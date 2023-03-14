HedgeUp (HDUP) shines as Chiliz (CHZ) and Fantom (FTM) Struggle to Keep Up

Chiliz (CHZ) and Fantom (FTM) tokens have recently suffered a devastating depreciation, a painful experience for their holders.

On the contrary, some asset-backed tokens, such as HedgeUp (HDUP), have appreciated significantly. Many analysts predict that HedgeUp (HDUP) will record 100% appreciation in the coming months.

In this article, we will look at what is responsible for the difference in their market performances.

Chiliz (CHZ)

CHZ is an ERC-20 token that runs on an Ethereum-based blockchain. The token serves as a currency that allows users to purchase NFTs at Chiliz’s Socios fan token marketplace.

There would be no $CHZ token without Socios. The Socios website lets fans purchase branded NFTs that connect them to their favorite entertainers and teams.

$CHZ is the token that allows fans to purchase branded NFTs. It is the only currency accepted in the Socios NFT marketplace.

Socios is a full-featured ecosystem for fan tokens. The mobile apps and website allow users to purchase NFTs, earn NFTs in contests, trade NFTs with other users, and exchange them for team-branded benefits and merchandise.

Their website currently offers branded NFTs for more than two dozen sports and esports teams, with more on the way.

Chiliz's (CHZ) price has significantly declined while holders are shifting their focus to other worthwhile tokens. Since the start of 2023, Chiliz (CHZ) has experienced a price downturn of about -50%.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom is a decentralized, open-source smart contract platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and digital assets — one of many blockchain networks built to provide an alternative to Ethereum.

The Fantom blockchain mainnet went live in December 2019. Its network architecture intends to provide a viable solution to the Blockchain Trilemma by providing a steady balance of scalability, security, and decentralization.

Like other Ethereum alternatives, Fantom intends to provide more scalability and lower costs than the legacy first-mover smart contract platform can provide in its Ethereum 1.0 iteration.

A unique element of the Fantom crypto platform is that users can create and deploy their independent networks instead of relying solely on Fantom’s main consensus layer.

Each application built on Fantom operates on its unique blockchain. While operating on its blockchain, each Fantom dApp also enjoys the security, speed, and finality of the parent Fantom blockchain.

The price movement of Fantom (FTM) has not been outstanding recently, as it shows no sign or little sign of its price changing from its downtrend position.

HedgeUp (HDUP)

HedgeUp (HDUP) is the world’s first NFT marketplace for alternative investment. Each NFT is supported by a real assets version, such as gold, wine, fine art, diamonds, luxury watches, yachts, and private jets.

The NFT is then divided into smaller parts, allowing smaller investors to acquire a piece of the alternative assets. Users who own 100% of the NFTs can have the physical products delivered to their address.

The global alternative investment market has failed to keep up with innovation and provide investment opportunities to individual investors. With HedgeUp (HDUP), this is about to change. The platform will provide investment opportunities for everyone for as low as $1.

Users who hold HedgeUp’s native token can buy the NFTs that the system creates, attend online classes, and stake their HedgeUp tokens in return for bonuses and rewards.

HedgeUp has completed a full audit with the best auditing companies in the industry, Solid Proof, and CoinSniper.

The team has also stated that their tokens will be locked for 18 months, which is a great move to give investors confidence during these uncertain market conditions.

The HedgeUp (HDUP) tokens are in the second round of their presale stage and are currently trading for $0.013. Many experts have predicted its price to rise at least 1000% when listed on major exchanges.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.