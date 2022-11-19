HauSafe Cam HD Review: Is It Worth It? My Experience on HauSafe Cam HD

This security camera has a low profile, is simple to set up, and can watch an entire room as well as the surroundings from any angle. The control is fairly straightforward, and it may even be exercised remotely using a smartphone in the event that people are away from home.

The HauSafe Cam is a type of security camera that is designed to be simply installed into a lamp base and then draws all of the power necessary for effective video surveillance from the lamp itself. People can view exactly what is going on inside their houses thanks to the data that is supplied immediately to their smartphones. The following characteristics of the HauSafe Cam are listed by the manufacturer:

● The system is adaptable and may be used for a variety of purposes.

● It is simple to put into use.

● It is portable to the extent that people can carry it with them wherever.

● In addition to functioning as an alarm system, it also has an extremely powerful LED light.

● It does not require any cords or batteries to work.

● Because it has night vision, people can see what's going on even when it's dark outside.

As can be seen, the HauSafe Cam HD possesses all of the capabilities that one would anticipate seeing in a high-quality video surveillance system. Because it can be installed in any of the lamp bases, the surveillance camera may be utilized anywhere inside the home.

Why do people need to purchase this surveillance camera?

In general, the HauSafe Cam HD is appropriate for everyone who is interested in obtaining video surveillance that functions dependably and is willing to tolerate less effort regarding its installation. As a result, it is strongly suggested for everybody who rents an apartment or owns a property. No age limitations are necessary for using the HauSafe Cam HD, and both men and women of any gender are welcome to try it. Because the process is so straightforward, even young children could put it in place. It makes no difference, though, if a person has used a different kind of security camera in the past or not. Products that did not meet the expectations of the customer might be ignored. Because HauSafe takes care of everything in terms of monitoring, it is the only thing people require to increase the level of safety in their homes.

Working

Before people can use Hausafe, people will need to download and install the companion app for their smartphone. All of the controls may be found on the smartphone, which also provides notifications on the live camera feed.

It is compatible with iOS as well as Android-based mobile devices.

The power connections for the camera are designed to look like regular light bulbs and can be quickly inserted into a light holder once they are assembled.

The product description claims that each device comes with a memory card that has a capacity of 64 gigabytes and can save enough surveillance footage to last for twenty-four hours.

(EXCLUSIVE OFFER) View Pricing & Availability of HauSafe Cam HD

Technical facts

Let's have a look at some of the more technical aspects of HauSafe, as well as how they may be utilized by people. This will at the very least, provide people with some basic information on the equipment, which has the capability of carrying out video surveillance. The HauSafe has these features:

Individuals can defend their houses without spending much money thanks to the built-in alarm system that is included.

Night vision allows the user to see what is going on in the area surrounding the security camera, even when it is dark outside.

Because of the extremely brilliant LED light, the identity of the device as a security camera cannot be determined just by looking at it. A simple and common light is another possibility.

Because of its wireless functionality, the product may be used without the use of either batteries or cords. As a result, there is no need to be concerned that it will stop working in the future.

The fact that the Cam is equipped with these technological qualities demonstrates, on its own, that it is ideal for all applications of video surveillance. A common security camera does not have any other features and is typically even less well-equipped than other cameras.

General features

1). Simple and quick assembly:

Because it is so simple to attach to a light socket, virtually anyone is capable of putting it in place. Everyone chooses it above the other options since it can be established with very little effort.

2). Complete Color Visibility in the Dark:

The night vision on the Hausafe comes in full color and activates itself automatically as soon as it becomes dark outside.

The image illustrates the excellent quality, which is far higher than what is achievable with infrared night vision.

Infrared LEDs that have been turbocharged make it possible to broadcast high-definition video back to your smartphone.

3). Motion detection sensors:

Automatic motion sensors monitor moving things until they depart their detection range. When activity is detected, Smarty® the product will immediately notify the device people have installed it on.

4) Alarm feature:

People have the ability to raise an alert using technologies from Hausafe in order to scare away any intruders. They will receive a notification, and the application will allow users to set the alarm.

5) Cameras for Babies and Animals:

The Hausafe cam HD is an excellent baby and pet camera that features a two-way audio function that enables users to listen to and chat with the HauSafe's camera at any time from any location in the globe. This feature makes the camera ideal for monitoring babies and pets.

6) Two-way audio:

This enables people to have conversations with members of their family at any time and from any location in the world.

7) Highlighted by its luminous quality:

Turn on four strong lights in order to make up for the light that they had to turn out for the camera. Alternatively, users might switch on a light in the general area where motion is detected.

8). Easily insertable into the majority of light bulb sockets: Individuals are free to place the Hausafe wherever there is a standard light bulb socket.

