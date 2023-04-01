Forget the Fakes as Signuptoken.com is the New Ultimate Millionaire Crypto

The internet used to be a simpler place back when it first came to fruition. The frustrations were real with dialup internet and downloading an image often took about 10 minutes or so to accomplish. Then came the age of social media and we all found ourselves clicking away on Farmville attempting to harvest our corn. The internet has connected us and then divided us all while wasting time; isn’t it a wonderful place?

The simple days of the internet are long behind us as we are on the verge of the 3rd iteration of the internet or Web3. The internet is about to get a whole lot simpler and complicated all at the same time with a focus on rewarding users, unlike the present state of the internet.

The clincher is that the internet has also created various bad actors and granted us advancements in Artificial Intelligence which include deep fakes. Tools, when used in the wrong hand, will always result in negative results instead of productivity.

The fake fakeries and their real-world impact

Nearly a decade ago hackers were able to gain access to a Twitter account for the Associated Press. The bad actors then proceed to post a tweet: “Two explosions at the White House, the president is injured.” This resulted in the S&P 500 instantly dropping by 1%, and eventually, the market recovered after it was confirmed that no explosion or injury had taken place.

Advancements in AI have allowed sophistication to flourish with the creation of bots, deep fake photos, and videos. The landscape of private banking has quickly evolved, and bankers have come to realize that people can move their liquid assets faster than ever with just a few taps. False information can spread fast causing panic and inducing responsive actions by wealth management companies resulting in negative results.

Credit Suisse Group AG was once the go-to facility for all your swiss banking needs, however, it is now defunct. Last October the bank had more than enough capital and double the cash and liquid assets to facilitate a stressed level of outflows and withdrawals.

During a weekend in the same month, a tweet went viral which claimed that an unnamed European bank was on the brink of collapsing. Panic ensued which resulted in nearly $90 billion being withdrawn which the bank was able to accommodate without having to sell any assets at a loss. Six months later the bank after a few bad headlines came to an end.

Last week a deep fake of Pope Francis went viral and garnered over 4.4 million views.

