said to be the second clip of the video ...

Doyen of Indian hospitality Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

Had received numerous awards and accolades, including the Pa...


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Woman dies as fire breaks out at building in East Delhi's Shakarpur

6 Delhi residents die as their car collides with truck in UP

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

1,175 road mishap fatalities till October 31: Police

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Woman murders husband after fight

Lawyer's house, soap manufacturing unit gutted in Phagwara

Mystery shrouds death of youth

Vishwakarma Day celebrated with fervour; leaders pay obeisance at shrine

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title