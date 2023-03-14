HedgeUp (HDUP) Crypto’s New Sensation Sweeping Investors off Their Feet As Decred (DCR) And Helium (HNT) Interest Decline

Decred (DCR) and Helium (HNT) are two of the many crypto tokens that took a beating in 2022. Unfortunately, the next period doesn’t look too optimistic for these projects either. The privacy economy shed most of its value in favor of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are now eclipsing the top five privacy coins, along with Decred (DCR) and Helium (HNT).

HedgeUp: The New Crypto Sensation

Innovation is key in such a competitive industry as crypto. Investors in this space have long been looking for those companies that provide unmatched opportunities while keeping risks under control. HedgeUp is one of the few projects that capitalize on the market’s demand for diversification, lower risk, and higher control over investments.

The innovative platform makes alternative investments available to anyone for only $1 for the first time. While investing in diamonds, gold, or fine art has been accessible to wealthy individuals, the platform will launch a marketplace with asset-backed NFTs where you can become a fractional investor.

Alternative investments have been an essential part of storing wealth for many centuries as they are one of the best solutions to protect money from inflation; they carry low risks and have a high rate of return.

In an economy eroded by uncertainty and inflation, HedgeUp sweeps investors off their feet thanks to the multiple rewarding opportunities. Investors can invest in a “basket” type of NFT backed by multiple assets, such as gold, diamond, private jets, and art. These type of assets offers diversification and a robust annual return. Savvy investors can also pick the individual assets they want to invest. At the same time, crypto enthusiasts can also stake their HDUP tokens and receive high rewards in return.

With such mighty use cases, there's no doubt that the price of HDUP will increase considerably in the next period.

Decred (DCR) and Helium (HNT) Interest Decline

Decred (DCR), one of the top privacy coins, has shed most of its value in 2022. Privacy coins were created with the purpose of protecting users’ privacy. Unfortunately, the many inherent problems with privacy coins, such as the possibility of exploitation of vulnerabilities, have led to declining user confidence and interest. In addition, privacy coins like DCR are illegal in many countries, including Japan, Australia, South Korea, and China.

Helium (HNT) keeps losing investors' interest due to the many concerns it deals with in its niche, such as high gas fees and overall instability. The network of hotspots has announced that it will migrate to Solana blockchain in the first half of 2023. However, this announcement has failed to sustain the gains as the selling pressure has increased.

Bottom Line

Now it is more important than ever to pick the most suitable crypto investments for 2023. Looking for profitable cryptocurrencies, investors in HedgeUp will be able to diversify their investments, buy tried-and-true assets like gold, diamond, aviation products, and art to protect their wealth, and become part of an all-inclusive investors community that nurtures education and data-driven investment decisions.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.