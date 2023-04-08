 Hong Kong Fund to Raise $100M for Digital Assets: Signuptoken.com Is Generating Buzz In The Crypto Scene : The Tribune India

Hong Kong Fund to Raise $100M for Digital Assets: Signuptoken.com Is Generating Buzz In The Crypto Scene

Hong Kong Fund to Raise $100M for Digital Assets: Signuptoken.com Is Generating Buzz In The Crypto Scene


ProDigital Future, one of Hong Kong’s new investment funds, is raising $100 million to invest in the digital asset industry, as part of the country’s wider plan to become a fintech hub. The fund is led by Ben Ng and Curt Shi, who have already secured funding commitments worth $30 million. Ng is a venture partner at SAIF Partners, an Asian private equity firm, while Shi is a long-time tech investor.

ProDigital Future’s investment strategy is to target early-stage and developing ventures, particularly Chinese-connected tech firms transitioning into emerging technologies such as Web3. The fund has invested in six digital asset projects to date, including Metaverse company Gigaspace and sports club One Future Football.

Hong Kong is looking to attract as much investment as possible, given the US’s tough stance on crypto firms and to break out of its 3-year slowdown caused by COVID-19 related controls. Investors have been cautious about pitching their money to new crypto projects, but there is considerable interest from Hong Kong families, Chinese families in Australia and Singapore.

Hong Kong Government’s Round Table Meeting to Boost Crypto Investment

The Hong Kong government is also interested in attracting investment inflows into the crypto industry, and a round table meeting will be held on 28th April to discuss ways to make the country a global hub. The meeting will also focus on making crypto products user-friendly and compliant with government regulations.

China’s previous hostility towards digital assets has had an impact on the investment climate in Hong Kong since the two countries’ economies are deeply connected. However, other countries such as El Salvador, Thailand, and now Hong Kong, are actively trying to attract investment into their countries, given the US’s tough stance on the industry.

Singapore remains wary of cryptocurrency trading, but it is interested in the use cases of blockchain and the innovations that cryptocurrency has to offer.

Signuptoken.com: The Next Happening Crypto

Signuptoken.com is a cryptocurrency that has been generating a lot of buzz. It is based on a unique concept that is new to many people. The platform is signing up email registrations for its upcoming crypto project. When the website successfully registers 1 million email addresses, the users who signed up will be notified when the token goes live and will enjoy the benefits of being early members.

Currently, Signuptoken.com has already registered 3,000 email addresses and continues to gain traction in the crypto community. To get in on the ground floor of Signuptoken.com, one needs to register their email address and wait for the launch.

Final Thoughts

ProDigital Future’s investment strategy of targeting early-stage and developing ventures in the digital asset industry is a smart move, given the growing interest in the space. Hong Kong’s government and private companies’ interest in attracting investment inflows into the crypto industry is a good sign for the industry’s growth in the country. Additionally, Signuptoken.com’s unique approach to cryptocurrency is refreshing and highlights the industry’s potential for innovation.

Sign Up with Signuptoken.com:

Website: https://www.signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken_

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

2
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

3
Diaspora

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

4
Punjab

Punjab to miss fiscal targets by a wide margin due to freebies: India Ratings

5
Punjab

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

6
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates two projects worth Rs 32 crore in Gurugram

7
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

8
Nation

Women army officers allege discrimination in promotions; Supreme Court warns Defence Ministry of contempt action

9
Nation

Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, says Congress after Sharad Pawar statement that the Group was targeted

10
Chandigarh

Kot village cattle shed all set for April 14 opening

Don't Miss

View All
67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Top News

‘Court gave jolt to opposition’, says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

‘Court gave jolt to opposition’, says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

Recently, 14 parties led by Congress filed a petition in ape...

Punjab Government announces new office timings for summer

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

Move to help save 300-350 MW of electricity; CM Bhagwant Man...

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court committee will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable systems in Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

Challenges CM Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-ye...

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

The agency arrested the Kochhars and Dhoot in December last ...


Cities

View All

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal takes stock of damaged crop in Ajnala

Misleading info on Anandpur Sahib Resolution in NCERT book: SGPC

IMA organises walkathon to mark World Health Day

Tourist inflow to Amritsar dipped after Ajnala incident, now it's back to normal

No ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ on Baisakhi, clarifies Akal Takht Jathedar

No 'Sarbat Khalsa' on Baisakhi, clarifies Akal Takht Jathedar; slams media for running ‘fake news to target Sikhs’

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for Chandigarh tricity to ease traffic

MBBS course cleared for PGI at Sarangpur

Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

Manish Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police Head Constable shoots himself dead in PCR van

Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air, arrested

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Poor participation in trials for Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar

Dist witnesses 10-fold rise in Covid-19 cases

Dist witnesses 10-fold rise in Covid-19 cases

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Travel agent Ghai booked under Arms Act

13 cell phones siezed from jail

Servant sedates mate, flees away with valuables

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised