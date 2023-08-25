Games inspired by Indian culture: How many do you know?

India, the country with a legacy of ancient traditions and a rich heritage, is still carrying on many of such modes of entertainment from the times of aristocracy. The fascinating world of Indian culture-infused casino games, where history and excitement seamlessly combine, still maintain their popularity.

These ancient games were in use from the time of the epic Mahabharata and the amazing Mughal era. In an era when strategic genius ruled supreme, the excitement and fun constituted the enthralling fights of skill vs chance. Each game, from the mind-boggling game of dice, where the Pandavas risked their destiny, to the appealing Teen Patti, enjoyed by Mughal royalty in their luxurious courts, reveals a tale of mystery and fascination. As we prepare for an exciting path across time when ancient games reappear, connecting the players to the fascinating stories that inspired Indian history.

Predictions for the online Casino industry in 2023

Gambling is part of Indian culture, and with the expansion of the market, experts expect online casinos to gain more traction. As per reported by casino-alpha around 1.6 billion people gamble online worldwide, with more than 40% of online Indian users placing bets.

The online gambling industry has grown significantly in recent years and Indian gamers have contributed to this rise in popularity. The attractiveness of traditional Indian casino games, combined with the ease and accessibility of online platforms, has improved the experience for fans. Whether you are an experienced player or new to the world of online casinos, games inspired by Indian culture can lend a particular flavor to your gaming sessions.

Traditional Indian Casino Games

Indian casino games are strongly rooted in India's rich tapestry of history and culture. These games, which have been played for centuries, provide a fascinating peek into the traditions and customs of the Indian people. Teen Patti, a card game similar to the popular Western game of poker, is one such game. Its origins can be traced back to the Mughal era, when it was played in the luxurious residences of emperors and nobles. Matka game, also a sort of gambling with origins in ancient India, is another prominent game. Matka began as a chance game played with clay pots and grew into a lottery-style game. Check out the games below which is popular and deeply rooted to the Indian culture an it’s history.

Teen Patti: This is a traditional Indian card game similar to poker. It is played with a traditional 52-card deck and includes betting on the ability of your hand. The game requires talent, strategy, and bluffing.

Andar Bahar: A simple and fast-paced card game that originated in southern India. It is played with a single deck of cards and involves betting on whether a certain card will appear on the "Andar" (left) or "Bahar" (right) side.

Jhandi Munda: The game of Dice, which is also known as "Langur Burja" and “Crown and Anchor”. The dice game was also played in Mahabharata. It is one of the oldest games which traditional Indian dice game played at festivals and social occasions. The game uses six-sided dice with symbols rather than numbers. Players bet on the result of each of the dice symbols.

Matka: Matka is a popular Indian gambling game that includes betting on numbers. It is based on the drawing of numbers at random from a pot. Players gamble on various number combinations and win if their chosen combination is drawn.

Conclusion

The integration of Indian culture into casino games has become a big trend as online casinos continue to expand in popularity. Games like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti allow players to experience traditional Indian pleasures while also experiencing the excitement of gambling. These games are anticipated to gain even greater significance in the online gambling market due to their unique features and immersive experiences.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article supplied by a third-party source and the views expressed are exclusively those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. User discretion with regard to understanding of and interaction with this article’s content is advised. The Tribune shall not be responsible for any issue whatsoever arising out of this article.