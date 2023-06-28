Golteum (GLTM) Set To Become The Next Big Utility Token As Binance Coin (BNB) And OKB Tank Amidst SEC Crackdown

Binance Coin (BNB), OKB, and other popular utility tokens struggle to stay afloat as exchanges battle with SEC. In the past few weeks, the crypto market has suffered a great deal of decline after the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance and Coinbase. Consequently, Golteum (GLTM) may be on its way to becoming the next big name among utility tokens.

The regulator accused the operators of violating some KYC regulations and operating an unregistered securities exchange. In response to the lawsuit, as expected, the price of Binance Coin, the utility token of the Binance exchange, went on a downward trend, and the tokens of other exchanges followed suit.

Binance Coin (BNB) and OKB Price Action Due to SEC Crackdown

After the news of the SEC lawsuit against Binance went viral on June 5th, the price of BNB dropped sharply from $300 to $272 within an hour. Investors who quickly set short orders as the news broke made huge profits, while those who had existing long orders had to cut their losses. From that point, BNB suffered a week-on-week decline of up to 15%, and at the time of publication, the price has further declined to $239.66.

In like manner, OKB also suffered a significant loss following the SEC announcement. The price of the token decreased by 4.01% to $44.36 within a few hours after the announcement. The price currently stands at $41.59 at the time of writing.

Early Investors Made Good Profits from BNB and OKB

As it's always said, being an early investor is one of the keys to making a good profit in the crypto market. This model has been proven repeatedly and played out with BNB, OKB, and other utility tokens with proven use cases.

When it first launched its native token in 2017, Binance sold 100 million units of BNB at $0.15 per token. Ever since, BNB has done crazy numbers, and on May 10, 2021, it surpassed an all-time high of $690. On the other hand, the OKB coin was launched in 2018. Early investors bought the token for as low as $1.59, and it reached a peak of $53.49 in April 2023.

Join Golteum Pre-Sale and be an Early Investor

Imagine that you were among the early investors who bought BNB and OKB during the initial coin offering! If you missed those utility tokens, you shouldn’t miss Golteum (GLTM), which is the next big utility token.

Golteum is a web3 platform that combines the intrinsic value of precious metals like gold with blockchain trading. In essence, Golteum allows you to trade these valuable precious assets like you would trade your crypto assets. Golteum simplifies precious metals investment and allows users to explore several other possibilities with their tokenized assets. With Golteum, you can stake your asset-backed NFTs for rewards, use them as collateral for loans, and ultimately access liquidity.

Golteum finds a way to create liquidity for users who want to explore the profiting opportunities in the crypto market but don’t want to be exposed to the associated volatility.

Join the Golteum presale now for 15% bonus tokens and become one of the first to own the token.

