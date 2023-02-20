Gaurhav Nagar aka Babu Ji from the web series Saurashtra follows his passion for traveling winning the hearts of millions

The famous web series on MX Player Saurashtra needs no introduction. The thrilling suspense and mystery show has grabbed the attention of millions of viewers and is liked by everyone from all corners of the world. Gaurhav Nagar who debuted in the show has played the role of Babu Ji justifying it authentically.

Let us tell you, Gaurhav is an Indian native from Faridabad who is 36 years old. He is a textile engineer by profession and loves to travel. Gaurhav, who had a lifelong fascination with travel, made the conscious decision to take a global journey. Gaurhav put a lot of effort and attention into making his dream come true.

Since I was young, I have had a penchant for traveling. Gaurhav Nagar says I want to tour the world, meet new people, see cultural diversity, experience different cuisine, and find new places.

Talking about his role in the Saurashtra series, Gaurhav says, “I was very much excited to play the role of Babu Ji when I first time heard the script of the series. The story revolves around suspense and excites the audience with its mysterious thrills. Working with a famous star cast in my debut was like a feather added to my cap.”

While expressing his YouTube journey, Gaurhav says, ‘Traveling the whole world was my fascination since I was a kid. To meet my dreams, I made many efforts and received my passport in 2013. I made my first international journey and felt a sigh of satisfaction and greed to travel more. There was no looking back for me then. One of my friends suggested I start a travel Vlog and put up my travel videos there for people to see those who cannot afford to travel miles away. Thus, the journey of YouTube started.’

Adding more, he said, I believe individuals who cannot afford to travel abroad can watch my vlogs and achieve their dreams. Gaurhav Nagar, a proud Vlogger, says, "I want to share every detail of my trip, and I found vlogging as a means to communicate my thoughts and help people to do an international journey from their home."

As of now, Gaurhav Nagar has traveled to 25 different nations and has shared his experiences on his YouTube channel, Gaurhav Nagar. I am here to express my travel views and share my experiences. My sincere and honest aim is to quench my thirst for the global travel and provide insights into other locales to those who cannot visit there, says proud actor and YouTuber Gaurhav Nagar.