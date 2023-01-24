Forecast: 10 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now for 2023 Gains

Those looking to make huge profits in 2023 through their crypto investments are taking in all of the forecasts and predictions they can handle as they try to identify the top crypto to buy for 2023.

With more and more projects being released in the Web3 universe each and every day, it can be tricky to identify what the top crypto to buy is for the biggest profits, so here are some of the projects that industry analysts and private investor communities are recommending as the project most likely to set 2023 on fire:

Metacade (MCADE)

Chainlink (LINK)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Hedera (HBAR)

Kucoin Token (KCS)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Quant Network (QNT)

Injective Protocol (INJ)

Bitcoin (BTC)

1. Metacade (MCADE) – A literal game-changer

Metacade is a revolutionary new project that many investors are tipping as the new leader in forecasts on the top crypto to buy in 2023. The GameFi project has outlined ambitious plans that many believe could change the way that the gaming community operates by returning power to gamers through the ability to earn an income stream by playing games, most prominently in Metacade’s flagship play-to-earn (P2E) arcade.

Not only does Metacade allow gamers to earn the project’s currency token, MCADE, through the playing of their favorite titles in the P2E arcade, but it also caters to different types of gaming through a rewards system that distributes MCADE for a number of different playstyles. Players can try their hand at competitive ladders to fight their way to the top of the leaderboards or partake in tournament play if they prefer.

Even beyond gaming, the Metacade team has carefully considered the incentives in play for actions that are beneficial to the future growth of the platform, with users being able to earn rewards even for non-gaming activities that benefit the broader Metacade ecosystem. This includes engaging with the community, writing game reviews, or even sharing alpha. These powerful incentives look set to provide a range of virtuous circles of improvement, where users are constantly rewarded for benefiting the community, which draws in more new users to do the same.

The ecosystem relies on a utility and governance token called MCADE, which serves as the currency of the platform, meaning that for all actions that exchange value, such as buying merchandise or entering tournaments, holding MCADE will be required. This means that as user growth increases, the utility of the token increases demand for MCADE, with the resulting price responding by increasing in parallel.

MCADE can also be staked by holders looking to put their tokens to work while they hold them. Staking rewards are paid in stablecoins to avoid the potential dilution of the circulating supply, and with the tokenomics set up in such as way that more MCADE cannot be created, this helps to preserve their value.

Metagrants is one of the most popular features discussed by analysts, with the program allowing developers to pitch game ideas to the Metacade community. In doing so, they can receive feedback from the gamers that can inform the development of the games, and MCADE holders can also vote for projects that they believe should be funded by the Metacade treasury.

This approach to the future development of the ecosystem is powerful. It means that the community themselves can have a direct say on the games that they are most excited about, putting the future of the platform in the hands of its users.

The platform has also taken the security requirements of Web3 extremely seriously, with all smart contracts and team members submitted to the respected auditing company Certik for approval. This is yet another reason why investors consider Metacade to be the top crypto to buy at the moment, considering that the risk mitigation strategies can only increase the security of MCADE holdings for investors.

2. Chainlink (LINK) – Bringing data on-chain securely

Chainlink is able to boast the most amount of partnerships in the space, with the crypto company being the leading oracle in the space, responsible for allowing smart contracts from all protocols to be able to securely access off-chain data in a trustless way.

Chainlink achieves this through its decentralized oracle network (DON), which enables it to implement an incentivization structure that rewards truthful nodes and punishes those who are trying to mislead the group.

Chainlink is working closely with Swift and so could well see the token price of LINK climb significantly should there be formal announcements that imply that LINK will be used for large use cases across the payments industry.

3. Binance Coin (BNB) – A token for the world’s biggest exchange

Binance is a huge name in crypto, with the company expanding out from the core exchange platform to grab some of the layer-1 protocol market with the release of Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

With an impressive launchpad to help fund and launch projects using BSC, there is a growing ecosystem that does not have any issues with the centralized nature of the protocol, given the fast speed and low transaction costs.

It would only take one or two big wins from the launchpad to drive a big increase in the transactions of BSC, driving the price of the native BNB token up significantly in the process.

