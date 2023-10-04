Harmony and Filecoin Price Predictions Confound Experts, Everlodge Emerges as the Bull Market's Unstoppable Leader!

Over the last five months, the cryptocurrency market has been trading in a range. With this range being tested, crypto experts have predicted that a major move is incoming. Ahead of the potential market rally, find out the predictions for Harmony, Filecoin, and Everlodge.

Predictions for ONE As Harmony Goes Deeper Into AI

Harmony (ONE) is a popular blockchain network bridging the gap between scalability and decentralization. In 2023, the project has a theme “Efficiency and AI.” Harmony launched an AI bot as part of its expansion move.

The ONE bot has been integrated into other tools including Google Bard and ChatGPT. In addition, the Harmony ONE bot is also capable of image creation. Despite the growth of its network, the price has been on a decline since peaking at $0.01365 in July.

The price drop has seen Harmony ONE bottom out at $0.00931 in September. However, crypto experts are bullish about ONE because of the network’s work with AI. Changelly predicts a rally to $0.0116, but AMBCrypto predicts a rally as high as $0.055 by the end of the year.

Will Recent Adoptions Spur a Filecoin Rally?

Filecoin (FIL) is a unique project, creating a decentralized storage system based on unused hard drives of network members. Filecoin has been around since 2019, but the project has seen some major adoptions in 2023.

In July, Filecoin celebrated storing over 954.2 pebibytes (1.07 billion gigabytes) on its network. An Australian cardiac institute also migrated from cloud storage to the network. However, the price of Filecoin hasn’t moved in tandem with its growing adoption.

Despite the slow price growth, crypto analysts remain bullish on Filecoin. Despite dropping to $3.3, they have predicted that the Filecoin price could reach $5 by the end of 2023. They have hinged the positive FIL outlook on the growing adoption of the network.

Everlodge To Lead the Crypto Bull Market

The expectations for Everlodge (ELDG) are more bullish than Harmony and Filecoin because the project aims to transform the timeshare sector. Everlodge looks to drop the minimum amount required to invest in timeshare properties from $22,000 to only $100.

Everlodge will use fractional NFTs to allow investors to represent hotels, holiday houses, and luxury villas. The ownership details of the actual properties will be stored in the metadata of these NFTs. Using fractionalization, Everlodge will allow investors to buy smaller pieces of these expensive properties, starting at $100.

As these vacation properties are rented out, holders of the NFTs will earn passive incomes. The value of NFTs will rise in tandem with the prices of these properties. In addition, the property-backed NFT holders will be able to use them as collateral to secure loans.

The Everlodge ecosystem will also include a launchpad and a rewards club. Crypto experts have predicted that the groundbreaking initiative of Everlodge will see its utility token, ELDG lead the next bull run. Now trading at $0.019, the token's value is expected to reach $0.5 before the end of 2023.

