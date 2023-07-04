 Golteum (GLTM): Revolutionizing Precious Metal Investment in a New Trading Era. : The Tribune India

In the rapidly evolving world of digital assets, Golteum is at the forefront of revolutionizing precious metals by embracing decentralized tokenization.

As blockchain technology paves the way for digitized assets, Golteum leverages this innovation to create digital versions of precious metals such as Gold, Silver, and Platinum.

This unlocks new utilities and possibilities for users, making them more accessible and versatile than ever before.

Tokenized Precious Metals: Expanding Possibilities

Tokenized precious metals offer a range of benefits and use cases that go beyond traditional physical assets. Let's explore some of the ways Golteum's tokenized metals can be utilized

DeFi Rewards

By using your tokenized precious metals as collateral, you can unlock liquidity while still maintaining ownership of your assets. Additionally, you can earn rewards by providing liquidity to decentralized exchange protocols, enhancing your investment potential.

>>> BUY GLTM TOKENS NOW<<<

Simplified Investment

Golteum removes the entry barriers associated with investing in precious metals. Through cost-efficient fractional purchases on a secure digital wallet, small investors can now access and participate in the precious metals market.

This opens up new avenues for diversification and wealth building, empowering individuals to take control of their financial future.

Payments and Transfers

Golteum's digital precious metals provide a stable and inflation-resistant alternative for everyday transactions, cross-border transfers, remittances, and instant payments.

With Golteum, you can easily pay someone using your digital gold, ensuring a secure and reliable method of exchange.

Stablecoin Primitives

Tokenized precious metals can serve as underlying collateral for stablecoins like DAI, enhancing stability and value within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

This integration between traditional precious metals and DeFi creates opportunities for collaboration and innovation across sectors.

Wealth Inheritance

Tokenized precious metals offer a seamless and efficient way to pass down wealth and assets to future generations. Through secure blockchain technology, the ownership and transaction history of these assets is recorded and preserved, ensuring transparency and continuity in wealth transfer.

Golteum (GLTM)'s Unique Features: Revolutionizing the Precious Metals Industry

Golteum distinguishes itself from other gold-backed crypto tokens by prioritizing decentralization and transparency.

While over 100 gold-backed tokens exist in the market, many of them suffer from centralization issues, as the platforms controlling these tokens have complete control over the underlying metals. Golteum, on the other hand, is a decentralized gold-backed token that ensures investors retain most of the value generated by the network.

The tokenization process of Golteum is based on a robust global network of precious metals suppliers. Accredited entities can request tokenization by storing gold, silver, or platinum in connected vaults.

Provenance and proof of ownership are confirmed by custodians and external auditors before minting NFTs (non-fungible tokens) backed by precious metals. This decentralized ecosystem ensures that Golteum cannot manipulate or control the underlying deposits of precious metals, providing reliability and peace of mind to customers.

Golteum's precious metal treasury is further strengthened by Chainlink's Proof of Reserve technology. This autonomous and secure solution offers real-time monitoring of off-chain reserves, enhancing the trust and integrity of Golteum's tokenized assets. With manual settlement procedures and ongoing on-chain monitoring, Golteum prioritizes transparency and accountability.

Precious Metals Redemption: Bridging the Physical and Digital Worlds

Golteum recognizes the importance of bridging the gap between the physical and digital realms when it comes to precious metals. Users have the option to visit Golteum-partnered precious metal merchants and exchange their gold, silver, or platinum tokens for their physical equivalents.

A list of available bullion bars or coins and their corresponding prices provides users with flexibility and choice. By burning their metal-backed NFTs, users can redeem their precious metals, ensuring a seamless transition between the digital and physical forms.

Powering the Future of Digitalized Precious Metals

Decentralization is at the core of Golteum's mission to create a practical and globally accessible asset-backed token system. Golteum's decentralized approach creates an open market for precious metals that are not governed by a single entity.

By connecting stakeholders in the precious metals industry to the DeFi ecosystem through blockchain technology, Golteum enables the seamless conversion of its assets into real gold and other precious metals.

Golteum has partnered with reputable liquidity providers such as Malca-Amit, Loomis, and Brinks, who store metals in Golteum-affiliated vaults worldwide. Regular audits conducted by external auditing companies ensure the security and integrity of the vaults, while diversification minimizes the risk associated with a single point of failure.

Golteum (GLTM) Round 2 Presale: Explosive Growth and Lucrative Opportunities for Early Investors

The second round of Golteum's highly anticipated presale is here, and it has already garnered significant attention within the crypto community. With the previous round selling out rapidly in just 48 hours, the presale has opened to a surge in demand, driving prices to new heights and setting the stage for explosive growth in the coming weeks.

Token Details and Price Surge:

Golteum's presale offers investors the opportunity to acquire GLTM tokens at a discounted price before the token is listed on major exchanges. With a total fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and a presale supply of 19%, the second round brings 55,000,000 tokens to the market. During this round, the price has increased sharply from the previous round's 0.0074 USDC to 0.012 USDC, indicating a bull-run and strong market response.

Exclusive Bonus and Promising Forecast:

Investors participating in the second round of the presale will enjoy an exclusive 15% bonus. With sales gaining momentum and forecasts predicting a price surge to 0.04 USDC in the coming weeks, early buyers have the potential to realize substantial returns on their investments.

Future Rounds and Listing Plans:

While the second round of the presale is underway, Golteum has plans for three additional rounds to accommodate investor demand. Once the presale concludes, the project aims to list its token on Uniswap and traditional centralized exchanges (CEX).

The anticipated launch price of 0.083 USDC indicates a significant upside potential of 690% (around 70x) from the current presale price, providing a lucrative opportunity for early adopters.

Positive Forecasts and Catalyst for Mainstream Adoption:

Industry experts have weighed in on the potential of tokenizing global illiquid assets, projecting it to become a $16 trillion industry by 2030, according to the Boston Consulting Group.

Six members of the Golteum team have also been verified by CertiK and awarded the silver KYC badge, further fosteriung trust among community member.

Golteum's pioneering efforts in tokenizing precious metals align with the growing narrative for real-world assets on the blockchain, which serves as a catalyst for the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

With the potential for GLTM to trade as high as $5.00 once listed on major exchanges, the opportunity for significant returns from current prices is undeniable.

Join the Golteum Presale Round 2 for Exciting Opportunities

BUY GLTM PRESALE TOKENS NOW

WEBSITE

TELEGRAM

TWITTER

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. 