9). Powerful LEDs: This camera has four incredibly powerful LEDs integrated directly into it so that it can compensate for the light that is being blocked off. You may do this and keep the security light at the same time as adding a camera.

Benefits

1). Alarm system : It safeguards homes and offices. An incorporated alarm system is installed to deter anyone from breaking and entering the building. The process is started by pressing a button.

2).Evening vision : This camera is equipped with its own night vision, ensuring that users are protected at all times.

3) Lighting that is provided by powerful LEDs : It also comes equipped with a powerful LED bulb that can illuminate the whole area around your home. a card with 64 gigabytes is included.

4. No batteries or cords: Because it draws its power from a standard wall outlet, this camera does not have a switch to turn it off.

5). Can be used from any location: Because of its crystal clear 1080P lens, people can keep an eye on their house from virtually any location on the planet.

6) Compatible with Android and iOS: Because of the high level of device interoperability, a broad variety of different devices can connect. compatible with mobile devices operating on both iOS and Android.

Price

It is in one's best interest to place one's order for the HauSafe directly with the service provider. Only then will people have the peace of mind that comes with knowing they will get the original and, with it, the quality that was promised. Placing an order through the website is a really simple and uncomplicated process. First, buyers choose one of the deals, and then they fill out the order form that is adjacent to it with all of their information. After that, they will be given the opportunity to select the mode of payment that best suits their needs.

This is the price system in place:

● 1 unit - $49.95

● 2 units - $52.5/ea

● 3 units - $45/ea

● 5 units - $41.8/ea

● 10 units - $36.5/ea

Buyers can purchase extra warranty at the following prices:

● 1 year warranty - $5.95

● 2 -year warranty - $9.95

Refund Policy

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of a money-back guarantee that lasts for thirty days if they are dissatisfied with the level of security offered during this time.

Their financial investment will be returned to them in its entirety by the firm. People will additionally be charged for the cost of shipping. This demonstrates how extensive their guarantee is for their goods.

Positives

● Because it is compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices, purchasing a new phone is not required in order to utilize it.

● In the event that people need to refer to the particular at a later time, they have been recorded on high-definition film.

● Because it is equipped with motion detection and tracking technology, people will be notified as soon as there is an unauthorized entry into their homes.

● In an emergency, the two-way audio technology that your phone possesses will allow you to both listen to and make calls utilizing the device.

● In addition, the security camera may be connected to a variety of other devices, giving people the ability to delegate security responsibilities even when they are not there.

Negatives

● Only the official website run by the makers of the goods may be used to place an order for it. This is done to prevent customers from being scammed or obtaining a substandard product.

● It requires a reliable supply of electricity.

● There is still a very small amount of stock available.

FAQs

Can HauSafe be installed outside?

A large number of surveillance cameras are also mounted in external locations. Hanging the HauSafe Cam HD outside is possible, but it has to be protected from the elements. If it is not fixed, it will malfunction.

Is it possible for multiple people to use the product simultaneously?

A: The security camera may be accessed simultaneously by a number of different users using a variety of different devices without any hassle.

Is it true that there is no need to install cords or put batteries when installing HauSafe?

A: Because it is threaded like a light bulb, the security camera does not require any of these external sources to function properly. Therefore, it is easily inserted in the bulb socket, and it executes its function in a manner that is fairly similar to that of a light bulb. In an ideal world, it would even be mistaken for a bulb and would prevent the thieves from recognizing it for what it is.

Can the product be carried anywhere while traveling?

A: If users are concerned about their safety while they are on vacation and their room is not being watched, they may easily remove the camera, take it with them, and then re-screw it into the socket when they go back to the hotel room. After that, the region that corresponds to it will also be watched. It is not required that the camera be re-paired with the mobile device in any way.

How long is the recording time?

A: The camera may record continuously for a whole day and night. Nevertheless, it contains a slot for an SD card, which may be used to create recordings in addition to its other uses. As a result, in the event that there is an attempted break-in, people will have two layers of protection.

How does the HauSafe detect when it needs to start recording?

A: The surveillance camera is not on 24 hours a day. It does the job of an alarm system since it conceals a motion sensor that, when activated, notifies the smartphone with which it is linked in real time. As a result, people will only receive an alert if something occurs in the field of view of the camera.

Conclusion

The capability of Hausafe to provide a real-time view of the house or other dwellings from a remote location is the finest feature of this product.

The software is always updated, and any necessary security patches are delivered, all through the use of a mobile app that allows for monitoring.

Because it resembles an ordinary bulb, the HauSafe security camera may be plugged directly into a bulb holder. It is independent of batteries.

Hausafe has a 1080P lens, an infrared camera with a 360-degree swivel, two-way audio, night vision and active monitoring and alarms to deter intruders.

But what really sets it apart from the competition is its cost, it's incredibly small size, and the fact that it is entirely wireless.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.