 Great Learning's Response to the Data Science Talent Gap: Bridging the Industry Demand : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Great Learning's Response to the Data Science Talent Gap: Bridging the Industry Demand

Great Learning's Response to the Data Science Talent Gap: Bridging the Industry Demand

Great Learning's Response to the Data Science Talent Gap: Bridging the Industry Demand


Data science has become a critical domain in the present era of technological progress, influencing industry-wide innovation and strategic decision-making. However, this rapid growth has shown a significant challenge: the talent gap. Businesses are in dire need of skilled data science professionals, but there simply aren't enough to meet the demand. This is where Great Learning, a visionary EdTech company, steps in with a robust response to bridge this ever-widening gap. 

Understanding the Talent Gap 

Before delving into Great Learning's initiatives, it's essential to understand the gravity of the talent gap in data science. The Number of Jobs Requiring Data Science Proficiency is projected to Increase by 27.9 Percent by 2026, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. On the contrary, the increasing need for data scientists has revealed a significant shortage of skilled professionals on a global scale. Businesses are having difficulty locating personnel with the necessary competencies to navigate the complex landscape of data science. The knowledge and skills necessary to address the intricate requirements of various sectors are also lacking in comparison. The existing disparity between the availability of proficient personnel and the increasing need for them is an urgent matter that poses a risk of impeding the progress of innovation and expansion within the corporate sphere. The gap isn't just about numbers; it's about the lack of advanced skills and industry-relevant knowledge that modern businesses require. 

The Reasons for the Talent Gap 

The reasons for this gap are multifaceted. Educational institutions have been slow to adapt curricula to reflect the rapid changes in the field. Moreover, there's a noticeable disconnect between academic training and real-world application, leaving graduates unprepared for the nuances of industry-specific data challenges. 

The reasons for the data science talent gap are complex and multifactorial. Here's a more detailed exploration: 

  1. Rapid Technological Advancements:

Data science is a field that is evolving at an extraordinary pace. The development of new tools, algorithms, and data processing capabilities outstrips the current workforce's ability to keep up. The educational system is often playing catch-up with these advancements, which means that graduates may not be learning the most up-to-date practices. 

  1. Lack of Practical Training:

There's a significant gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills. While universities offer robust theoretical data science programs, they may lack the practical, hands-on training that is crucial for the real-world application of these skills. 

  1. Industry-Academia Disconnect:

There is often a disconnect between what is taught in academic settings and the skills that are actually in demand in the industry. Curriculum development in traditional educational institutions can be slow, leading to a mismatch between graduate skills and job requirements. 

  1. Narrow Specialization:

Data science is a broad field that encompasses various specialties, such as machine learning, big data, and AI. However, not all educational programs offer a comprehensive curriculum that covers the range of skills needed across these specializations. 

  1. Scaling Challenges:

The demand for data science professionals has scaled rapidly, and educational institutions are struggling to produce enough graduates to meet this demand. There are also challenges in attracting qualified instructors who can teach these highly specialized subjects. 

  1. Geographical Disparities:

While the demand for data science is global, educational and professional training opportunities are not evenly distributed geographically. This can lead to talent shortages in areas where the data science industry is booming. 

  1. Diversity Issues:

Data science has also struggled with diversity, with underrepresentation of women and minorities in STEM fields contributing to a narrower talent pool. 

  1. High Barrier to Entry:

The perception that data science is only accessible to those with advanced degrees in related fields can deter potential students from considering a career in data science, further exacerbating the talent shortage. 

  1. Economic Factors:

Lastly, economic barriers can prevent interested individuals from pursuing education in data science. The cost of education, the opportunity cost of time spent in training, and the availability of financial support can all impact the supply of trained professionals. 

Great Learning's Proactive Approach 

Great Learning has taken a proactive stance to mitigate this gap through a series of strategic educational programs designed to produce industry-ready data science professionals. The company's multifaceted approach encompasses updated curricula, hands-on experience, and a focus on emerging technologies and methodologies. 

Curricula Tailored to Industry Needs 

Understanding the evolving landscape of business analytics, Great Learning offers a Business Analytics Course online that aligns with the current and future needs of the industry. Their data science curricula, developed with industry experts, are continuously updated to reflect the latest trends and tools, covering topics from data analysis and machine learning to artificial intelligence and big data technologies. 

Hands-On Learning Experience 

To bridge the gap between theory and practice, Great Learning emphasizes experiential learning. Students work on real-world projects and case studies that simulate industry challenges. This practical experience ensures that learners not only understand data science concepts but can also apply them effectively in a professional environment. 

Partnerships with Industry Leaders 

Great Learning collaborates with leading organizations and experts within the data science domain. These partnerships allow students to gain insights from current practitioners and stay abreast of industry demands. Networking opportunities with these professionals further enhance the learning experience and provide a gateway into the industry. 

Mentorship and Career Support 

A distinctive feature of Great Learning's programs is the personalized mentorship provided to students. Industry veterans offer guidance and support, helping learners navigate complex projects and prepare for the job market. Moreover, Great Learning's career support services assist students with job placement, ensuring that graduates find positions that match their newly acquired data science expertise. 

Fostering a Community of Continuous Learning 

Great Learning fosters a community where continuous learning is encouraged. Alumni of their courses have access to webinars, workshops, and events to keep their skills sharp and up-to-date. This commitment to lifelong learning is crucial in a field that is continuously evolving. 

Impact on the Talent Gap 

The impact of Great Learning's comprehensive approach is tangible. Graduates of their Business Analytics courses are stepping into roles that were once hard to fill, bringing fresh perspectives and cutting-edge skills to the table. By effectively reducing the learning curve for new hires, Great Learning is not only addressing the immediate talent gap but also equipping the workforce for future challenges. 

Looking Ahead 

As the demand for data science expertise continues to grow, Great Learning is scaling its efforts. New programs are being introduced, and existing ones are expanding to cater to a broader audience, including working professionals seeking to upskill and students aspiring to enter the field. 

The goal is clear: to create an ecosystem where the gap between academic preparation and industry requirement is not just bridged but eliminated. With Great Learning's initiatives, the future of data science talent looks promising, poised to meet and exceed the industry's expectations. 

In conclusion 

Great Learning's response to the data science talent gap is a beacon of hope for industries and professionals alike. By blending academic rigor with practical application and industry insight, they are creating a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to lead the charge in data-driven decision-making. As the digital economy continues to expand, the importance of such educational initiatives cannot be overstated, for they are the key to unlocking the full potential of data science and analytics in the modern business world. 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. 

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Now, deepfake video showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera goes viral

2
Bathinda

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

3
Trending

Pakistan's Wasim Akram says 'embarrassed, I can't even…' on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique

4
Comment

Canada is no longer promised land for immigrants

5
Punjab

9 Punjab DCs slapped notices over farm fires

6
Punjab

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

7
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit prorogues session, clears another Bill

8
Madhya Pradesh

Polling ends for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

9
Himachal

Foreign couple found dead in Himachal's Manikaran, naked bodies bore injury marks

10
J & K

5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs

'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

The State cannot direct private employers to do what has bee...

More than 73 per cent turnout recorded in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh

More than 73 per cent turnout recorded in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh

Polling held for all 230 constituencies in a single phase

Chhattisgarh polls: 68.15 per cent voter turnout recorded in 2nd phase

Chhattisgarh polls: 68.15 per cent voter turnout recorded in 2nd phase

ITBP jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxalites in Gariaba...

Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day

5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam

The gunfight erupted on Thursday morning at Samno village in...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue gains momentum, 24 metre of 70 metre debris drilled

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue gains momentum, 24 metre of 70 metre debris drilled

Operation to rescue 40 trapped labourers enters sixth day


Cities

View All

ASI found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

Punjab and Haryana High Court directs re-evaluation of admission criteria

Fire at chemical factory in Mohali's Jandpur village

'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

BN Goswamy ruled the hearts of art lovers

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1 lakh reward for 'safe recovery'

Fresh report alleges Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar enabled ‘lucrative collaboration’ between ILBS, son’s company

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even scheme on anvil

Money-laundering case: Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal

AQI rises to 419, Delhi forms 6-member task force to rigorously enforce GRAP

10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Jalandhar: 10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Kapurthala farmer alleges illegal mining on his land by Gujarat-based company

Jalandhar court acquits drug lord, wife, son in assault case

Projects worth Rs 867 cr to be launched in Mann-Kejriwal rally in Hoshiarpur: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

50 families join AAP in Phagwara

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

National Lok Adalat on Dec 9

90 units of blood collected at camp

PPS students take part in international conference

Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition