Genworks Health Launches GenService To Transform Customer Service With Collaboration

New Delhi (India), June 19: Genworks is thrilled to announce the launch of GenService, an innovative collaboration platform designed to enhance customer service operations. GenService is set to revolutionize how the company manages customer interactions, streamline workflows, and boost staff productivity. This cutting-edge platform integrates communication, task management, and document sharing, offering a comprehensive solution for both the service teams and customers.

GenService is a versatile collaboration platform created to improve day-to-day tasks for the team at Genworks. By centralizing communication, task management, and document sharing, GenService ensures that staff productivity is significantly boosted. Customers can raise complaints through a dedicated mobile app and track their resolution until closure, providing transparency and efficiency in service delivery.

A standout feature of GenService is its comprehensive database of Install Base (IB) details. This includes asset numbers, serial numbers, customer information, product names, and service contract details. By maintaining this centralized repository, the team of GenWorks Health simplifies the workflow for service team, enabling easy access to crucial information. This ensures that service calls are more efficient, as service engineers can quickly retrieve the necessary details to address customer needs.

The Opportunities module compiles the details of existing service contracts eligible for renewal, covering accessories, parts, or Master Service Agreements (MSAs). These opportunities are automatically generated by the system, allowing the team to proactively reach out to customers. Once the admin team approves these opportunities, new quotations are automatically dispatched to customers. This streamlined follow-up process ensures that the service team effectively manages customer contracts and capitalizes on renewal opportunities. The Service Request module empowers the admin team to generate tickets for customers requiring equipment servicing. These tickets are then assigned to service engineers, who accept them and create corresponding activities to address the customer’s needs. Service engineers can generate multiple activities under a single ticket until the service is completed. Additionally, they can input billing information and attach necessary documents within this tab before closing the service request. This feature ensures a thorough and organized approach to handling service requests, enhancing overall service quality.

Activity Tracking is a critical feature of GenService, providing a comprehensive overview of the daily activities performed by each service engineer. This includes employees from GE, GWSO, and IVD departments. Management can effectively track these activities and assign tasks as needed. The tab records essential check-in details such as location, time, latitude, and longitude, ensuring accurate tracking of service activities. A comment section further facilitates collaboration among team members, enabling them to assist one another during service calls.

To enhance the mobility and efficiency of the service team, GenService includes a dedicated mobile application for GE, GWSO, and IVD departments. This app features key functionalities such as activity management and opportunity tracking. When the admin team creates a service request via the web version, it seamlessly appears in the service engineers' application for action. Service engineers use the mobile app to perform activities, check in, add attachments, and complete tickets efficiently. The GE service team can also manage activities, opportunities, and contracts within the app, significantly enhancing their workflow and productivity.

On the launch of GenService, Mr S Ganesh Prasad, Founder and CEO of GenWorks Health said “GenService represents a significant advancement in our customer service capabilities. By providing a robust platform for efficient communication, task management, and service tracking, we are poised to deliver exceptional service to our customers. We are excited about the enhanced productivity and customer satisfaction that GenService will bring.”

About GenWorks: GenWorks is a leading healthcare solutions provider committed to enhancing healthcare access and outcomes. With a mission to improve healthcare for all, GenWorks offers a range of innovative solutions that support healthcare professionals in providing top-tier care to patients.

For more information about GenWorks and the organisation’s mission to improve healthcare outcomes, please visit https://www.genworkshealth.com

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.