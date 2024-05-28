 Generate Your ABHA ID: A Sensation to Manage the Health Sector in India : The Tribune India

The Government of India has introduced an effective initiative called the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It is one of the significant programs of the country that is aimed at digitising the healthcare sector in India. Under this mission, citizens of the country are offered to create their unique ABHA ID, through which they can access several healthcare benefits.

This initiative is mainly targeted at the weaker section of society that lacks enough resources when it comes to managing their health. However, there are no caste bars in generating an ABHA ID.

Scroll down to know more in detail.

What is an ABHA ID?

The Indian Government launched a healthcare program called the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission targeted at developing healthcare services within the country. It is aimed at creating a digital infrastructure to allow citizens to have access to medical services at an affordable cost from anywhere anytime.

Through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the citizens of the country can generate an ID card, called the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account). This ABHA card contains a unique 14-digit identification number which is called the ABHA ID.

Through this ID number, all of your medical history, prescriptions and doctor consultation details can be accessed from anywhere. Hence, with the help of this ID number, they can claim various healthcare benefits.

Along with that, you can also get a database of licensed doctors near you through your ABHA account. Through your ABHA ID, you can also get discounts on medical treatments and medicines.

Why Should You Generate Your ABHA ID?

Generating your ABHA card is a wise step to ensure an efficient digital healthcare platform for you and your family. Go through the following points to know why should you create one for yourself:

●       Digital Health Records

You can link your medical records with your ABHA card and access them from anywhere anytime digitally with the help of your ABHA ID. From prescriptions to health reports, you can keep it all digitally without carrying it personally whenever you intend to visit a doctor.

●       Secured Privacy

Your ABHA account is designed with the utmost security features and encryption mechanisms that make sure that any of your medical information is not shared with anyone without your consent.

●       Healthcare Professional Registry

Through your ABHA ID, you can have access to the HPR or Healthcare Professional Registry. It is a database that contains a wide network of qualified doctors. You can contact them based on their fees and the services they offer.

●       Discounts on Medicine

There are some government schemes that align with ABHA accounts to help citizens get discounts on medicine and health insurance plans. Moreover, ABHA card holders can have access to around 5 Lakh health benefits.

How to Generate Your ABHA ID?

In order to generate your ABHA ID, you need to register yourself for the ABHA card, following a few simple steps, which include:

Step 1: Download the ACKO app and login with your phone number. Then tap “Discover” > “Set up ABHA”

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and verify with an OTP.

Step 3: Select a family member and verify their Aadhaar number too.       

Step 4: Click on ‘Get ABHA Card’.

Through the ACKO app you can also invite your friends or family members to start their ABHA account.

How to Download Your ABHA Card?

Once you have applied for your ABHA card, you can easily download the same online following a few simple steps:

Step 1: Open the ACKO app

Step 2: Tap on “Discover” at the bottom of screen

Step 3: Go to “Set up ABHA” and tap on the ABHA card you want to download

Step 4: Tap on “Download”

You can now download the card or take a screenshot and save the photo to later use.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, generating your ABHA ID is a great way to secure your chances to avail healthcare benefits conveniently. From consulting doctors online to getting discounts in medicine, you have access to these advantages through your 14-digit number. So make sure to follow the application process thoroughly and create your ABHA card.

ACKO has affordable premium options when it comes to health insurance schemes. So, if you intend to purchase one, do contact ACKO.

 

