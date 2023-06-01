Freedom Water 5 Pitcher Reviews - Is Freedom Water Five Pitcher Safe for Removing Toxic Chemicals for Purified Drinking Water?

Freedom Water 5 is one of the most popular water purifiers that have received appreciation since its introduction. It provides safe drinking by helping remove toxins and chemicals that are present in the water.

According to the manufacturers, Freedom Water 5 supplies 5 levels of filtration including ion exchange technology and activated carbon process. Due to these features, this purifier can provide the cleanest water for drinking and along with that many health benefits.

But is this new water pitcher even safe? What are the health benefits it offers? Continue reading this Freedom Water 5 review to know all the details about this water purifier - how it works, its features, and its health benefits.

So, let’s begin with a brief instruction.

Category:

Water Purifier

Product Name:

Freedom Water 5

Product Description:

Freedom Water 5 is a unique water-purifying device to purify the most harmful chemicals and toxins.

Customer Reviews:

Read reviews!

Freedom Water 5 Features:

Produced using BPA and toxin-free plastic

Lightweight

Durable

Convenient usage

Provides 5 levels of filtration

Made in the USA in independent laboratories

Size: 11 X 11 X 6 inch

Meet the guidelines set by NSF

Flushes out lead, chlorine, and pesticides from water

Cutting-edge design

Freedom Water 5 Benefits:

Provides cellular hydration

Boosts Metabolism

Suppresses hunger

Supports cognitive functions

Can lower blood sugar

Reduces the risk of depression and anxiety

Freedom Water 5 Price:

X1 Freedom Water 5 PItcher costs $149

X2 Freedom Water 5 Pitcher costs $238

X3 Freedom Water 5 Pitcher costs $297

Shipping:

Fast Shipping

Refund Policy:

100% Money-Back Guarantee for 180 days

Where To Purchase Freedom Water 5?

Users can purchase Freedom Water 5 from the official website.

First, we will start with knowing the creator of Freedom Water 5.

Who Is The Inventor Of Freedom Water 5?

Paul Grabowski is the founder of Freedom Water 5. He designed this device with the help of Don, who had worked for 37 years in the water treatment industry. Paul got inspired by the filtration machine made by Don in his garage to remove Compound F and PFAS chemicals from the water.

What Is The Reason Behind Inventing Freedom Water 5?

The main reason for developing a high-quality and easy-to-use filtration system is to provide everyone access to the cleanest and purest water possible.

The major concern of Paul Grabowski was the toxins and chemicals in our drinking water supplied through the taps. The unfiltered water can contain Compound F and PFAS chemicals that are considered poison according to various surveys.

These chemicals can make an individual sick and can lead to many chronic diseases such as obesity, arthritis, ADHD, depression, and other cognitive impairment.

Hence, Freedom Water 5 was developed which is an incredible filter that can block 99% of the crap entering our bodies. Unlike other water filters in the market, this filter is powerful against PFAS, Compound F, and other chemicals.

What Are The Possible Harmful Effects Of Consuming Water Containing Compound F and PFAS?

In recent years, concerns have been raised about the presence of Compound F and PFAS in our drinking water.

Arthritis

Studies have shown that prolonged exposure to Compound F and PFAS in drinking water can increase the risk of developing arthritis.

Cancer

Compound F and PFAS have also been linked to an increased risk of cancer. These compounds have been found to have carcinogenic properties and can damage DNA, leading to the development of cancerous cells.

Asthma

Exposure to Compound F and PFAS can also trigger asthma and other respiratory issues. These compounds can cause inflammation in the airways, leading to wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Weight Gain

Compound F and PFAS have also been linked to weight gain and obesity.

Chronic Fatigue

Prolonged exposure to F and PFAS can also cause chronic fatigue syndrome. They can disrupt the immune system and cause inflammation, leading to persistent fatigue and weakness.

How Does Freedom Water 5 Work To Purify Drinking Water?

Freedom Water 5 filter includes 5 levels of filtration to purify water. There are several technologies featured in this water filter that works synergistically to flush out all chemicals found in our drinking water. Such as ion exchange technology and activated carbon purification process.

This filter’s inbuilt cutting-edge technology gives confidence to the users that the advanced tools, equipment, and the latest technology are manufactured with precise and potency standards.

Activated Carbon Purification Process

Activated Carbon plays an essential role in filtering drinking water. Moreover, Freedom Water 5 features the exact “activated carbon” process that is being used in the NASA and US Military.

