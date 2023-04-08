Hong Kong Fund to Raise $100M for Digital Assets: Signuptoken.com Is Generating Buzz In The Crypto Scene

ProDigital Future, one of Hong Kong’s new investment funds, is raising $100 million to invest in the digital asset industry, as part of the country’s wider plan to become a fintech hub. The fund is led by Ben Ng and Curt Shi, who have already secured funding commitments worth $30 million. Ng is a venture partner at SAIF Partners, an Asian private equity firm, while Shi is a long-time tech investor.

ProDigital Future’s investment strategy is to target early-stage and developing ventures, particularly Chinese-connected tech firms transitioning into emerging technologies such as Web3. The fund has invested in six digital asset projects to date, including Metaverse company Gigaspace and sports club One Future Football.

Hong Kong is looking to attract as much investment as possible, given the US’s tough stance on crypto firms and to break out of its 3-year slowdown caused by COVID-19 related controls. Investors have been cautious about pitching their money to new crypto projects, but there is considerable interest from Hong Kong families, Chinese families in Australia and Singapore.

Hong Kong Government’s Round Table Meeting to Boost Crypto Investment

The Hong Kong government is also interested in attracting investment inflows into the crypto industry, and a round table meeting will be held on 28th April to discuss ways to make the country a global hub. The meeting will also focus on making crypto products user-friendly and compliant with government regulations.

China’s previous hostility towards digital assets has had an impact on the investment climate in Hong Kong since the two countries’ economies are deeply connected. However, other countries such as El Salvador, Thailand, and now Hong Kong, are actively trying to attract investment into their countries, given the US’s tough stance on the industry.

Singapore remains wary of cryptocurrency trading, but it is interested in the use cases of blockchain and the innovations that cryptocurrency has to offer.

Final Thoughts

ProDigital Future's investment strategy of targeting early-stage and developing ventures in the digital asset industry is a smart move, given the growing interest in the space. Hong Kong's government and private companies' interest in attracting investment inflows into the crypto industry is a good sign for the industry's growth in the country.

