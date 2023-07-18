Golteum (GLTM) Continues To Attract More Interest As Polygon Proposes POL Token

The crypto space is never short of exciting events, as there is always a project making waves or building something revolutionary. Golteum (GLTM) and Polygon (MATIC) are two projects that currently have the attention of everyone in the crypto space and even beyond as they are building and proposing groundbreaking technologies.

Golteum (GLTM) is bringing precious metals on-chain and incorporating them with cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) proposes a multi-purpose token for all Polygon protocols. This article will discuss what both platforms' ground-breaking technologies will offer to the crypto community and how investors can leverage it to boost their ROI.

Polygon’s POL Token Is A Great Move

Polygon (MATIC) proposes a POL token, which, if approved, will upgrade its current MATIC token. This POL token will simultaneously function on all Polygon protocols on the blockchain, including Polygon PoS, Supernets, and zkEVM.

While this is a great move for the ecosystem and network validators, crypto investors are still wary that this news may not be enough to push MATIC’s (and POL's if approved) price to new heights that can make life-changing yields for them.

As such, they are looking to a market that is yet to be fully tapped in Golteum (GLTM), a platform enabling the trading of tokenized precious metals. Many consider this the best long-term investment, especially considering that the Boston Consulting Group has predicted that the market value of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030.

Golteum (GLTM) Is Revolutionizing The World Of Crypto Trading

Golteum (GLTM) is disrupting the precious metals industry, improving how we trade assets like gold, silver, and platinum. The platform integrates these precious metals onto the blockchain by merging them with crypto assets, making it accessible to traders and investors of various portfolio sizes.

Furthermore, these tokenized precious metals provide a more stable investment option as they are backed 1:1 with their physical equivalents and can be redeemed anytime. Investors can also rest assured that their investments are safe and secure as Golteum leverages Chainlink Proof of Reserve to monitor them constantly.

As part of the team’s commitment to transparency and accountability, six team members have also been KYC’d and verified by Certik, each receiving the silver badge for compliance. Certik has also audited the token’s smart contract and verified it as clean and secure.

GLTM Tokens Are Selling Out Fast

Golteum (GLTM) is bringing precious metals and cryptocurrencies into one place, and this development hasn’t gone unnoticed as investors realize the potential of such revolutionary technology. That is why they are getting in early on Golteum’s GLTM tokens presale event, which will help them bag the tokens at a below-market cost.

The first presale round recorded a huge success, with 32.5 million tokens selling out within 48 hours. Thankfully, there is still an opportunity for other investors to get this token as the platform's round 2 presale event has kicked off, and this time they are offering 55 million tokens at a per-token price of $0.012. The current presale price represents an over 80% increase compared to the first, meaning early bird investors have already boosted their ROI significantly.

However, there is still more opportunity to tremendously benefit as experts speculate that GLTM price will surge to $0.04 in the coming weeks and even hit the $5 mark after launch and listing on large exchanges.

Further as an incentive, all participants of this current round will receive a 15% bonus on their purchases.So what are you waiting for? Hop on the presale now while it lasts!

