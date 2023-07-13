Friendship's Day is Here! Give Your Friends a Heartfelt Present With the EMI Card

There's something magical about finding the perfect gift for your friends. Whether it's for a birthday, anniversary, or for the upcoming Friendship’s Day, a heartfelt gift can strengthen bonds and create lasting memories. However, sometimes budget constraints can dampen your enthusiasm. That's where the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card comes to the rescue, empowering you to purchase that special gift without compromising your finances.

In this article, you can learn about the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card eligibility, benefits, features, etc. You can explore how to use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to unlock a world of gifting possibilities while enjoying the flexibility of easy instalments.

What is the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card?

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a unique payment solution offered by Bajaj Finserv, one of India's leading non-banking financial companies. It is essentially a card that allows you to convert your purchases into convenient EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments). With this card, you can shop for a wide range of products across various categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, travel, and more, from partner stores both online and offline.

How Does the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card Work?

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is specifically designed to make your shopping experience hassle-free and budget-friendly. Here's how it works.

Instant Approval

The application process for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is simple and quick. You can apply online or visit a partner store to fill out the application form. Once your application is approved, you will receive your EMI card with a pre-approved credit limit.

Wide Network of Partners

Bajaj Finserv has partnered with numerous renowned brands and retailers, both online and offline, across different categories. These include popular e-commerce platforms, electronics stores, fashion outlets, travel agencies, and more. You can visit any of these partner stores and make your desired purchase using the EMI card.

Flexible Tenures and No-cost EMI

One of the significant advantages of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is the flexibility it offers in terms of repayment. You can choose from a range of flexible tenures, typically ranging from 3 to 24 months, to repay your purchase. Furthermore, Bajaj Finserv provides attractive no-cost EMI options on select products, where you don't have to pay any interest charges on your EMIs. What is no-cost EMI? It is a benefit that gives you access to zero foreclosure, and no interest rate charges.

Easy Application and Documentation

Applying for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is hassle-free, and the documentation requirements are minimal. Moreover, with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card eligibility criteria, you can easily apply for one. You need to provide basic KYC (Know Your Customer) documents such as your Aadhaar card, PAN card, and a cancelled cheque. Bajaj Finserv has made the process seamless to ensure quick approval and activation of your card.

How to Purchase a Heartfelt Gift for Your Friends Using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card?

Now that you have an understanding of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, let's explore how you can use it to purchase that perfect gift for your friends:

Choose the Right Gift

Start by considering your friends' interests, hobbies, and preferences. Think about what would bring them joy and make them feel special. It could be anything from the latest gadgets, stylish fashion accessories, home decor items, or even a memorable travel experience.

Research Partner Stores

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website or use the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app to explore the extensive list of partner stores. Filter the options based on the category of gift you have in mind. You'll find renowned brands and retailers that offer a wide range of products suitable for gifting.

Check Eligibility and Offers

Once you have shortlisted a few potential stores, check if they accept the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card as a payment option. Additionally, look for any exclusive offers or discounts available for EMI Network cardholders. These offers can help you save money while purchasing the perfect gift.

Visit the Store or Shop Online

Visit the physical store or browse the partner store's website to find the gift you have in mind. When making the payment, inform the salesperson that you would like to use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card for your purchase.

Choose the EMI Plan

Once you select the desired gift, inquire about the available EMI options. The store representative or the online portal will guide you through the process of converting the purchase into easy EMIs. You can choose the tenure that suits your financial capabilities and budget.

Complete the Purchase

Provide your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details, including the card number, and complete the necessary documentation process. The transaction will be processed, and you will receive an invoice with the details of your purchase and the EMI schedule.

Repay the EMIs

After the purchase, make sure to keep track of your EMI repayment schedule. You can conveniently pay your EMIs through various channels, such as the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app, net banking, or auto-debit facility. Ensure timely repayments to maintain a good credit history and enjoy benefits in the future.

By utilising the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can turn your heartfelt gifting ideas into reality without straining your finances. The flexibility of choosing from various partner stores, attractive no-cost EMI options, and convenient repayment tenures make it a versatile tool for budget-friendly purchases.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.