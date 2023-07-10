 Golteum’s(GLTM) Utility Edges Apecoin Out of Competition : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Golteum’s(GLTM) Utility Edges Apecoin Out of Competition

Golteum’s(GLTM) Utility Edges Apecoin Out of Competition

Golteum’s(GLTM) Utility Edges Apecoin Out of Competition


Inspired by one of the world’s most expensive NFTs, Apecoin (APE) is a shitcoin that supports the development of decentralized web3. But like any other memecoin, there is little value or utility with Apecoin (APE).

Although the cryptocurrency market is often volatile, hedging funds with shitcoin like Apecoin (APE) further deepens the risk and results in a considerable loss due to its rapid price fluctuations.

Here is where an emerging ERC-20 token like Golteum (GLTM) comes in to aid web3 development, lowering the entry barrier to precious metals investment and offering investors enormous value for their money.

>>> BUY GLTM TOKENS NOW<<<

Will Apecoin (APE) Make for A Good Investment?

Apecoin (APE) has rightly been one of the NFT projects that caught the most investor attention since its 2022 launch.

 As a result, many reputable cryptocurrency exchange platforms have picked up the ERC-20 token.

But, given its price predictions and current market trends, will Apecoin (APE) still give holders the same value it held at its first launch? The answer is not precisely straight-cut, but know this, Apecoin’s (APE) high pricing contributes to the uncertainties around its profitability shortly, given market dynamics.

Utility Makes A Strong Argument for Golteum (GLTM)

As cryptocurrency tokens stay in the market, their value may diminish, and interest fades over time.

 However, we don’t see this happening with Golteum (GLTM) because of its utility.

The main attraction of this cutting-edge multi-asset web3 platform is that it makes precious metals accessible to all kinds of investors.

This utility alone has helped Golteum (GLTM) edge Apecoin (APE) out of the competition, considering that the Boston Consulting Group predicts that the tokenized asset industry will be worth $16 trillion by 2030.

Generally, there is a high entry barrier to the precious metals industry; therefore, by tokenizing these assets, Golteum (GLTM) makes it easy for new investors to join the industry at fair prices. 

This web3 platform does more than precious metals investing. It integrates crypto assets with tokenized NFTs, allowing holders to enjoy more functionality than holding the assets separately.

By bagging GLTM, investors enjoy numerous DeFi rewards, seamless cross-border payments, and efficient asset transfer.

Cross Over to Precious Asset Investments With Golteum’s 15% Bonus On Presale.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts can join the Golteum (GLTM) bandwagon at an affordable rate in the organization’s ongoing second-round presale activity.

 This presale round has about 55,000,000 tokens up for grabs, which is a part of the 19% of Golteum’s total fixed supply reserved for presale.

Each GLTM unit in this presale round goes for 0.012 USDC, and we see prices exploding over the next few weeks as sales have already caught momentum.

 Once the presale activities close, Golteum (GLTM) tokens will list on major exchanges.

This means that its prices will go up based on the anticipated new demand, and experts believe that at that time, each unit may start selling for $5, resulting in mega returns for early investors.

Overall these Golteum (GLTM) tokens and the operating team have undergone security assessments via the CertiK KYC procedure.

Its smart contract has also been audited for potential risks to show Golteum’s (GLTM) commitment to transparency and better security for user funds.

Six team members are even holders of CertiK silver badges, which highlights a security commitment and lays a foundation for the long-term success of the Golteum (GLTM) project.

Join the Golteum presale now while prices are still low. For more information about the GLTM Presale:

BUY GLTM PRESALE TOKENS NOW

WEBSITE

TELEGRAM

TWITTER

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

3
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

4
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 in view of heavy rain

5
Punjab

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

6
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

7
Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

8
Chandigarh

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

9
Punjab

Water level in Ghaggar, Sutlej recedes upstream as downstream rivers cause flooding

10
Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posts hearing on the issue o...

India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi’s visit

India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi's visit

The Navy had been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircr...

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Gurugram: Jilted man stabs ex-fiancé to death in broad daylight

Police launch probe as fraudsters 'impersonate' minister Shantanu Thakur, make WhatsApp calls to office staff

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects