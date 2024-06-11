 Health Insurance Online v/s Offline: Which one is better? : The Tribune India

Health Insurance Online v/s Offline: Which one is better?

Health insurance is such a product that covers the costs of an individual's medical expenses wholly or up to a certain amount. It forms a safety net for individuals to protect from the high costs of healthcare. A policyholder needs to pay certain premiums after which the policy becomes active and can be used. Once policy tenure starts, the insurance company will cover the medical charges included in the policy.

If you want to know whether getting a health insurance policy online or offline is better, then keep reading this article.

What is Online Health Insurance?

The process of purchasing healthcare insurance with the help of internet-based platforms is called online health insurance. It is an alternative to traditional offline purchasing that eliminates the need for agents. Getting a health insurance policy online is a convenient process and just takes a few minutes to complete. Scroll down to explore the pros and cons of online health insurance plans.

Advantages of Buying Health Insurance Online

Here are the advantages of getting an online health insurance policy.

●       Easy Comparison of Online Insurance Plans

When you buy an insurance plan online, you can readily compare it to other options available before purchasing it. In the case of online insurance plans, the options are huge, and you can go through every scheme properly without the need for any intermediary. In offline mode, the options for comparison become limited.

●       Lower premiums

Online health insurance schemes reduce your cost because there is no need for a third party. You can conveniently buy whichever plan you like from your choice of insurance provider directly without paying any agent fees. Many times, you need to pay high commissions to your agent but in the case of online buying, it is not an issue. Your costs are therefore cut down, and benefits are maximised.

Disadvantages of Buying Health Insurance Online

If you want to know the disadvantages of getting an online insurance policy, check the pointers below.

●       Too Much Dependence On The Internet

The online insurance systems relied on the internet, and the e-system has its drawbacks. You can be subject to online fraud and scams if you are not careful enough in your transaction process. You need to reveal a lot of personal data before purchasing the plan, which can lead to disruption of privacy. Thus, the demerits of the internet system cast its shadow on the insurance sector as well.

●       Complexity and Understanding gaps

When you have an agent in front of you with proper knowledge in the insurance field it gives you a sense of relief. Most people cannot clearly understand legal terms and the clauses that play a vital role in the case of buying insurance. In online mode, there is no such agent who can help one with such problems and help in decision-making. You can buy the wrong insurance policy because of your deficiency in understanding the legal aspects.

What is Offline Health Insurance?

When it comes to buying offline health insurance you need to visit the preferred insurance office physically and buy the best-suited plan through an agent. Keep reading to know the advantages and disadvantages of offline health insurance.

Advantages of Buying Health Insurance Offline

Here are some benefits of getting an offline health insurance scheme that are discussed below.

●       Personalised Assistance

Offline health insurance services allow you to interact face-to-face with your agent. The agent asks you a series of questions regarding the type of insurance you intend to buy, your budget,  expectations, etc. After the agent understands your needs, he will suggest the best options. If you are someone with limited financial knowledge the agent can thoroughly guide you throughout the journey.

●       Tangible Documentations

Physical documents like policy papers and identity cards are provided to you through the agents. People who prefer tangible records are more attracted to offline health insurance because of this reason. Moreover, the physical documents provide you with a sense of security.

Disadvantages of Buying Health Insurance Offline

Some major drawbacks of purchasing health insurance policies offline are as follows:

●       Limited Accessibility

Offline insurance services demand physical visits to the office, which can be inconvenient to many individuals. If you are a working person and do not have time to physically visit the insurance office then this mode is not right for you. People living in remote areas also have accessibility issues and therefore, most of the time they choose to remain uninsured. That is why the rates of insured people living in rural areas or isolated regions are quite low.

●       Slower Processing

Offline insurance processing requires a lot of manual paperwork. Suppose you want to buy health insurance plans for your family, the company will check the documents of every member manually, which will take a lot of time. People also face delays at the time of reimbursements. These drawbacks are very frustrating for the people seeking prompt services.

How to Buy a Health Insurance Policy?

Both online and offline systems of insurance services have their pros and cons. However online health insurance is considered better in most cases because it is more convenient, accessible and fast. Such a platform eliminates the need for in-person visits, which will save you time and energy. It will give you a more efficient and user-friendly experience overall. Then also, go through the merits and demerits and make an informed decision.

The Bottom Line

Choosing between online and offline health insurance depends on individual preferences and needs. You must buy such a plan which suits your circumstances. Now that you are well aware of both the advantages and disadvantages of using online and offline modes of buying health insurance, decide according to your preferences.

To explore ACKO health plans in detail and buy one online instantly, get in touch with the executives at ACKO.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

