Gain Massive Profits In The Upcoming Christmas Season With These Three Altcoins - Dogeliens Token, Near Protocol and Chainlink

The upcoming Christmas season is stirring a wave of excitement and anticipation within the cryptocurrency industry. This is because the festive period has gained a reputation for always bringing bullish activity within the crypto market. After six long months of battling with an overbearing and challenging bear market, the industry will no doubt be looking forward to some bullish activity within the markets. The bull market is expected to last until the early parts of the new year, and with the right crypto investment, it could be possible to recoup all losses within the bear market.

We have only just begun the new month, and as such, crypto investors should begin to make adequate preparations in advance. One way to do this is to make smart bets in highly promising altcoins with massive growth potential. This piece discusses three altcoins with the right qualities that could generate massive returns in the upcoming bull market. Here's why you should invest in Near Protocol (NEAR), Chainlink (LINK) and Dogeliens Token (DOGET).

Near Protocol (NEAR)

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a reliable layer-one blockchain network within the cryptocurrency industry notable for operating as a community-run cloud computing platform. Within the cryptocurrency industry, NEar Protocol (NEAR) is notable for providing feasible solutions to several problems that older blockchain networks have battled with, such as low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability.

It is also an ideal environment for creating and deploying decentralized Applications (dApps). Over the years, Near Protocol (NEAR) has become home to countless Apps within the cryptocurrency industry. Prominent examples include Flux, a protocol that allows developers to create markets based on assets, commodities, and real-world events, and Mintbase, an NFT minting platform.

Its native cryptocurrency, NEAR, not only incentivizes its ecosystem but also facilitates several crypto operations, including network governance, user interaction and payment fees. NEAR is listed on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is a popular blockchain abstraction layer within the cryptocurrency industry that provides feasible solutions to some of the hardest problems that older blockchains have struggled with. These include speed, performance, scalability and interoperability. Chainlink (LINK) is one of the few blockchain networks within the industry that allows blockchain networks to interact and communicate securely.

It achieves this through a decentralized oracle network that also provides the necessary information for smart contracts to grow and become the dominant form of digital agreement. Its native cryptocurrency, LINK, is an industry-leading cryptocurrency that supports and incentivizes its ecosystem. Chainlink (LINK) facilitates operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees within the Chainlink ecosystem.

Dogeliens Token (DOGET)

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is an upcoming meme count that has been tipped to reach and probably surpass the heights of industry-leading meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The token boasts several attractive features, such as a massive supply and an exciting roadmap. All indications suggest that it could be a valuable asset in the current climate, and as such, crypto investors should endeavor to place the token firmly in their sights. Dogeliens token (DPGET) is currently on presale and is available to the global community for purchase. For more information on the token, click here.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.