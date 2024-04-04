Harnessing Insurtech: The Evolution of New Car Insurance

Innovations in Vehicle Insurance: How Insurtech Is Revolutionising Two-Wheeler and Car Insurance Policies

In the rapidly evolving auto insurance landscape, insurtech is emerging as a game-changer. This technology-driven approach is revolutionising traditional practices in vehicle insurance, introducing fresh possibilities like telematics, electric vehicles (EVs), and usage-based insurance (UBI). These innovations can bring a paradigm shift in how you perceive and manage your new car insurance or two-wheeler insurance online. Keeping pace with these changes not only equips you to make informed decisions but also helps you optimise your coverage and premiums.

The Road to Insurtech: An Overview

Insurtech is the fusion of insurance with technology that is designed to streamline and simplify the traditional insurance sector. It is a revolutionary trend that is bringing significant innovation and customer convenience.

ACKO has leveraged technology and offers an array of convenient solutions such as new car insurance and two-wheeler insurance online. With their customer-centric approach, ACKO provides rapid online policy purchases and renewals, paperless transactions, and transparent information access.

Usage-Based Insurance (UBI)

The new-age concept called usage-based insurance, or UBI puts you in the driver's seat by personalising premiums based on your driving habits.

It offers notable benefits for conscientious drivers. You could pay less if you are a safe driver who always follows traffic rules. Improved road safety is another plus point as this system motivates drivers to drive cautiously to avail lower premiums.

Compared to traditional insurance, where everyone pays a fixed premium regardless of their driving behaviour, UBI is a game-changer. It is like going from a one-size-fits-all approach to having a customised approach. It is easier than ever to buy new car insurance or renew your two wheeler insurance online with UBI models.

Specialised Covers for Electric Vehicles

The surge in the popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India has ignited the need for specialised insurance services. However, these vehicles come with their own unique set of risks and requirements.

Typical features of EV insurance policies include coverage for the battery - an essential yet high-cost component of an EV - and coverage for the charging infrastructure. These unique covers are crucial as they cater to the specific needs of EV owners, who often face challenges like battery malfunctions or damage to charging stations. With these innovative insurance features, EV owners can enjoy a smooth, worry-free ride.

Rise in Popularity of Add-Ons

The rise in popularity of add-on covers has brought a new dimension to the arena of auto insurance. More and more vehicle owners are acknowledging the value of having diversified add-ons, such as zero depreciation cover, engine protection, and roadside assistance.

Zero depreciation cover shields you from the financial impact of depreciation on your vehicle's parts replaced after an accident, leaving you worry-free during repairs. Engine protection provides coverage against damage to the engine due to water ingress or oil leakage. With roadside assistance cover, you will not be stranded due to flat tyres or mechanical failures. ACKO brings a variety of these covers. So next time you consider new car insurance or renewing your two wheeler insurance online on ACKO, explore the add-on options.

Expanding Insurance Reach in Rural Areas

Despite being home to a considerable population of vehicle owners, rural areas have limited access to traditional insurance avenues. This lack of adequate insurance protection poses a significant risk for both new car insurance and two wheeler insurance online seekers.

Innovative strategies are being crafted to bridge this gap. Collaboration with microfinance institutions is one such strategy. Given the extensive reach of these institutions in rural societies, they can act as crucial links in spreading awareness about the benefits of comprehensive motor insurance plans and facilitating their adoption.

The ACKO Advantage

ACKO is redefining the auto insurance landscape with innovative insurtech solutions. The company leverages cutting-edge technology to simplify processes, ensuring a quick and seamless online purchase or renewal of your new car insurance or two wheeler insurance online. No more paperwork or lengthy procedures; ACKO gets you insured in just 2 minutes! Its competitive pricing, resulting from its direct-to-consumer model, ensures affordability without compromising coverage. Plus, the digital-first approach facilitates a hassle-free claims process, allowing you to report a claim anytime from anywhere.

Conclusion

Grasping the insurtech trends and innovations isn't just intriguing; it's essential to make informed decisions on your new car insurance or two-wheeler insurance online. The future of insurtech is here, ready to simplify, personalise and enhance your insurance experience. To fully appreciate these benefits firsthand, consider exploring ACKO's offerings. With their tech-driven approach, transparent processes, and tailor-made plans, ACKO is in step with this insurtech revolution, ready to serve your unique needs.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Electric Vehicle