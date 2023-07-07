Graphic Design Trends in India (2023): Opportunities & Future

India is not an exception to the phenomenal global expansion of digitisation. With the ascent of the web and the fast speed of technological headways, the graphic design industry in India is ready for enormous development. Let's look at this continuously emerging industry, its trends, opportunities, and its effect on the Indian market ecosystem.

Future of Graphic Designing in India

The graphic design market in India is about to undergo a tremendous transformation, leading to a projected growth rate of 7.3% CAGR by 2023 and opening up numerous opportunities in-store. In addition, the fast development of e-commerce & social media drives the interest in excellent visual content, creating an exponential market for graphic designers in India.

With the increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, it's important for graphic designers to create designs that are optimised for various screen sizes and resolutions. This is where responsive design comes in, which refers to the ability of a website or application to adjust its layout and content according to the device being used to access it.

Responsive design involves flexible layouts, images, and other elements that adapt to different screen sizes and resolutions. This ensures that the user experience remains consistent and enjoyable regardless of the device being used. As a result, graphic designers need to keep up with the latest trends and techniques in responsive design to ensure their designs are effective and engaging across all devices.

The utilisation of AR and VR will expand to greater lengths in the upcoming years. In addition, the onset of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is further shaping the future of the graphic design industry in India.

AI-powered design tools are growing increasingly advanced, allowing designers to generate complicated designs swiftly. With more designers adopting AI and ML into their workflows, this trend is expected to increase speed.

Latest Graphic Design Trends in India

The graphic design sector in India has witnessed numerous trends in recent years that influence how designers approach their jobs. Some of the recent graphic design trends in India are listed below:

Minimalism: Minimalism has recently increased in popularity in India's graphic design sector. Simple shapes, colours, and typography are used in minimalist designs to communicate ideas. As this trend continues, more designers will embrace the power of simplicity in their designs.

Bold Typography: Typography is a fundamental component of graphic design, and in recent years, designers in India have been exploring different avenues regarding bold typography. Strong typography can be utilised to make an effect and cause one to notice a specific message or content.

Sustainability: Sustainability has become a critical factor in graphic designing, with more and more designers consolidating eco-friendly plans into their work. This trend will probably continue, with more organisations zeroing in on manageability and environmental obligation.

Responsive Design: Responsive design is becoming progressively significant in graphic design. With additional individuals accessing content on various gadgets, designers must make plans to adjust to multiple screen sizes and resolutions.

Opportunities in Graphic Designing in India

The graphic design industry in India is vast and diverse, offering many opportunities for designers. Some of the top opportunities in graphic design in India include:

Branding: With the ascent of e-commerce and social media platforms, branding has become crucial to business success. Graphic designers can assist organisations with making strong and critical brand personalities through logos, typography, colour scheme plans, and other design elements.

UI/UX Design: Intuitive and user-friendly interfaces that deliver a superior user experience are a crucial part of digital design, and organisations, with the aid of graphic designers, can create the same.

Print Design: Graphic design still requires print work because companies need brochures, flyers, business cards, and other printed items for branding and marketing.

Packaging Design: Businesses must use creative and appealing packaging designs to draw in customers, making it an essential component of product design.

While the graphic design industry in India is rapidly expanding, it can be challenging to navigate the job market and find the right opportunities. This is where foundit (Formerly Monster APAC & ME) can help. As a leading job search platform, it provides job seekers with access to a vast network of employers and job opportunities in the design industry. With user-friendly search tools, customisable job alerts, and career advice, Monster can help job seekers find their dream job in UI/UX design.

Additionally, foundit’s (Formerly Monster APAC & ME) resources, such as resume-building tools and interview tips, can help job seekers stand out and impress potential employers during the job search process. With the growth of the graphic design industry in India, there's no better time to start your job search with foundit (Formerly Monster APAC & ME).

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.