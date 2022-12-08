 Hilipert Heated Vest Reviews - Effective Unisex Heated Jacket Coat or Scam? : The Tribune India

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is a garment that gives the users warmth in a way other winter wear might not provide. This vest can be worn as a layer over any clothing and is TSA-compliant.

What is the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest?

Staying warm during the coldest months of the year is never an easy task. In some parts of the world, consumers have to layer up their coats and sweaters to barely make it outside to their car or the bus. The only reason that these layers keep them warm is that they can trap their body heat. After all, their sweaters and coats won’t directly heat them – they’ll trap them in the natural heat the body makes.

However, when someone is already struggling to keep warm, they would benefit from heat that doesn’t have to come from their own body. With the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest, consumers can get exactly the level of warmth they want without waiting for their body heat to warm up their jackets. With just the press of a button, this vest heats up within seconds to keep the user warm anywhere they go.

This vest’s warming capabilities come from a series of heating pads hidden under the material's surface. With three different intensity levels, users can customize their experience to the right warmth for the weather. This vest is entirely waterproof and weather-proof, which means they can get the same heat during snow or rain as they would get with a cool breeze.

Users can get warmth along their back, neck, and chest when worn as a middle layer. Plus, the vest offers a thin design, so users won’t have to worry about squeezing into a bulky garment. It can even be worn as a layer between their regular clothing and favorite sweater to add extra warmth without being too restrictive.

Buying the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest

The only way consumers can be sure that they are getting the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is to order from the official website. While inventory is still available, consumers will have access to a few different packages, depending on how many vests they want to have on hand.

The packages include:

●       Buy one vest for $59.99

●       Buy two vests for $119.98 (or $59.99 each)

●       Buy three vests for $134.99 (or $44.99 each)

●       Buy four vests for $159.96 (or $39.99 each)

Once users choose the number of vests they want, they will select the size they want for each one. The purchase comes with a money-back guarantee. You can contact customer service at 1-833-503-1254 if you have any questions about the return policy.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest

Q - How do users turn on the vest?

A - Users will need to use the USB port to connect the battery, holding the battery down for about three seconds. Once it is on, users can change the heat with the same button.

Q - Is any battery included with the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest order?

A - No. Users have the option of either buying a battery or using one that they already have. This device can run on a rechargeable 10,000mAh lithium-ion power bank. These battery packs are available at a discounted price once the user places their order at checkout.

Q - How long will it take to charge if the user buys a separate battery?

A - The battery available from the creators of the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest will take about 6 hours to reach a 100% charge.

Q - Is the vest safe to be worn on an airplane or packed in luggage for a carry-on?

A - Yes. The vests and battery packs are all TSA-compliant.

Q - How long does a fully charged battery last while in use?

A - After the 6-hour charge, users can run it for up to 7 hours on the lowest setting and 3 hours on the highest.

Q - What sizes are available?

A - Users can purchase sizes as small as XXS and as large as 4XL. While the XXS is meant to fit someone under 120 lbs. at a height of no more than 5’5”, the 4XL will fit someone as tall as 6’3” up to 280 lbs. The complete size chart is provided on the official website with shoulder, chest, and waist measurements that users can check before ordering.

Q - How long does shipping take?

A - The shipping time will depend on where the vest is sent. Orders within the United States could take 10-15 business days. However, some international locations can take up to 20 business days for the vest to arrive.

Q - What if the user doesn’t like the performance of the vest?

A - Customers benefit from the 30-day money-back guarantee, giving them a full refund if this vest doesn’t support their needs within the first month after purchase. The customer service team can be reached via telephone at 1-833-503-1254 on weekdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EST.

Summary

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest allows all users to stay warm with customized heat settings. This thin layer works under jackets or as the primary outdoor garment, and users can choose from three levels to decide how warm they want to be. This vest is offered in a broad range of sizes to fit most consumers, and users can buy up to four vests in a single package for the best deal per garment. Visit the official website to order your Hilipert vest today!

 

