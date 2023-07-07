 Golteum (GLTM), Uniswap (UNI), and Litecoin (LTC) Emerges as Top Player in Metal-Backed Investments : The Tribune India

Cryptocurrencies, although a relatively recent invention, have made a significant impact and are poised to shape the future of finance.

Bitcoin, the pioneering digital currency, emerged in 2009 and laid the foundation for a new era of decentralized and borderless transactions.

Since then, many cryptocurrencies, including established assets like Uniswap (UNI), Litecoin (LTC), and innovative crypto investment solutions like Golteum, have emerged, each with unique features and potential benefits.

With the promise of hefty returns and a 24/7 trading market built on secure and transparent infrastructure, the world of crypto offers a wealth of opportunities for those who can navigate its intricacies.

Uniswap (UNI) Bulls Stand Firm Amidst Market Volatility

Uniswap (UNI), a leading decentralized crypto exchange, has experienced a momentary setback that saw its price value suffer a 14.3% decline on its bullish momentum.

Uniswap's (UNI) bullish advancement faltered at the $5.50 price zone, leading to a 14.3% retracement. However, the bulls quickly regained momentum, and the Uniswap (UNI) token bounced back to trade at $5.25, showcasing resilience in the face of market fluctuations.

After hitting price-shattering lows earlier this year, Uniswap (UNI) token is back on its feet and making a remarkable recovery that has seen the cryptocurrency attaining gains of more than 2% in the past 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) Gains Ground on Bitcoin, Nears Daily Transaction Numbers

Litecoin (LTC), a decentralized peer-to-peer open-source cryptocurrency, is making significant strides in its price performance as it recently came close to Bitcoin’s daily transactions for May.

Litecoin (LTC) token witnessed a remarkable 24% surge on July 1st. IntoTheBlock, a prominent crypto analytics firm, highlights Litecoin's (LTC) strong second quarter, noting its proximity to Bitcoin in terms of daily transactions and surpassing the milestone of processing over 500,000 daily transactions for the first time this quarter.

Litecoin's (LTC) strong quarter may be attributed to its upcoming block reward halving event, which occurs yearly. The halving event is scheduled to appear in August, and it aims to cut block reward for Litecoin (LTC) crypto mining by half.

Golteum (GLTM) Second Presale Round Draws Attention as Investors Seek Precious Metal-Backed Investment Opportunities

Golteum, the innovative platform revolutionizing the investment landscape, has witnessed a remarkable surge in investor interest as it launches its second presale round.

Golteum allows investors to buy, sell or trade fractionalized NFTs in the form of rare precious metals like gold and silver.

By purchasing GLTM tokens, investors gain access to fractional ownership of physical metal assets, enjoying the advantages of diversifying their portfolio and hedging against market volatility.

Golteum has successfully undergone a KYC verification and audit process by Certik, a leading Web3 security firm, offering standard security of all metal assets on the platform.

Golteum has also teamed with Fireblocks to integrate the Fireblocks Web3 engine and utilize its many advanced services like tokenization mechanisms and risk mitigation tools.

Golteum’s second presale round is gaining momentum, and investors are rushing to take advantage of this exciting venture.

During this presale round, investors will have the exclusive chance to acquire the GLTM token with a 15% bonus on purchases.

The price of GLTM is only $0.012 now, after increasing from $0.0074 at its first presale event.

Experts predict that GLTM holders will see a 700% return on investments and an APR that far surpasses market expectations.

Boston Consulting Group has projected that the global tokenized illiquid asset industry could hit the $16 trillion mark by 2030. GLTM is offering investors the opportunity to benefit from this upcoming market filled with potential.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

