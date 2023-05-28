 Google Cloud Partners With Polygon Labs, Building Web3 Products: How Does This Affect MATIC And SignUpToken.com : The Tribune India

Google Cloud Partners With Polygon Labs, Building Web3 Products: How Does This Affect MATIC And SignUpToken.com

Google Cloud Partners With Polygon Labs, Building Web3 Products: How Does This Affect MATIC And SignUpToken.com


In the recent Consensus 2023 event hosted by Coindesk, Google Cloud and Polygon Labs announced their partnership to support various protocols, including PoS, Supernets, and zkEVM, which would aid developers in building Web3 products on Ethereum-based layer 2 blockchains. This may affect the company’s native token MATIC, and other cryptocurrencies like Signuptoken.com, a promising new venture that’s currently running its very unique presale. Read on to know more!

Google Cloud Join Hands With Polygon Labs

Polygon Labs and Google Cloud have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Polygon protocols, making it easier for developers to build and expand Web3 products and decentralized applications. Google Cloud will provide infrastructure and developer tools to support the entire suite of Polygon protocols, including Polygon PoS, Polygon Supernets, and Polygon zkEVM. Google Cloud will also add the Blockchain Node Engine to the Polygon ecosystem, which will help developers manage and deploy their blockchain nodes.

Polygon Ventures' early-stage startups are now eligible to receive Web3-specific benefits through the Google for Startups Cloud Program, including a credit of up to $200,000 for using Google Cloud and Firebase, access to a private Discord channel, and free attendance at Web3 events and Google Cloud technology-focused learning labs. The goal of the partnership is to equip companies with enterprise-ready Web3 infrastructure and developer-friendly tools that ensure safe, fast, and hassle-free use of dApps.

How Would This Affect MATIC?

The announcement of the partnership between Google Cloud and Polygon Labs has been received positively by the cryptocurrency market and the Polygon community. It is believed that this collaboration will increase the utility of the MATIC token as more nodes, apps, and user accounts are developed. The startups supported by Polygon Ventures will benefit from Google Cloud's Web3 startup program, which includes credits for hosting software on Google Cloud's servers.

The current price of MATIC is $0.063, which has increased by 0.35% in the last hour but decreased by 6% in the last 24 hours. CoinGape's price tracker shows that its technical analysis indicators suggest a sell position at level 13 and a buy position at level 3 according to its moving averages.

 

SignUpToken.com: Will The Exciting New Crypto Also Be Affected?

Have you heard about the new project that's about to take the crypto market by storm? Signuptoken.com is the name, and they're doing something completely different in the presale stage. Here's the kicker: there's no sale involved!

Signing up for their Millionaire's Club is completely free. All you need to do is visit their website and enter your email address. It's that easy! The project revolves around their technologically advanced ERC-20 token, and they even have an email verification system in place to ensure there are no duplicate sign-ups.

Once you're a member, you'll receive notifications about the token's launch and Signuptoken.com's upcoming Uniswap exchange. Their ultimate goal is to create a community of 1 million millionaires, and they're already gaining traction globally with over 5000 sign-ups and counting. This is one opportunity you won't want to miss. Who knows? This could be the email that changes your life!

The partnership between Google Cloud and Polygon Labs will have a significant impact on Web3 development, particularly on DeFi protocols. This partnership could affect MATIC, as the community is optimistic about a bullish sentiment for the coin. However, it needs to be emphasized that price surges brought on by macroeconomic events are brief and the momentum is often hard to sustain, if not for user-centric schemes and features. SignUpToken.com meets this criteria through its referral system and email verification system. With Signuptoken.com's one million millionaires goal, the potential for significant returns is high. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of something big. Sign up now and start your journey to becoming a millionaire!

For More Info on Signuptoken.com:

Website: https://www.signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

2
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

3
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

4
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

5
Himachal

Himachal government de-notifies 90 schools

6
Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

7
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

8
Punjab

Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan

9
Nation

Repeal ordinance or it'll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

10
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Protesters were trying to move towards the new Parliament bu...

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Termed the act as 'shame on the government'

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world: PM Modi

He said the new Parliament building was the perfect example ...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot