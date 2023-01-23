Frankfinn Group celebrates 30 years of Excellence in Trainings in Aviation, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service industries

Frankfinn , World’s No.1 Air Hostess Training Institute , celebrated completion of 30 years of its existence at a glittering function held on 20th January, 2023 at The Umrao, Delhi. The event was attended by Frankfinn’s employees, franchisees & other eminent dignitaries including former Director General of Police, Shri Deepak Mishra, former Justice , Delhi High Court – Shri JR Midha besides many other renowned corporate personalities and professionals . The function was a high-energy variety entertainment program that included a performance by leading stand-up comedian Parvinder Singh. The Singh's Events by Mehar Singh was looped in as decor & event organiser.

Founded in 1993 by Shri K.S. Kohli, Founder & Non-Executive Chairman of Frankfinn Group, Frankfinn is today the World’s No.1 Air Hostess Training Institute, highly reputed & well-known brand pan India & abroad. A Criminal Lawyer by Profession, Shri Kulvinder Singh Kohli, took his first step towards creating Frankfinn in 1993, at the young age of 30 by borrowing a sum of Rs. 40000/- from a friend. Today, Frankfinn Group is a big multinational corporate with diversified businesses including Entertainment, Infrastructure, Security services, Corporate trainings besides other business ventures. The Indian media & International media across the world including US, UK, UAE, etc have given wide publicity and recognition to Frankfinn Brand.

Frankfinn is a recruitment partner of Emirates Airlines for last many years. Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Crew Service Familiarisation for its students. All Frankfinn courses are affiliated with NSDC and THSC, a statutory body. Frankfinn has a track record of excellent placements. Frankfinn’s name was registered in Limca Book of Records for highest placements in a year besides other achievements. Almost all Airlines, 5 star Hotels, reputed Travel and Customer Services organisations conduct campus interviews at Frankfinn centres. More than 3000 campus interviews were conducted in Frankfinn centres in a year. Thousands of Frankfinn students make career every year in Aviation and the aforesaid industries. Frankfinn has training centres all over India besides centre(s) and operations abroad. Frankfinn has a highly successful and sought-after Franchise model with excellent ROI.

Frankfinn has received “Best Air Hostess Training Institute” Award eleven years in a row. Frankfinn has been awarded the Gold Award for “Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development” in 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019. Frankfinn has also received the award for the “Best Training Partner” in 2017, 2018 & 2021 from THSC.

Post Covid, the Aviation, Hospitality & Travel industries are growing exponentially. Frankfinn is contemplating major expansion in the near future to meet growing skilled manpower demand in these industries.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.