Activated carbon has been clinically proven effective to get rid of unwanted components present in the water, making this water purifier far more efficient. With the help of this method, Freedom Water 5 can block pesticides, lead, Compound F, chlorine, and other health-destroying chemicals.

Ion Exchange Technology

One of the most popular technologies included in the Freedom Water 5 purifier i.e. ion exchange technology. In this water treatment method, a less objectionable or non-objectionable ionic substance removes or replaces a few or many undesirable ionic contaminants from our drinking water.

Unlike other handheld water purifiers in the market, Freedom Water 5 also features additional proprietary alloys that make this filter one of the most potent water purification systems. Due to these features, it provides many health benefits. Such as helping to reduce your hunger cravings or stress levels.

Features That We Liked The Most About Freedom Water 5

Freedom Water 5 comprises many advanced and innovative technologies to help people live healthy life. Some of the features are as follows:

5 Levels Of Filtration

As explained earlier, how Freedom Water 5 works to provide pure, clean, and safe drinking water with the help of its 5 levels of the filtration process. It includes ion exchange technology, an activated carbon process, and others.

BPA-Free Build

Freedom Water 5 is made with BPA-toxin-free plastic. This means the water purifier is food and water safe, containing no traces of Bisphenol-A.

Lightweight

Freedom Water 5 is a lightweight water purifier to help individuals use it hassle-free.

Durability

Freedom Water 5 uses ABS plastic technology which is the reason behind its hulk-like durability. This means this filter can easily handle falls, drops, and many other high-impact situations.

It features state-of-the-art technology similar to what NASA engineers use to manufacture essential components and parts at the international space station.

Easy To Use

The lightweight and strong build of Freedom Water 5 allows convenient usage. It comes with effortless handling, an easy grip for poring easily, and a convenient flip-flop lip for comfortable easy refilling.

Convenient Storage

Freedom Water 5 filter measures 11”x 11”x 6” in size which can be easily stored in a refrigerator, even if it is crowded. According to the manufacturers, it is about the same size as a juice carton.

NSF Safety Standards

Freedom Water 5 is designed in the USA in various independent laboratories. These laboratories exceed the safety standards set by NSF.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Freedom Water 5?

According to the manufacturers of Freedom Water 5, this water purifier has several benefits to its credit. They claim that every home should have this equipment which offers 5 levels of purification ensuring their body is getting the purest water, free from chemicals and toxins.

Some of the health benefits of Freedom Water 5 are as follows:

Freedom Water 5 Supports Metabolism

If any individual drinks water purified by Freedom Water 5 can lose weight effectively. The reason is it helps in increasing the body’s metabolism by 30% as per the manufacturers. This means an individual can lose weight and attain a healthy body while eating their favorite drinks.

Freedom Water 5 Can Curb Hunger

Freedom Water 5 filter purifies the water from harmful chemicals and toxins to help increase metabolism. This aids our body to burn more calories fast. Moreover, by making our body free of toxins and chemicals, this purifier can increase the nutrient absorption capacity of our body. As a result, we remain full throughout the end of the day.

Freedom Water 5 May Reduce Inflammation And Lubricates Joints

The alloys present in Freedom Water 5 can reduce unhealthy inflammations that cause pain and oxidative stress. Moreover, its potent purification process with the help of alloys can lubricate the joints while reducing joint pain.

Freedom Water 5 Supports Cognitive Function

Freedom Water 5 purifies the water that can get rid of toxic components affecting our cognitive abilities like memory recall, focus, and concentration. Thus, supporting our body’s cognitive function.

Freedom Water 5 Boosts Mental Health

As discussed earlier, Freedom Water 5 helps in reducing unhealthy inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, and also in the brain. As a result, it helps in diminishing anxiety and stress to provide individuals with a peaceful state of mind.

Freedom Water 5 Cons

Although there are many positive benefits of adding Freedom Water 5 to your lifestyle, we still managed to find a few cons. Those include:

Freedom Water 5 is a bit more expensive than other water purifying filters on the market.

It is not BPA-toxin-free certified.

Made in independent laboratories that are unknown.

There are not many Freedom Water 5 reviews on the official website as the product is new.

How To Use Freedom Water 5 Pitcher?

Freedom Water 5 offers convenient usage. You can follow the following steps to use this potent water filter:

Fill the water by opening the lid which is on the top.

