GenWorks Collaboration With Andhra Pradesh Government Empowers Women’s Wellness

New Delhi (India), August 10: The government of Andhra Pradesh has been proactively leading from the front in treating serious problems like Cancer under the visionary leadership of Honourable Chief Minister, Shri. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu, the Andhra Pradesh government, has pioneered an initiative in women's wellness, particularly in the battle against preventable and treatable cancers. In addition, the state's Health Minister, Smt. Vidadala Rajini is leading a momentous stride in healthcare, marked by the integration of technological advancements and collaborative efforts towards preventing and treating this disease.

At the centre of this endeavour is the Government’s initiative to strengthen primary care with innovative, tech-enabled, and robust engagement that comes with Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). This is model of care has demonstrated its efficacy in transforming healthcare delivery by making it much more accessible. Health Minister Smt. Vidadala Rajini initiated this transformative program in  Anakapalli in collaboration with Genworks. In July 2022, they introduced  FDA/CE approved, AI-enabled, cloud-connected portable equipment - EVA  Pro (Digital Colposcope) and Breaster (Thermal Imaging for Breast Screening) - in two designated healthcare facilities as recommended by authorities. 

In a short period of time, the program expanded its reach in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS). Along with this, the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare provided invaluable direction and guidance as the project extended its reach to four additional district health facilities. The extension is aimed to make sure that holistic healthcare access for vulnerable populations, particularly HIV+ patients and female sex workers. The pilot project has been successfully implemented across the districts like Anakapalli, Rajahmahendravaram, Aganampudi, Peddaapuram, Madanapalle, and Parvathipuram.

In terms of the reach of this project, a significant milestone has been achieved as the project screened over 3000 beneficiaries, predominantly focusing on HIV+ patients and female sex workers. The outcomes of the screenings included 383 suspected cases being successfully identified and referred for confirmatory diagnostic tests, ensuring timely and accurate assessment. Along with this, 51 individuals were diagnosed with pre-cancerous conditions and received prompt referrals for further treatment. Finally, over 29 cases of malignancy were detected, leading to swift referrals for advanced treatment and care. 

The transformative initiative received generous support from the Rotary Foundation (India) and Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (an investee company of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited). This funding played a substantial role in initiating the pilot project across the five healthcare facilities. The success of this endeavour underscores the power of collaboration, invention, and focused interventions in the healthcare field. The government of Andhra Pradesh and organizations like GenWorks are poised to achieve remarkable success in the fight against preventable and treatable cancer, thereby securing a healthier and brighter future for its citizens.

The Andhra Pradesh Government, under the leadership of Smt. Vidadala Rajini is embarking on a pioneering endeavor that is a first of its kind in India. Smt. Vidadala Rajini said, “Our creation of this unique model of care holds the potential to be a blueprint for every state government to follow. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to APSACS and the unwavering direction and guidance provided by the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare. Furthermore, we sincerely thank Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (a NIIFL investee company), Care India, and Rotary for their invaluable support and guidance." 

https://www.genworkshealth.com/

 

 Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

