From Chemicals to Robotics: Poised Media Markets Some of the Most Complex Businesses of India

In today’s digital-forward economy, B2B branding and marketing have become pivotal for businesses seeking sustainable growth. Recognizing the vast potential and the existing talent gap in this arena, Jay Thadeshwar founded Poised Media to craft a distinct path in the B2B marketing landscape. Over the past five years, Poised Media has dedicated itself to B2B marketing, delivering bespoke solutions that transcend traditional approaches.

Poised Media has marketed over 250 businesses, each with its unique challenges and intricacies. They’ve catered to industries ranging from traditional construction materials and mining to new-age sectors like robotics and AI. This versatility showcases their agility in adapting to and effectively communicating within varied industrial landscapes.

Last fiscal year, Poised’s revenue soared to INR 50 Cr, reflecting the success of their proficiency in simplifying complex business communications for diverse industries. They are on pace to surpass this milestone, targeting INR 65 Cr for the current year. This financial growth is a testament to their skill in making intricate business models relatable and engaging.

The firm's portfolio boasts collaborations with two of India's top five pharmaceutical companies, India's premier metal exporter, and the world's largest KPO. These partnerships, alongside their support for SMEs and specialty startups, highlight Poised Media’s breadth of influence and capability to cater to both market leaders and emerging enterprises.

Working with India's leading clinical research organization and an AI-driven automation company exemplifies Poised Media's knack for engaging with complex operations. They also support India's foremost welding material supplier and Asia’s top exporter of pneumatic pumps for shipping, along with being the exclusive marketer for India’s sole provider of steering wires for speedboats, targeting a global clientele.

Thadeshwar notes, “Our objective at Poised Media is not just to market products but to tell stories that resonate. We dive deep into the essence of each business to showcase their value proposition in a way that's not just understood but remembered.”

B2B marketing is on an upward trajectory, with businesses increasingly recognizing its importance. A quarter of B2B organizations, despite historically low marketing budget allocations, are seeing the necessity to adjust. Currently, a mere 5% of the total budget is typically earmarked for marketing, but with the growing recognition of its impact, there will be a huge shift in near future. Notably, 46% of B2B companies plan to increase their content marketing spend in the next 12 months.

Digital advertising is also seeing a significant uptick, with spending expected to hit $375 billion. Poised Media is riding this wave, focusing on digital campaigns to generate faster customer acquisition than traditional methods. “Digital advertising is a powerful tool for us. It’s immediate, it’s scalable, and most importantly, it’s where our clients' audiences are,” Thadeshwar asserts.

The impact of content on lead generation and brand awareness is substantial. While half of B2B marketers focus on creating content for brand awareness, there’s a growing recognition of content’s role in the lead conversion process. “Content is the cornerstone of our marketing strategy,” Thadeshwar says. “It’s about crafting a narrative that guides potential customers through their journey with us.”

As the B2B space expands, Poised Media continues to innovate and drive the narrative forward. “The future of B2B marketing is incredibly dynamic. We're seeing an integration of traditional and digital mediums, a blend of creativity and analytics, and a focus on delivering not just a message, but an experience,” reflects Thadeshwar. With their specialized approach, Poised Media is not just participating in the market; they are actively shaping it.

In conclusion, Poised Media’s trajectory in the B2B marketing domain stands as a beacon for the industry. Their unique ability to decipher and distill complex business models into compelling communication is reshaping the narrative of B2B marketing in India and beyond. As they continue to grow and innovate, they not only elevate their clients but also the standards and practices of B2B marketing itself.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.


