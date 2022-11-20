 Harmoni Pendant Reviews - Wearable EMF Radiation Protection That Works? : The Tribune India

Harmoni Pendant Reviews - Wearable EMF Radiation Protection That Works?

Harmoni Pendant Reviews - Wearable EMF Radiation Protection That Works?


As the world progresses, the use of everyday tech is becoming inevitable. Our everyday lives are now incomplete without our smartphones and computers and many more. While these devices make our life much more convenient and entertaining, they have many obscure side effects too. More and more people are, ironically, being made aware of the harm that these devices cause harm not only to the person using them but also to the environment.

The devices we use emit EMFs or more commonly known as radiations. These EMFs that were considered harmless contribute to health issues and have negative consequences on the environment too. While we can’t avoid these devices around us, we can protect ourselves from the radiation they produce. And one of the most ideal and popular ways of that is a Harmoni Pendant.

What is a Harmoni Pendant?

The Harmoni Pendant is an advanced device that works as a shield against the radiations one encounters in everyday life. It is an effective way to protect yourself from the EMFs your computer and mobile phones produce. The pendant is not only a shield but can also work as a go-to accessory with your clothing while keeping you safe and providing you with the benefits and neutralizing the EMFs.

How does Harmoni Pendant work?

To understand how the Harmoni Pendant works we first need to understand what the EMFs are. EMFs are Electromagnetic fields, also known as electro-smog. These are generally known as electromagnetic radiations. EMFs are of two types, ionizing and non-ionizing. Non-ionizing EMFs are produced by things that we usually are in contact with, like our computers, smartphones, microwaves, and more. Ionizing EMFs include gamma rays, UV rays, and x-rays. Both of these are harmful and contribute to many health issues. What the Harmoni Pendant does is that it reduces the effect of EMFs and limits their exposure to your body and better your health.

Benefits and features of Harmoni Pendant

The Harmoni Pendant is an exciting product with great benefits and even better features. Some of them are:

●       It stimulates a better sleep cycle.

●       Better sleep leads to less stress.

●       Elevates your energy levels as they now are not being sabotaged by the EMF frequencies.

●       Improves your immune system and provides better immunity from diseases.

●       It improves relaxation, which in turn helps with better sleep and better sleep helps with muscle regeneration.

●       Balances the nervous system.

●       Increased energy levels and relaxed muscles assist in better workout performances and faster results.

●       Helps restore balance and harmony in the body.

●       It is stylish, versatile, and looks attractive.

●       Can be used as a pendant and as a bracelet.

●       It is affordable.

●       The pendant design makes it portable and easy to carry.

Who is it for?

The Harmoni Pendent is essential for everyone right now. Just like a screen protector is important for your screen to prevent it from being scratched or broken, the pendant can help you be safe from negative exposure of EMFs and keep your body healthy. An additional advantage is that it can also be used as an accessory that goes with any clothes so if you’re a young person this can be the go-to accessory that not only makes you look good but also helps you stay healthy.

Where to buy the Harmoni Pendant?

You can get the pendant from the official website of the product and avail of limited-time offers and discounts.

Pricing

Valued at $149, currently, a single pendant is available just for $85 on the website for a very limited time. There are multiple packages mentioned on the website and the prices of those are as follows.

●       Single pack: 1 Harmoni Pendant for $85 only.

●       Couple pack: 2 Harmoni Pendants for $72 only

●       Family pack: 4 Harmoni Pendants for $61 only

As the website claims, you can save up to 66% of your money by getting the multiple Harmoni Pendants pack.

Refund Policy

The company gives a 60-day, no questions asked money-back guarantee on every purchase.

FAQs

Does the Harmoni Pendant work?

Yes, the Harmoni Pendant works. All of the people who bought the product came back with positive reviews and they have seen significant improvement in their health ever since they started wearing the pendant.

What if the pendant doesn’t work for me?

It is highly unlikely that the pendant doesn’t work for you as the pendant works just by protecting you. If for some reason it doesn’t work for you it is backed by the 60-day refund policy.

Where do I buy the pendant?

You can buy the pendant from the official website and avail of limited-time offers and discounts.

Final thoughts

The Harmoni Pendant is versatile and stylish yet a very advanced must-have for everyone. It will protect you from the harmful radiations that usually go unnoticed until they do serious damage to your health. It is a big step for people to help them make their life better and healthier.

RELATED POST:

●       Defense Bracelet Reviews - EMF Shield Pure Copper Magnetic Bracelet

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views and opinions expressed therein are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. Makers of this product shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

3
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

4
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

7
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

8
Trending

Shraddha Walker's photo with bruises on face surfaces; she used to complain to her friends about Aaftab's drug addiction and how he would beat her up

9
Patiala

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

10
Nation

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists

India to be 2nd largest economy by ’50: Adani

India to be 2nd largest economy by '50: Adani

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires


Cities

View All

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

AIIMS launches campaign to check children's balcony fall deaths

Pollution, MCD's income key poll planks of Cong

MCD poll: BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows

BJP claims AAP leader assaulted its candidate during TV debate

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship