Grand Spectacle in Lucknow: 'Janata Raja' Brings Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Life to Life!

Lucknow: In an impressive and historically significant event, the grand drama ‘Janata Raja,’ which is a portrayal of the life of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was brought to life in Janeshwar Mishra Park, located in the city of Lucknow. This remarkable production was a collaborative effort between the Divya Prem Seva Mission and the Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh. The highlight of the occasion was the distinguished presence of Honorable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Honorable Upendrra Rai, the Chief Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, who attended as a special guest along with other esteemed guests. Their presence added a touch of prestige and honor to the proceedings. Mr. Rai was honored in the presence of all dignitaries.
The mega event also had the distinguished presence of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, and Union Minister Dr. Sanjeev Balyan, among others. Spiritual leaders Kailashanand Maharaj, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Pradeep Ji were also part of this grand event. Dr. Ashish Gautam, the founder president of Divya Prem Seva Mission, played a significant role in the program. The dance-drama, marking the 350th anniversary of the establishment of Hindavi Swaraj, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, commenced on October 26 in Janeshwar Mishra Park and concluded on October 31. It has been performed nearly 1200 times worldwide.
