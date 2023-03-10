 HedgeUp (HDUP) and Zcash (ZEC) Ready to Take on 2023 : The Tribune India

It has been a rough year with many crashes and challenges in the crypto market. Fortunately, old and new cryptocurrencies broke all records and had extraordinary predictions.

In this article, we will talk about some of the best two cryptocurrencies, HedgeUp (HDUP) and Zcash (ZEC), that will be extremely popular in 2023 because of their excellent user cases. So, let us get started.

 

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash is a blockchain-based payments network that uses zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to shield transactions, making the contents of a transaction private even on a public blockchain.

The network was built on the Zerocash protocol, Zcash forked from the Bitcoin blockchain in 2016. Zcash’s native token is $ZEC.

Zcash (ZEC) is one of the most popular privacy tokens and cryptocurrencies offering confidential transactions. The level of privacy with Zcash is within users’ control. Users can decide whether transactions details should be shielded (private) or transparent (public).

The difference between Zcash and most other types of cryptocurrencies is the privacy it offers. A common misconception is that cryptocurrencies are confidential or untraceable, and this could not be further from the truth. Many crypto projects record every transaction on a public blockchain.

The transactions do not have names attached, but they show the amount and the wallet addresses of the sender and recipient. If a person's name is linked to their wallet address, others can learn how much crypto they have sent and received.

Privacy coins keep amounts and wallet addresses confidential. If you send or receive $ZEC tokens, you can decide to shield your wallet address and the amount you have.

Zcash is also different from most privacy coins. While other cryptos typically only offer confidential transactions, Zcash has transparent transactions. If you choose this option, your wallet address and the transaction amount will be public information.

 

HedgeUp (HDUP)

HedgeUp is the world's first crypto NFT alternative investment marketplace that enables users to invest fractionally in alternative investment assets worldwide.

HedgeUp functions as a blockchain-based investment platform, which mints fractionalized NFTs of these alternative investment assets, such as gold, fine art, diamonds, luxury watches, wine, yachts, private jets, etc., and anyone can purchase the NFTs for as low as $1.

Users of HedgeUp can invest in entire or partial NFTs backed by these alternative assets. Those who invest in full NFTs can have the physical assets delivered to their desired location.

This level of accessibility is a massive advantage for everyday investors, as they can now access investment opportunities in a way that has never been done before.

The HedgeUp’s native token, $HDUP, will grant the community access to various features and benefits, including governance, staking rewards and bonuses, trading and transaction fee reductions, and more.

The HedgeUp team has completed audits with top auditing firms, SolidProof and CoinSniper, effectively eliminating the chances of a rug pull scheme.

The platform has officially announced the commencement of its presale stage, and early investors could gain handsome returns through a token that could potentially deliver considerable profits in 2023. 

For more information on HedgeUP click the links below:

Official Website: https://hedgeup.io

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/hedgeupofficial

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

