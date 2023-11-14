FOR THE LOVE OF KASHMIR, JYOTI BHARDWAJ, A DELHI-BASED GIRL WRITES A BOOK CALLED "KASHMIR MERI NAZAR SE"

What inspired you to write this book on Kashmir?

My brother, Dhruv Bhardwaj inspired me to write the book. I have been writing poems on Kashmir and on other topics both in English and Hindi. My brother said that writing a book is a great thing to showcase my love for Kashmir and it’s people

Your book touches some personal incidents too so how do you deal with troubles in life? Is writing your therapy?

Yes. Writing is one of my therapies. I find writing is a great tool to express my unsaid emotions and words. Through this book I have given a hint about some personal incidents (not in detail) and while writing it at times I got Goosebumps and at times emotions came out of my eyes. Writing has helped me a lot. Since it’s my very first book. I have learnt a lot from writing this book. Writing is definitely one of my ways of finding peace.

How was been your experience so far? What was the response from family and friends?

My experience so far has been mix of good and bad things. Two best things happened post the book came out in the market. 1. A very high profile person working with Government of India had tears in his eyes when he read it. He especially called me and expressed his emotions. I was touched. (because he was skeptical what I might’ve written on Kashmir). 2. Faheem the CEO of the Lieper publications said after 15 days “people are purchasing your book from many countries. Go and check the dashboard.” I was at work and when I checked I was surprised!

A lot of people who belong to media in and outside Kashmir have loved it and made an effort of showcasing it on their platform I am highly grateful to them. Besides that my family including my brother who motivated me is happy and proud of me. My friends are too happy and proud. Since this is my first book it holds a very special place in my heart and also because it’s on Kashmir. My friends in Kashmir wants the second part. I am planning it. If at all it comes it’ll be completely different from part one.



“Working with Jyoti was amazing. Her love for Kashmir is truly inspiring” Faheem Bhat CEO of Lieper Publication