4. Hedera (HBAR) – A council-led layer-1 decentralized ledger

Hedera boasts a decentralized ownership structure that allows large corporations to sit on the council and make decisions about the future of the project.

The project does not actually use a blockchain but instead relies on what it considers to be the evolution of blockchain, known as Directed Acyclic Graphs.

With a novel consensus mechanism, low transaction fees, and high throughput, Hedera is targeting the enterprise market, and with some large use cases going live in 2023, it could be the year that HBAR can climb back up to the heights that it saw in 2021.

5. Kucoin Token (KCS) – A popular APAC exchange

KuCoin might not be an exchange that operates at the level of Binance, but its token, KCS, could have an outside chance at being a top crypto to buy. The exchange experience has been reviewed very well, with an intuitive UI and low trading fees.

The biggest appeal of KCS to investors, though, is that KuCoin is not yet licensed to operate in the US. This might seem like a red flag, but it actually means that much of the investment community in the US is not aware of the platform and its token, which is very popular across the APAC region.

Those investors who acquire KCS could be very pleasantly surprised should the exchange take the required action to meet the requirements of the US market and, in doing so, open up to a huge amount of potential user growth that would almost certainly drive the price of KCS up dramatically.

6. Dogecoin (DOGE) – The meme coin with staying power

Dogecoin might have started as a joke, but its longevity and incredible performance in the 2021 bull run are nothing to be sniffed at. The meme coin project has shown that it intends to be around for the long run, and with the ongoing development of the project to help it stay competitive, it may continue to prove its doubters wrong.

The project has also picked up a raft of celebrity supporters, with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons giving the project their backing in 2021. There can be no doubt, though, that the biggest and most exciting supporter of Dogecoin for those holding the token is Elon Musk, who was responsible for some big price moves in light of supportive tweets. If he were to bring Dogecoin into Twitter, then the price of DOGE might climb significantly.

7. PancakeSwap (CAKE) – The Uniswap of Binance Smart Chain

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that has faired well as the equivalent of Uniswap but for the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The project has added features over time, such as lotteries, and has seen high volumes of meme coins, in particular, due to the chain’s very low transaction costs.

As BSC continues to fund more and more projects, we may see the need for liquidity that the project’s CAKE token provides, driving up the price as 2023 progresses.

8. Quant Network (QNT) – Enterprise interoperability

Quant Network is looking like it could secure a big chunk of the enterprise interoperability sector, with the London-based outfit already partnering with both Oracle and Nexi.

With huge volumes across use cases like trade finance, supply chain logistics, and CBDCs, it wouldn’t surprise the passionate community to see one or two huge announcements in 2023, which could push the price of the QNT token far beyond its current all-time high of $420.

9. Injective Protocol (INJ) – A cross-chain DEX with advanced functionality

Injective Protocol is an innovative DEX that enables users to access a range of financial products such as futures, margin trading, and synthetics which are usually only available on exchanges.

It achieves this through the use of several cutting-edge implementations of recent research, making the project a leader in a space that tears down barriers and drives financial inclusion.

While the project may have some challenges with regulation, once this is resolved, INJ may just prove to be able to capture a large audience who are currently unbanked, making it a project that is one to watch for 2023.

10. Bitcoin (BTC) – The one and only

While Bitcoin is seen as a relatively conservative investment now in the crypto space, this might be in the project’s favor when regulation kicks in.

If institutional investors get clarity from regulators as to what they are legally able to invest in, we could see a huge amount of money pouring into crypto, and Bitcoin is likely to secure the vast majority of it thanks to it being the face of the crypto world for everyone else.

Metacade is a clear choice for top crypto to buy now

The predicted rise of the MCADE token is clearly exciting investor groups, and this is the driving force behind the incredible results seen in the presale so far, with the project raising an impressive $3.3 million in just nine weeks.

With 2023 set to see the crypto begin its recovery, Metacade looks likely to generate unbelievable returns for those investors who are able to get in quickly and obtain MCADE at the incredible discounts the presale presents.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.