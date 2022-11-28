 Helicopter Tour: The New Way to See Mount Everest : The Tribune India

Mount Everest, at 8,848 meters, is the world’s highest mountain. While it attracts several hundred mountaineers each climbing season, aiming to scale these lofty peaks, others endeavor to view this majestic mountain by trekking to its base.  This involves hiking to around 5,400 meters over the course of 12 days. But now there is a faster way to see Mount Everest, which doesn’t involve aching muscles or months at the gym beforehand.

Everest for Breakfast

Situated in the northeast of Nepal, with its base camp over 5,000m, Mt Everest and its surroundings have been attractions for decades.  Even before Everest was first scaled in 1953, it was a place of dreams and legends.  At first, alpinists came to climb, then visitors began to trek into the region and as far as the mountain’s base camp.  But now visitors can fly by helicopter and fulfill their dreams. 

In recent years, entrepreneurs have filled a gap in the market by offering helicopter rides to Everest, which often include breakfast in one of the world’s highest hotels while overlooking the mountain.  This 4 to 5-hour trip takes you from Kathmandu to Lukla, the entrance of the Khumbu Region – more widely known as the Everest Region.  The high-altitude airport at Lukla is the first stop while the helicopter refuels.  Then it's off, flying over Sagarmatha National Park to land at a high ridge called Kalapattar, where you can almost reach out and touch the great mountain.  With dozens of other mountains in view, glaciers, and the rugged landscape, landing here is perhaps the most memorable of this mountain ride.  There is another stop to enjoy a champagne breakfast, taken on the terrace of a hotel overlooking Everest.  Nepali hospitality is warm and welcoming, vital in this cold climate.  After breakfast, it is time to board your helicopter again and head back to Kathmandu in time for lunch. 

This is not an inexpensive journey, but less costly than trekking to Everest base camp. Saving money, time, and energy and suitable for young and old alike, there is much less risk of altitude sickness and related illnesses and injuries. This can hamper enjoyment for even the most experienced hiker on a trek.  Helicopters can be hired for your own group or, if traveling solo, you can join another group – the price you pay reflects this.  But it is hard to put a price on such an experience.

Memories for a Lifetime

Although the trip is short, the photo opportunities are second to none.  Flying over hills, glaciers and through the mountains provides a birds-eye view of the spectacular landscape. Mount Everest is a unique mountain that will stay in your memory forever.  And not many people can say they had breakfast in such an exotic and intoxicating place. Prior booking is required.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

