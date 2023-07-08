Here are 6 Top Types of Professional Loans You Can Get

As a professional running your practice, having adequate funding is crucial for seamless operations. However, maintaining cash flow and working capital isn’t always easy, especially if you are just starting. In such cases and times when you need immediate access to finances, you can opt for a professional loan.

These are instant loans offering customised financing solutions to professionals in numerous fields. With professional loans, you can get hefty funding at an affordable cost and with flexible repayment. This helps ensure you can focus on growing your practice without financial constraints.

In addition, a loan for CAs or other professionals is available with and without collateral, enabling you to choose one that suits your needs. To know more about different types of professional loans and more, read on.

Different Types of Professional Loans

For CA and CS

A professional loan for CAs or CS’ can help you meet your client and staff requirements effortlessly. This, in turn, helps ensure you grow your practice as opportunities arise.

Some of the reasons to get a loan for CA are:

● Financing geographical expansion of the firm

● Modernising the infrastructure

● Installing advanced tech and cybersecurity

● Increasing the number of team members

For Doctors

Medical practitioners can apply for professional loan to ensure their clinic or hospital operates seamlessly without hiccups. Doctors can use the funding to finance a host of expenses and ensure they offer exemplary services.

Some ways to use the funding are to:

● Set up, expand, or renovate the practice

● Hire more people

● Purchase or upgrade equipment

● Pay for overhead costs

For Engineers and Architects

Engineers and architects, like any other professional, require a stable cash inflow to keep the business running. Here, professional loans can help meet a range of these expenses. Some of the ways to use the funding are:

● Purchasing software license and other high-tech requirements

● Set up the firm

● Pay for the staff

For Lawyers

Lawyers can get the required funds through a professional loan

Some ways in which lawyers can use funding from professional loans are:

● Setting up new office spaces in new locations

● Upskilling themselves and their team

● Engaging and hosting networking events

● Paying operating costs

● Installing advanced cybersecurity and getting new technology

For Other Professionals

In addition to the ones mentioned above, a professional loan is available for other professionals too. To check if you can get this loan for your field, contact your chosen lender or visit their website/branch. You can use the funding from a loan for other professions to handle the above business expenses and more.

A crucial point to remember regarding a professional loan for CAs and other professions is that the amount you can borrow will vary. This is because the loan amount depends on various factors, such as your profession, eligibility, and the lender’s policies.

Eligibility Requirements and Documentation

Eligibility and document requirements vary across lenders and the type of professional loan you choose.

However, there are some standard requirements, as mentioned below.

Eligibility Criteria:

● Must be an Indian citizen between the age of 26-65 years

● A certified and registered professional

● A good credit score, generally 750 and above

● Minimum experience in the relevant field

● Required qualifications to run the practice

Documents Required:

● ID proof (driving licence, voter’s ID, Aadhaar card, etc.)

● Address proof (rental agreement, utility bills, etc.)

● Income proof (salary slips, bank statements, ITRs)

● Employment proof

● Qualification and registration certificates

● Photographs

Since the requirements and accepted documents can vary, checking your chosen lender’s specifications before applying is essential. This will help you ensure you qualify for the loan and that you get easy access to funds.

Tips to Choose the Right Professional Loan Lender

Compare Loan Terms

Lenders offer different loan amounts with varying tenures and interest rates. Since these factors determine your borrowing costs, comparing them will allow you to choose the most cost-effective option.

You also need to remember that the terms the lenders offer depend on your eligibility too. However, some lenders have lenient criteria, and some have stringent ones. By comparing, you can determine which lender offers the maximum amount at an affordable cost.

Evaluate Other Costs

While interest is the most important factor for your borrowing costs, there are other costs that lenders levy. These also get added to your overall cost of borrowing. However, these vary depending on the lender and, as such, are an essential factor to look at.

Some common charges associated with a professional loan are processing fees, prepayment charges, late penalties, administrative fees, and more. The amount for these may either be a certain percentage of your loan amount or a flat fee, depending on the lender.

Check Pre-Approved Offers

Lenders provide pre-approved offers only to select candidates, depending on their creditworthiness. However, these offers generally come with attractive terms, enhancing your borrowing experience.

Moreover, they have a comparatively quicker turn-around time, making them an even more attractive option. You can check your pre-approved offer by visiting your chosen lender’s website and navigating to the pre-approved offer section.

Armed with this information on the types of professional loans and how to choose the right lender, be sure to check your eligibility before applying. This will help increase your approval chances and help you secure quicker access to better funding.

Use online calculators like the EMI and eligibility calculator to know your borrowing and repayment capacity. You can adjust your loan terms and apply accordingly. This will not just help you get quicker funding but also ensure that you can repay without hassles.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.