Keep the water in the filter for a few seconds. Freedom Water 5 takes only a few seconds to purify the drinking water.

Then pour the water into the glass when the water rises through the other end. It means it is safe for drinking.

How Much Water Can Freedom Water 5 Hold?

According to the manufacturers, an individual can get 12 cups of the purest and cleanest water with the 10-gallon of the lower reservoir of Freedom Water 5. Moreover, it is good for providing up to 2000 gallons of clean and healthy water without the requirement of changing the filtration cartridges.

What Is The Cost Of Freedom Water 5?

You can purchase Freedom Water 5 on the official website of the company. Moreover, the company offers many discounts and offers on its website. The current pricing of this best-in-the market-water purifier is as follows:

Good Value: It contains 1 Freedom Water 5 Pitcher and 1 cartridge that cost $149.

It contains 1 Freedom Water 5 Pitcher and 1 cartridge that cost $149. Most Popular: It contains 2 Freedom Water 5 Pitchers and 2 cartridges that cost $238.

It contains 2 Freedom Water 5 Pitchers and 2 cartridges that cost $238. Best Value: It contains 3 Freedom Water 5 Pitchers and 3 cartridges that cost $297.

Does Freedom Water 5 Offer Any Guarantee?

Yes, Freedom Water 5 offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee for 180 days. This means if you are unhappy with the health benefits that this purifier(s) provides, you can return the product and claim a refund within 180 days of purchasing it/them.

A Guide To Claiming Your 180-Day Money Back Guarantee If Freedom Water 5 Doesn't Work

The company offers a 180-day money-back guarantee if you are not completely satisfied with your purchase of Freedom Water 5, as discussed above. Here's a guide on how to claim your money-back guarantee on Freedom Water 5.

Contact Customer Care

The first step to claiming your money-back guarantee is to contact Freedom Water 5's award-winning customer care team. You can do this either by calling their toll-free number or sending them an email. Make sure to have your order details and purchase date ready to provide to the customer care representatives.

Arrange for Return

Once you have contacted customer care, they will guide you through the process of returning your Freedom Water 5 pitcher. They may ask for additional information or documentation to process your refund, so be sure to follow their instructions carefully. You will be responsible for packaging and shipping the pitcher back to the company.

Get Your Refund

After Freedom Water 5 receives your returned pitcher, they will process your refund. You can expect to receive your refund within a few business days, depending on your bank's processing times.

How Do You Know If Your Drinking Water Is Toxic?

Toxic water can lead to serious health problems, so it's important to know if your drinking water is safe. Here are some ways to determine if your drinking water is toxic.

Taste Test

Your sense of taste can be a good indicator of the quality of your drinking water. If your water tastes sweet, salty, or like chlorine, it could be contaminated.

While some minerals can give water a slightly sweet or salty taste, it's important to note that pure water should taste like nothing. Chlorine is often added to water to kill bacteria, but if the taste is too strong, it can cause health problems.

Physical Symptoms

If you or your family members experience physical symptoms like headaches, fatigue, digestive issues, or skin irritation, your drinking water could be the culprit. Toxic chemicals like lead, arsenic, and mercury can cause these symptoms and other serious health problems like cancer and kidney disease.

Water Smell

Water that smells bad is a clear sign that something is wrong. If your water smells like rotten eggs, chlorine, or sewage, it's likely contaminated.

The smell could be due to bacteria, chemicals, or decaying organic matter. It's important to get your water tested to identify the source of the smell and take appropriate action.

Water Quality Reports

Many water suppliers are required by law to provide annual water quality reports to their customers. These reports contain information about the levels of contaminants in the water, as well as any violations of water quality standards.

If you're concerned about the safety of your drinking water, check your water supplier's website or contact them directly for a copy of the report.

Water Testing

The most accurate way to determine if your drinking water is toxic is to have it tested. You can purchase a water testing kit online or contact a professional water testing company.

The kit or company will test your water for a range of contaminants and provide you with a detailed report.

Summarizing Freedom Water 5 Review 2023

Freedom Water 5 can be a good addition to your home to improve your quality of life. This water purifier has been proven effective in purifying water from Compound F, toxins, PFAS, and other chemicals. Thus, helping in providing the purest, cleanest, safest, and healthiest water to drink, acting as a protective barrier against various kinds of diseases.

Moreover, the company also offers a 180-day money-back guarantee which is also a plus point. You can purchase your first Freedom Water 5 filtration system by visiting the official website >>>

