 Graphic Design Trends in India (2023): Opportunities & Future : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Graphic Design Trends in India (2023): Opportunities & Future

Graphic Design Trends in India (2023): Opportunities & Future

Graphic Design Trends in India (2023): Opportunities & Future


India is not an exception to the phenomenal global expansion of digitisation. With the ascent of the web and the fast speed of technological headways, the graphic design industry in India is ready for enormous development. Let's look at this continuously emerging industry, its trends, opportunities, and its effect on the Indian market ecosystem.  

Future of Graphic Designing in India 

The graphic design market in India is about to undergo a tremendous transformation, leading to a projected growth rate of 7.3% CAGR by 2023 and opening up numerous opportunities in-store. In addition, the fast development of e-commerce & social media drives the interest in excellent visual content, creating an exponential market for graphic designers in India.  

With the increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, it's important for graphic designers to create designs that are optimised for various screen sizes and resolutions. This is where responsive design comes in, which refers to the ability of a website or application to adjust its layout and content according to the device being used to access it. 

Responsive design involves flexible layouts, images, and other elements that adapt to different screen sizes and resolutions. This ensures that the user experience remains consistent and enjoyable regardless of the device being used. As a result, graphic designers need to keep up with the latest trends and techniques in responsive design to ensure their designs are effective and engaging across all devices. 

The utilisation of AR and VR will expand to greater lengths in the upcoming years. In addition, the onset of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is further shaping the future of the graphic design industry in India.  

AI-powered design tools are growing increasingly advanced, allowing designers to generate complicated designs swiftly. With more designers adopting AI and ML into their workflows, this trend is expected to increase speed. 

Latest Graphic Design Trends in India 

The graphic design sector in India has witnessed numerous trends in recent years that influence how designers approach their jobs. Some of the recent graphic design trends in India are listed below:    

Minimalism: Minimalism has recently increased in popularity in India's graphic design sector. Simple shapes, colours, and typography are used in minimalist designs to communicate ideas. As this trend continues, more designers will embrace the power of simplicity in their designs.   

Bold Typography: Typography is a fundamental component of graphic design, and in recent years, designers in India have been exploring different avenues regarding bold typography. Strong typography can be utilised to make an effect and cause one to notice a specific message or content.    

Sustainability: Sustainability has become a critical factor in graphic designing, with more and more designers consolidating eco-friendly plans into their work. This trend will probably continue, with more organisations zeroing in on manageability and environmental obligation.   

Responsive Design: Responsive design is becoming progressively significant in graphic design. With additional individuals accessing content on various gadgets, designers must make plans to adjust to multiple screen sizes and resolutions. 

Opportunities in Graphic Designing in India 

The graphic design industry in India is vast and diverse, offering many opportunities for designers. Some of the top opportunities in graphic design in India include:  

Branding: With the ascent of e-commerce and social media platforms, branding has become crucial to business success. Graphic designers can assist organisations with making strong and critical brand personalities through logos, typography, colour scheme plans, and other design elements.   

UI/UX Design: Intuitive and user-friendly interfaces that deliver a superior user experience are a crucial part of digital design, and organisations, with the aid of graphic designers, can create the same.   

Print Design: Graphic design still requires print work because companies need brochures, flyers, business cards, and other printed items for branding and marketing.   

Packaging Design: Businesses must use creative and appealing packaging designs to draw in customers, making it an essential component of product design. 

While the graphic design industry in India is rapidly expanding, it can be challenging to navigate the job market and find the right opportunities. This is where foundit (Formerly Monster APAC & ME) can help. As a leading job search platform, it provides job seekers with access to a vast network of employers and job opportunities in the design industry. With user-friendly search tools, customisable job alerts, and career advice, Monster can help job seekers find their dream job in UI/UX design.  

Additionally, foundit’s (Formerly Monster APAC & ME) resources, such as resume-building tools and interview tips, can help job seekers stand out and impress potential employers during the job search process. With the growth of the graphic design industry in India, there's no better time to start your job search with foundit (Formerly Monster APAC & ME). 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

2
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

3
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

4
Himachal

Road to Kasauli caves in after heavy showers

5
Punjab

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab

6
World

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Justin Trudeau

7
Nation

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

8
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance begins probe against ex-Chief Secretary

9
Nation

Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case

10
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring dares Mann to close Kurali Toll Plaza

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on Gujarat HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

The sections under which the trio has been arrested pertains...

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

Congress leaders draw parallel with 1975 Allahabad HC verdic...

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18

Court also summons Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretar...


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Gurdaspur: Woman ‘tortured’, NGOs demand suspension of cops

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Lawyer of Amritsar improvement trust booked for bribe

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha Protest in Mohali: Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: Chandigarh Housing Board to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Chandigarh Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Chandigarh: Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Delhi HC allows minor wrestler to withdraw plea of sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Tis Hazari firing: Court sends two advocates to 3-day police custody

As prices surge, fast food giant McDonald's drops tomatoes from its menu

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Giaspura gas tragedy: Industrial effluent discharge led to death of 11 persons, says CPCB

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents