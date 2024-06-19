 Genworks Health Launches GenService To Transform Customer Service With Collaboration : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Genworks Health Launches GenService To Transform Customer Service With Collaboration

Genworks Health Launches GenService To Transform Customer Service With Collaboration

Genworks Health Launches GenService To Transform Customer Service With Collaboration


New Delhi (India), June 19: Genworks is thrilled to announce the launch of GenService, an innovative collaboration platform designed to enhance customer service operations. GenService is set to revolutionize how the company manages customer interactions, streamline workflows, and boost staff productivity. This cutting-edge platform integrates communication, task management, and document sharing, offering a comprehensive solution for both the service teams and customers. 

GenService is a versatile collaboration platform created to improve day-to-day tasks for the team at Genworks. By centralizing communication, task management, and document sharing, GenService ensures that staff productivity is significantly boosted. Customers can raise complaints through a dedicated mobile app and track their resolution until closure, providing transparency and efficiency in service delivery.

A standout feature of GenService is its comprehensive database of Install Base (IB) details. This includes asset numbers, serial numbers, customer information, product names, and service contract details. By maintaining this centralized repository, the team of GenWorks Health simplifies the workflow for service team, enabling easy access to crucial information. This ensures that service calls are more efficient, as service engineers can quickly retrieve the necessary details to address customer needs. 

The Opportunities module compiles the details of existing service contracts eligible for renewal, covering accessories, parts, or Master Service Agreements (MSAs). These opportunities are automatically generated by the system, allowing the team to proactively reach out to customers. Once the admin team approves these opportunities, new quotations are automatically dispatched to customers. This streamlined follow-up process ensures that the service team effectively manages customer contracts and capitalizes on renewal opportunities. The Service Request module empowers the admin team to generate tickets for customers requiring equipment servicing. These tickets are then assigned to service engineers, who accept them and create corresponding activities to address the customer’s needs. Service engineers can generate multiple activities under a single ticket until the service is completed. Additionally, they can input billing information and attach necessary documents within this tab before closing the service request. This feature ensures a thorough and organized approach to handling service requests, enhancing overall service quality.

Activity Tracking is a critical feature of GenService, providing a comprehensive overview of the daily activities performed by each service engineer. This includes employees from GE, GWSO, and IVD departments. Management can effectively track these activities and assign tasks as needed. The tab records essential check-in details such as location, time, latitude, and longitude, ensuring accurate tracking of service activities. A comment section further facilitates collaboration among team members, enabling them to assist one another during service calls. 

To enhance the mobility and efficiency of the service team, GenService includes a dedicated mobile application for GE, GWSO, and IVD departments. This app features key functionalities such as activity management and opportunity tracking. When the admin team creates a service request via the web version, it seamlessly appears in the service engineers' application for action. Service engineers use the mobile app to perform activities, check in, add attachments, and complete tickets efficiently. The GE service team can also manage activities, opportunities, and contracts within the app, significantly enhancing their workflow and productivity.

On the launch of GenService, Mr S Ganesh Prasad, Founder and CEO of GenWorks Health said “GenService represents a significant advancement in our customer service capabilities. By providing a robust platform for efficient communication, task management, and service tracking, we are poised to deliver exceptional service to our customers. We are excited about the enhanced productivity and customer satisfaction that GenService will bring.”

About GenWorks: GenWorks is a leading healthcare solutions provider committed to enhancing healthcare access and outcomes. With a mission to improve healthcare for all, GenWorks offers a range of innovative solutions that support healthcare professionals in providing top-tier care to patients.

For more information about GenWorks and the organisation’s mission to improve healthcare outcomes, please visit https://www.genworkshealth.com 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

2
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

3
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

4
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

5
India

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

6
India

Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

7
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

8
Haryana

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

9
Himachal Dehra Bypoll

Congress’s pick: ‘Dehra ki beti’ who is Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s wife

10
Punjab

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh's aides extended by 3 months

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

The detention of Amritpal Singh and three associates was set...

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

The central probe agency tells the court that if AAP, which ...

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar

This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

The demand had risen to 15,900 MW on Tuesday


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

Delhi records warmest night in 12 years

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to PM Modi, says will go on indefinite fast from June 21 if situation not resolved

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke's residence at Jagraon

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana