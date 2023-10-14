Gold Sifting the 12 Best Crypto Presale Events for 2023 Riches

This article will dive into the best crypto ICOs available in 2023. The list comprises high-potential crypto projects that could disrupt major global industries over time. Our experts have hand-picked the assets they believe have the most profit potential.

Anyone seeking to uncover high-potential crypto projects during their early stages must look at this list of ICO coins with excellent profit potential. Here are the best crypto ICOs on the market in 2023.

List of the best crypto ICOs 2023

The best crypto presales can increase in value by orders of magnitude. Each ICO offers a new crypto asset at a bargain price before release on the open market. Getting in early on the best cryptos could provide insane percentage returns once the project gains momentum on exchanges.

A great example of a high-potential ICO in the past was Ethereum (ETH). ETH tokens were made available for just $0.31. At the current market value of more than $1600, each ICO participant gained around 516,000%.

With that in mind, here are the 12 best crypto ICOs available in 2023:

Memeinator (MMTR) — Creating a new Terminator-style meme coin narrative LayerZero (ZRO) — Supporting cross-chain asset swaps and inter-blockchain messaging Patex (PATEX) — Helping to create a more durable blockchain-based monetary system in Latin Americas Polygon (POL) — A new-and-improved Polygon ecosystem designed to bring Ethereum to scale Kyrptview (KVT) — A Research2Earn platform for the latest data on crypto assets Tenet (TENET) — Delivering more utility for Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs) Sola-X (SAX) — More efficient liquidity routing for platforms built on Solana DegenZoo (DZOO) — A P2E gaming experience that aims to raise awareness for animal welfare Arbitrum (ARB) — The most popular Ethereum layer-2 by total value locked Virtual Versions (VV) — A generative AI solution for creating realistic metaverse avatars LayerAI (GPT) — A specialized blockchain that monetizes personal data for training AI models Optimism (OP) — A fully decentralized scalability solution in the Ethereum ecosystem

The best ICO coins to buy — analyzed and reviewed

1. Memeinator (MMTR) — Sights set on hitting a $1 billion market cap and killing weak meme coins

Memeinator is a community-driven meme coin project that aims to flip the existing meme coin status quo. The project wants to eliminate overvalued meme coins lacking in-built utility by hunting them down with its Memescanner AI that scours the Web to feed its new game called Meme Warfare.

The new meme coin ecosystem will include a Web3 game called Meme Warfare where players can obliterate rival meme coin mascots. Whether it’s HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu or Pepe, Memeinator aims to usher in a new era where value-less meme coins are wiped off the face of the crypto market cap listings.

For now, Memeinator is hosting one of the most sought-after ICO events of 2023. The project’s MMTR tokens were released at a low presale price at the start of the event, and will gradually raise the price level from $0.01 to $0.049 during the course of it.

The Memeinator team has started to actively market the meme coin project across the internet. The earliest marketing campaign involves an unbelievable initiative that will quite literally send one lucky presale participant into outer space. The winner of the giveaway will get a ticket on Virgin Galactic’s Spaceline. While other meme coins share empty promises about a trip to the moon, Memeinator is doing it for real.

Why buy MMTR?

Memeinator delivers a range of exciting features to its community. In addition to an exciting shoot-em-up blockchain game, the community will be able to stake their tokens on the platform for impressive passive rewards. The details of Memeinator’s staking program are still in the works; developers will share more information in the near future.

Memeinator has set its sights on a lofty market cap of $1 billion by the next crypto bull market. If this unfolds, MMTR will have shot up to a $1 price level—a 100x price increase from the opening presale price level. With a meme coin community that has already started to grow and an ecosystem that allows users to take out their frustration on pathetic meme coins in the Meme Warfare game, MMTR certainly looks like one of the best crypto ICOs of 2023.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MMTR, by visiting the official Memeinator website <<<

2. LayerZero (ZRO) — Supporting cross-chain asset swaps and inter-blockchain messaging

LayerZero is an oracle solution that enables developers to launch cross-chain applications seamlessly without reconfiguring the codebase. This allows them to cater to the needs of each independent blockchain network. It works by creating an endpoint at which dApps can converge, helping to support cross-chain asset swaps and inter-blockchain messaging without posing a security risk.

LayerZero’s oracle solution emulates that of previously successful projects in Web3, including Chainlink. The ZRO token is used as a medium of exchange and to incentivize users who support the network infrastructure.

LayerZero enables developers to launch cross-chain applications without sacrificing trustlessness, as the network is fully decentralized and transparent. For businesses seeking to create applications such as play-to-earn games or DeFi services, a multi-chain solution such as LayerZero can help unlock a broader number of potential customers.

Why buy ZRO?

Web3 has seen an increasing number of layer-1 blockchains launched in recent years, which means that dApps can become increasingly fragmented. Users are forced to use unreliable bridging services in order to use different applications. This poses a threat to blockchain security. On the other hand, developers must choose a single ecosystem’s user base when launching a new service.

As a result, interoperability is a key hurdle for Web3 to overcome. LayerZero helps solve the interoperability problem by creating a secure, oracle-based cross-chain solution. It allows developers to launch multichain dApps and allows users to transfer assets securely to different blockchain networks.

3. Patex (PATEX) — Helping to create a more durable blockchain-based monetary system in Latin America

Patex is a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem that aims to bridge the gap for regulators in the existing base of blockchain users in Latin America. In total, Latin America has a cumulative GDP of $5.5 trillion and is the current 7th largest crypto market in the world.

Patex aims to support blockchain’s growing presence in Latin America by providing a fully compliant ecosystem of decentralized services. Products include the Patex Network, an Ethereum layer-2 solution that supports governments seeking to issue CBDCs and other regulations from centralized parties.

Patex uses a proof-of-value system that rewards users for transacting on the blockchain and for supporting the network infrastructure. It also contains a dedicated non-custodial wallet that allows users to control their digital assets completely in a single, multi-chain solution. Finally, Patex offers a decentralized exchange that allows users to trade different cryptocurrencies.

Why buy PATEX?

Latin American economies have been destabilized by hyperinflation in recent years, with several instances of fiat currencies losing almost all their purchasing power. This has led Latin American people to the blockchain for a more durable monetary system.

Patex aims to support this growth without undermining Latin American governments, enabling them to issue CBDCs and control regulations while migrating to a more decentralized financial system. With several major products being launched and a large potential user base, PATEX looks to have high long-term potential.

4. Polygon (POL) — A new-and-improved Polygon ecosystem designed to bring Ethereum to scale

Polygon is the leading layer-2 scalability solution for the Ethereum network, designed to improve transaction throughput without increasing costs for the end user. A large selection of decentralized applications now call Polygon home. Each one can provide a smooth user experience while still being compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Polygon’s native token, MATIC, will be replaced by a new “third generation” token called POL. POL will provide all the same functions as MATIC has done in the past, including providing rewards to validator nodes and as an optional method of paying gas fees.

Beyond that, POL is designed to support Polygon’s growing multi-chain ecosystem better. Polygon now supports developers seeking to launch their own iterations of the protocol for their dApps. This ecosystem of separate blockchains has necessitated POL, which has tokenomics better suited to the environment.

POL is part of the Polygon 2.0 upgrade, which will revolutionize the way that the layer-2 system works. Polygon 2.0 involves a move to a new virtual machine called zkEVM, which combines zero-knowledge proofs with smart contract systems compatible with EVM.

In short, developers do not need to make any changes to the code base to launch EVM dApps on Polygon 2.0. Yet they will still benefit from increased performance thanks to zero knowledge tech.

Why buy POL?

POL will likely shoot towards the top of the crypto market cap listings almost immediately after it launches. It’s thought that existing MATIC holders will have the opportunity to swap their tokens for POL when it eventually launches. This means the best method for acquiring POL is to buy MATIC now.

However, there has been little information about the launch of POL so far. Polygon has dived into the benefits of the move but has yet to announce a definitive date or specify how investors can get involved. Regardless, POL looks set to be one of the best-performing ICOs when it all unfolds.

5. Kyrptview (KVT) — A Research2Earn platform for the latest data on crypto assets

Kryptview aggregates key information about cryptocurrencies by incentivizing users to share their research. The Research2Earn feature will create the world’s first repository for user-generated cryptocurrency information. It will be structured similarly to other popular sites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Kryptview uses a scoring wizard, asking users questions about any given crypto project before providing a rating based on the answers. The platform provides real-time data on asset prices and allows users to track their portfolios seamlessly on the application.

The primary focus is on fundamental analysis as opposed to technical analysis. This means it analyzes each project’s unique selling points and product market fit as opposed to the token’s price action. Any user who locks KVT tokens on the platform can begin to share content about different cryptocurrencies, earning rewards over time for their contributions.

Why buy KVT?

KVT provides a range of benefits for the holders, especially those seeking to provide key information about blockchain projects. By staking KVT, anyone can earn token rewards for sharing information about tokenomics structure, project ethos, and rating the reliability of different brands in the world of Web3.

Kryptview can, therefore, help to mitigate investment risks for blockchain users. By allowing anyone to provide information about projects instead of just the founding members, users will likely be given a more accurate depiction of a project’s long-term aims. Additionally, Kryptview will aggregate the information in an easy-to-use dashboard that takes inspiration from leading crypto research sites.

6. Tenet (TENET) — Delivering more utility for Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs)

Tenet is a liquid staking derivatives (LSDs) platform. LSDs enable the re-use of staked assets, and Tenet unlocks more ways to utilize this kind of token. As an example of an LSD, an ETH user may stake their tokens in Lido. In return, Lido will provide stETH (staked ETH) at a 1-to-1 ratio. While the original ETH tokens are generating yield through Lido, the user can then swap stETH for other tokens or re-stake them on platforms, such as Aave.

The idea of LSDs is that users can maximize their yield and retain utility over the tokens, even when they have been staked. They have become extremely popular recently, and Tenet is designed to improve further the level of utility that can be gained from LSDs.

Tenet has created a stablecoin protocol that uses a basket of LSDs as a counterweight to peg the crypto asset's value to $1. Users can mint Tenet’s stablecoin in exchange for LSDs, trade derivative contracts on leverage directly through the Tenet platform, or simply stake their assets to earn a higher yield level.

LSDC, Tenet’s native stablecoin, offers fully sustainable 0% interest loans. It is also the only platform not using a centralized stablecoin for collateral.

Why buy TENET?

Liquid staking has emerged as one of the most sought-after innovations in the cryptosphere recently. LSDs provide a way to multiply asset yields, trade on-chain with yield-generating assets, and swap for other assets to diversify a portfolio while still retaining exposure to the original token. It even lets users cash out an asset while it continues to generate yield passively.

LSDs, therefore, provide a host of benefits to DeFi users. Tenet aims to bring more utility to LSDs in a single, secure platform. 0% interest stablecoin loans could be one of the most attractive propositions to stakers. The protocol’s lack of reliance on any centralized company helps to mitigate counterparty risks.

On balance, TENET provides a next-generation DeFi solution that could see it become a leading DeFi protocol over time. The token is now available on the open market after its ICO concluded in June, and it looks set to grow in value over the coming years as more DeFi users join the ecosystem.

7. Sola-X (SAX) — More efficient liquidity routing for platforms built on Solana

Sola-X is a smart liquidity protocol for the Solana blockchain. It re-routes liquidity to maximize yields for stakers and ensures that automated market makers (AMMs) run most optimally. This helps to provide deep liquidity for traders in the Solana ecosystem, which in turn minimizes spreads.

The smart liquidity protocol generates the best staking yields for liquidity providers to get the most efficient return. The protocol simplifies the process. Liquidity providers only need to stake a single asset once for it to be split and distributed to multiple pools to find the best yield.

The native SAX token can be bought and staked through the Sola-X platform, generating a high yield for stakers sustainably, as 20% of all network fees are redistributed to stakers. SAX token holders will also get discounted fees when using the platform’s swap feature.

Why buy SAX?

Solana remains one of the most popular blockchain ecosystems in Web3, owing to its sub-second block finality and extremely cheap transaction fees. Solana is also home to some of the most advanced dApps in the industry, owing to a virtual machine that primarily uses the Rust programming language.

Since Solana is a popular network, it is home to various DeFi applications. Users can stake, earn yield, and trade Solana-based assets on decentralized exchanges. Sola-X is designed to improve the efficiency of this entire process, providing better yield generation alongside deeper liquidity pools for DEXs.

As Solana grows over the coming years, leading AMM solutions such as SAX could become integral to the ecosystem. 1INCH is a strong example of an efficient AMM in the Ethereum ecosystem that has grown to prominence due to its ability to find the most beneficial trading routes. Sola-X could provide a similar solution for Solana, except with even more benefits for its users.

8. DegenZoo (DZOO) — A P2E gaming experience that aims to raise awareness for animal welfare

DegenZoo is a play-to-earn game that aims to demonstrate how capitalism has damaged the earth’s natural ecosystem. The game provides financial incentives for players to hatch eggs, raise animals, and kill them for a token reward. It takes a dark spin intentionally, to convey a sense of realism about animal welfare.

To play, gamers need to purchase DZOO tokens. 10,000 DZOO tokens are then exchanged in return for an animal egg that an NFT represents. Once hatched, the egg will become an animal that can be killed by being sent to a burn address. In return for burning the NFT, the player will be given a random DZOO token reward that ranges from 7,000 DZOO to 67,00ADZOO.

DegenZoo rewards players proportionally for the damage they cause, which accurately reflects how the industrialized economy interacts with its surroundings. Capitalism incentivizes people to invest time and money into creating mutually beneficial situations, but people often neglect the welfare of wildlife and pass it off as a negative externality.

Why buy DZOO?

DegenZoon offers a unique variation of the popular play-to-earn GameFi movement. It provides a casual gaming experience and rewards players with generous financial prizes. Additionally, the platform aims to spread awareness about global economic issues, which could help it gain traction over time.

Gameplay focuses on self-custody over in-game items, breeding animals, and mating them with each other to create hybrid animal NFTs. As players evolve their animals, they can earn rewards at a higher multiple, which demonstrates the extent to which players can generate rewards for their time spent in the game.

DZOO tokens are also integral to the playing experience, meaning they should be able to generate consistent levels of demand. By swapping for DZOO, trading pairs are provided with automatic trading volume, and the game incentivizes keeping the tokens within the ecosystem. Over time, this could impact the DZOO price positively.

9. Arbitrum (ARB) — The most popular Ethereum layer-2 by total value locked

Arbitrum uses optimistic rollups to reduce transaction costs in the Ethereum ecosystem by collecting transaction data into a single batch that is later sent to the Ethereum mainnet for confirmation. The network can drastically increase transaction throughput while also minimizing costs for blockchain users. This has led to it becoming the biggest Ethereum layer-2 when measuring total value locked (TVL).

Various DeFi applications call Arbitrum home, with derivatives exchanges that allow on-chain leverage trading, borrowing and lending protocols, and Arbitrum-specific AMMs. Arbitrum is well suited to DeFi for its transaction processing capabilities, allowing its users to benefit from reduced costs while still gaining access to the full suite of benefits afforded to DeFi users.

The ARB token, airdropped to Arbitrum’s earliest adopters in March 2023, was one of the most anticipated ICOs to date. The token can be used to vote on governance proposals from the Arbitrum Foundation or simply as a medium of exchange within the wider Ethereum ecosystem.

Why buy ARB?

ARB is expected to grow in value over time after a strong start to life on the open market. After the airdrop in March 2023, ARB quickly formed an all-time high at $1.82, giving Arbitrum a total market cap of $2.24 billion at the time.

Arbitrum’s total market cap remains some way off Polygon's, even though users have locked more asset value into the ecosystem. Arbitrum will likely close the valuation gap to Polygon over time, as it offers many of the same characteristics and a larger existing user base.

10. Virtual Versions (VV) — A generative AI solution for creating realistic metaverse avatars

Virtual Versions allows users to create their digital twin—a digital avatar can be created in seconds, providing a secondary online identity that looks exactly like you. The utility of Virtual Versions is clear: as virtual reality metaverses become increasingly prevalent online, people may seek to use an avatar that represents themselves fully.

Each personalized avatar is fully owned by the user, being minted as an NFT on the blockchain. This allows each user to retain full custody over their digital identity. The avatar is also fully customizable, with different hairstyles, clothing, and accessories available.

Virtual Versions uses generative AI technology to generate avatars with ultra-realism. It is thought that the 3D avatars can be used in games in the future, which gives each user the chance to complete missions and quests as themselves instead of as a character created for them by the game developers.

Why buy VV?

VV represents a tech company at the forefront of global innovation. The project combines several key characteristics that could give it tremendous value in the future. Notably, the company uses AI technologies to ride the virtual reality adoption wave while providing full custody over digital assets using blockchain.

Virtual Versions seamlessly merges three major areas of technological advancement into a single user-facing application. It has a strong product market fit and an attractive value proposition for people who spend time in virtual reality metaverses. This could lead to the native VV token growing in value over the coming months and years.

11. LayerAI (LAI) — A specialized blockchain that monetizes personal data for training AI models

LayerAI is a layer-2 blockchain network designed specifically for the decentralized ownership of AI data. AI protocols rely on tracking user data to teach machine learning algorithms how to interact with certain stimuli. Previously, big tech companies have monetized this information without express consent from users.

LayerAI gives more power back to internet users to monetize their browsing data, enabling them to mint NFTs known as data capsules. These store personal behavioral patterns. AI companies will then pay the individual to use the data capsule to train their AI models in the future.

LayerAI has several key services beyond Layer Marketplace, which enable the peer-to-peer trading of data capsule NFTs. The ecosystem also includes an AI2Earn VPN, which protects user data while they browse online and generates a passive yield in the form of LAI tokens.

Why buy LAI?

The artificial intelligence revolution is widely thought to pose risks to people around the world, especially regarding data protection laws. As things stand, questionable regulations around online data ownership are a major threat to personal sovereignty, with global corporations protecting their ownership over users’ information in a bid to profit over time.

There is a major knowledge imbalance that underlies this reality. Corporations are legally allowed to sell user data while obfuscating their intentions ten pages deep into a terms and conditions policy—it's difficult for users to uncover the relevant information, and companies intentionally make it easy for users to press ‘Agree’ instead.

LayerAI helps to fix this problem for internet users around the world. Instead of corporations being able to monetize private data freely, the user is given full custody over their behavioral patterns and can monetize it themselves if they wish. This could lead to growing demand for the LAI token over time.

12. Optimism (OP) — A fully decentralized scalability solution in the Ethereum ecosystem

Optimism is a layer-2 scalability solution for Ethereum that, like Arbitrum, uses optimistic rollups. This technology unlocks better blockchain performance, increasing transaction speeds and reducing the costs involved when interacting with applications on the network.

A key aspect that differentiates Optimism from alternative layer-2s, is that this network has been specially designed to solve the blockchain trilemma over the long term. While Arbitrum and Polygon both sacrifice decentralization to improve scalability, Optimism can achieve the necessary scalability boost without this trade-off.

Optimism also supports the release of custom applications using the Ethereum Virtual Machine, which allows developers to launch dApps with minimal changes to the code base. Optimism is home to a growing number of utilities, which looks set to expand over the coming months and years.

Why buy OP?

OP was released during an airdrop in 2022. The network’s earliest participants were granted a financial reward for helping to test out the ecosystem during its earliest phases of development. Since then, OP has become a leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization and remains in a strong position for future growth.

Optimism’s current market cap is $1.03 billion. Over time, this value could grow to a similar level as Polygon due to its high network performance and robust underlying technology. The OP token formed an all-time high earlier in 2023 at the $3.09 price level, and it looks likely to recapture this value during the next crypto bull market.

How we determined the best ICO projects Availability

The best crypto ICOs range from new releases to those recently ended. Each crypto asset represents a growing blockchain project that has the potential to appreciate over time, with some of the cryptocurrencies already available on the open market.

For those that aren’t, prospective investors can typically find their ICO information online, with some even running right now. These opportunities can be some of the most profitable in Web3, especially when investing in great projects during their earliest phases of development.

Long-Term Utility

A key consideration for investing in the best crypto ICOs is the long-term utility of their native asset. If users need to purchase the crypto token to take advantage of an in-demand application, then it has real utility and an in-built method for attracting buyers.

Underrated Prices

Almost every single token on this list can be seen as undervalued to some degree, except for Polygon since it’s a more established project. Besides that, every other project is in its earliest phases of development, and its native asset price has yet to reflect its long-term value proposition.

What are the main things to consider when investing in initial coin offerings? Your Budget

Investors should always be wary of not over-investing. Since blockchain and cryptocurrency are experimental technologies, investors should be aware that any asset they purchase has the potential to go to zero over time. With that in mind, investors should never invest more than they can afford to lose.

Risk Tolerance

Any crypto investor is likely to have some appetite for risk as they seek out rewards that are disproportionate to traditional investment vehicles. If this doesn’t sound like you and you would instead prefer to get stable returns from a low-risk asset, then you may want to consider alternative industries or index funds.

Security and Regulation

Some governments worldwide have yet to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, which means some laws could affect certain investors. It’s important to find out what regulations apply in each geographical area and act accordingly to avoid any repercussions.

Conclusion — What is the best upcoming crypto ICO in 2023?

As things stand, Memeinator looks ready to become one of the highest-gaining crypto ICOs of 2023. The project has the potential to rival other meme coins in the cryptosphere over time, offering an alternative ecosystem that is filled to the brim with exciting utilities for token holders to enjoy.

Here are the top three best crypto ICOs on the market right now, in our opinion:

Memeinator (MMTR) LayerZero (ZRO) Patex (PATEX)

As a footnote —The MMTR presale has just kicked off, giving every early backer bargain prices during stage 1. The native token value will rise 390% by the event's final stage, which gives every Memeinator investor the chance to make a significant return. It’s worth checking out for its short and long-term potential in Web3.

