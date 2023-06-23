Forget the Fed, China Is Set To Kick Off The Bull Run, and This New Altcoin is Set To Benefit

At the start of 2023, many cryptocurrency experts predicted that a move from the Federal Reserve to lift the debt limit of the U.S. could spark the next major crypto bull run. With the U.S. intensifying regulatory pressure on cryptocurrencies, China has emerged as the more likely to lead the bull run.

All attention is turning to the East, which was once the major source of bull runs for the crypto market. As the bull run draws closer, Tradecurve has emerged among several cryptos as a project to greatly benefit from the bull run which would be kicked off by China.

China to Kick Off the Next Crypto Bull Run

China was once the biggest market for cryptocurrencies until the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) restricted banks from processing Bitcoin-related transactions in 2023. In 2017, China banned crypto initial coin offerings, followed by crypto trading and mining in 2021. However, recent signs suggest that China could re-enter the cryptocurrency market soon.

China Could Re-enter the Crypto Space

Following the embrace of blockchain technology in China, Hong Kong, China’s special administrative region, has put together a regulatory framework for digital assets as it aims to become a crypto hub. Many crypto experts believe China is watching the scenes in Hong Kong and could reverse its adverse policies on crypto. China is also considering a stimulus package to revive the second-largest economy.

The possibility of China’s over 1.4 billion population returning to crypto is more than enough boost to start the next crypto bull run. NiHao, a project that enjoyed support from the Chinese community experienced a 40,000% price spike in a day. Experts believe that the return of China will spark one of the biggest bull rallies for the crypto market.

Why Tradecurve is Set to Benefit from the Next Bull Run

The excitement of China’s return to crypto has led to several bullish predictions for the crypto market, but very few projects are as strategically positioned as Tradecurve to benefit from a bull market.

Amidst the current crackdown on centralized exchanges (CEXs), the new volume of crypto transactions has been predicted to move into newer hybrid exchanges like Tradecurve.

Unlike CEXs like Binance and Coinbase, Tradecurve places emphasis on enhanced privacy and control over their assets. Traders will not be required to fill out KYC forms when opening accounts.

Because the platform doesn’t require users to provide extensive personal information, users can trade anonymously from anywhere in the world without limits to their accounts.

Crypto market experts have predicted that this approach to protect user information will earn Tradecurve a lot of trust from the emerging Chinese market.

For transparency purposes and to instill trust in the users, Tradecurve will also implement its own industry-leading Proof of Reserves (PoR) infrastructure.

Like most crypto exchanges, Tradecurve has a utility token, TCRV, which runs the ecosystem. Holders of TCRV will get discounts on trading fees, bonuses, and staking to participate in the governance of the ecosystem.

Now in the fourth presale stage, investors can buy TCRV for as low as $0.018. A great investment opportunity given the bullish predictions of up to $1.50 in value before the end of 2023.

