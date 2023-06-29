 Golteum (GLTM) Presale Gains Momentum as Crypto Investors Seek an Alternative to Meme Coins Rally : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Golteum (GLTM) Presale Gains Momentum as Crypto Investors Seek an Alternative to Meme Coins Rally

Golteum (GLTM) Presale Gains Momentum as Crypto Investors Seek an Alternative to Meme Coins Rally

Golteum (GLTM) Presale Gains Momentum as Crypto Investors Seek an Alternative to Meme Coins Rally


Enter Golteum (GLTM), the game-changer in the trading arena, ready to redefine the market. While PEPE, a popular deflationary meme coin, captures attention, Golteum (GLTM) takes center stage as a cutting-edge multi-asset Web3 platform. Seamlessly integrating the advantages of various asset classes, empowering investors to trade precious metals and cryptocurrencies effortlessly.

By bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional precious metals, Golteum (GLTM) revolutionizes accessibility and opens new horizons for investors of all backgrounds. Discover the future of trading with Golteum (GLTM), where innovation knows no bounds.

>>> BUY GLTM TOKENS NOW<<<

PEPE Surprises the Market with Staggering Trading Volume amidst volatility

In the face of market turbulence, PEPE has astounded observers by achieving a remarkable trading volume of $241.04 million within the last 24 hours, with a current market capitalization of $632 million, this meme-inspired digital asset stands out from its more recognized counterparts like Shiba Inu, surpassing expectations with its trading activity.

While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) witnessed notable price increases of 5.07% and 13.67%, respectively, in the previous week, PEPE's ascent within its specific market segment has been nothing short of impressive. This surge coincides with an overall positive week for the cryptocurrency market, highlighting the enduring popularity and unpredictable price movements inherent in meme cryptocurrencies.

Against this backdrop, PEPE's rapid growth trajectory becomes even more apparent, boasting a significant 42.5% surge within the past week. As Bitcoin's 24-hour trading volume reaches over $16 billion and Ethereum's volume stands at $4.98 billion, PEPE's success further solidifies its position as a frontrunner, capturing the attention of investors amidst the volatile market conditions.

Golteum Presale Introduces Token Vesting Strategy for Stability and Sustainable Growth

Golteum (GLTM) has implemented a token vesting strategy aimed at establishing stability and encouraging sustainable growth within the community.  

During the pre-sale, tokens are subjected to a lock-in period with a distribution plan of over six months. It kicks off with an initial release of 4% at the token generation event, followed by a weekly release of 2.66% each week until all tokens have been distributed.

There is also a three-month cliff, meaning tokens will remain locked for the first 90 days after the token generation event. This vesting structure is designed to protect the value of the GLTM token and support the interests of the token holders by reducing market volatility.

The GLTM token lies at the heart of the Golteum ecosystem, serving as the force behind a range of functionalities and offerings. GLTM operates as an ERC-20 token, which can be verified on Etherscan with the smart contract address 0xF72be912c9E3683d58a5Fc0BBBbE07390bE39b88

Golteum (GLTM) stands out from the crowd by prioritizing robust security measures, ensuring a high level of protection for its valued investors. With Certik's certification and the expertise of a trusted blockchain security professional, GLTM's smart contract has undergone extensive auditing and six of its member's verification processes where they received the Certik silver badge. This meticulous scrutiny instills a sense of confidence, mitigating potential vulnerabilities and risks and providing investors with peace of mind.

Also, the Boston Consulting Group has predicted that the crypto market is bracing for a surge in its market capitalization, reaching $16 trillion by 2030, investors and traders alike can leverage GLTM for early participation in this upcoming crypto revolution.

With its remarkable performance, promising returns, stringent security measures, and the added allure of exclusive benefits, GLTM emerges as an irresistible investment option for those venturing into the exciting world of cryptocurrencies.

Golteum has scheduled presale events to offer GLTM at a mouthwatering price, the first one to occur featured 32.5 million tokens and was exhausted in two days at the price of $0.0074.

Currently, the much-awaited round 2 of the presale is live, but this time will go for the price of 0.012 per coin, this increase shows that GLTM has a high growth potential, and even experts predict that once it is listed on prominent crypto exchanges its price will rise to $5.

For more information about the GLTM Presale:

BUY GLTM PRESALE TOKENS NOW

WEBSITE

TELEGRAM

TWITTER

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP gives 'in-principle support' to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

2
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

3
Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP's Deoband

4
Diaspora

Canada opens doors for 10,000 H-1B visa holders, Indian techies to benefit

5
Punjab

Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money

6
World

Man smuggles 800 Indians from Canada to US using Uber, jailed

7
Punjab

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

8
Punjab

Punjab's dispensaries ailing, not a penny for upkeep in 17 years

9
Punjab

Cricket World Cup: Congress leader Partap Bajwa blames AAP govt for non-inclusion of Mohali as host city

10
Trending

England star Jonny Bairstow carries off protester who disrupted Ashes test at Lord's

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to meet ethnic strife victims during 2-day visit to Manipur

Rahul Gandhi likely to take chopper to violence-hit Churachandpur after convoy stopped by Manipur Police

Congress leader returns to Imphal after remaining stuck at B...

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

Classes scheduled for Wednesday evening in Hagey Hall, where...

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called upon I...

Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

Sources said cabinet and party reshuffle could happen in Jul...

Presumed human remains and debris recovered from shattered Titanic submersible: US Coast Guard

Presumed human remains and debris recovered from shattered Titanic submersible: US Coast Guard

The nature and extent of the possible remains recovered from...


Cities

View All

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Tomato prices soar across Amritsar district due to dip in supply

Three inmates try to escape from Amritsar Central Jail

Police file challan against Amritpal Singh's aides in Ajnala clash

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Tahli Wala bazaar residents

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

Untimely rain derails DSR technique of paddy sowing in Bathinda

550 doctors to be recruited in Punjab, says Health Minister

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

Chandigarh to miss August 15 deadline for solar power generation

At Rs 60-90 per kg in Chandigarh, tomatoes burn a hole

Chandigarh to have six new fuel stations

Panjab University gains, but still not in top 1,000 universities of world

Dera Bassi tray factory gutted in major fire

Delhi Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

Delhi Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

Man booked on charge of posing as Delhi L-G, had contacted 2 DDA officers online

Award projects only after approval from local bodies: PWD to officials

Delhi government has released Rs 100 cr for DU colleges, says Atishi

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Former Nagar Panchayat head found dead at home

Neglected Chandan Nagar park turns into parking lot

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

99.8% in favour of Uniform Civil Code, reveals survey

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Choked Barewal drain worries Panj Peer Road area residents in Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate attaches Ludhiana firm's properties worth Rs 24.94 crore

International airport terminal at Halwara nears completion as deadline inches closer

Sewer connections of 9 units snapped in Ludhiana

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Villagers clash over auction of land reserved for SC residents

Six arrested for ‘killing’ man to claim insurance money

Patiala DC honours soldier who saved girl from drowning

Minister visits midwifery training Institute