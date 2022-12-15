Hootie Alarm Reviews - Effective Personal Safety Alarm Worth It or Cheap Brand?

Sometimes, one can't tell the moment they are suddenly exposed to danger and susceptible to attacks.

There is always a chance of danger whether you are out for an early morning or late evening jog, making your way home after dark from the club or the bar, or returning home from work, and the ability to defend ourselves at these sensitive times is usually a top priority, especially for women who tend to suffer more harassment and attacks.

Many women are aware of the risk of going out at certain times or being at certain places at certain times, so they resort to having a little pocket knife or pepper spray in hand. The problem, however, is these options are not reliable for protection because not only are these moves predictable to attackers, the time frame from when you take them out of your bag until when you get to use them on the attacker is too far apart, so most times, it's already too late.

Also, these alternatives are unsafe to carry around and could easily get used against you.

The most suitable method in situations like these seems invisible and insignificant to the attacker but can potentially weaken them and render them powerless.

Fortunately, you no longer need to keep a little pocket knife or pepper spray on you at all times to protect yourself because manufacturers have introduced an innovative solution known as the Hootie alarm.

What is Hootie Alarm

Hootie Alarm is an effective tool for increasing personal security. It is quite small, having the size of a key fob or vehicle key. It is also similar in size to a normal flash drive.

The Hootie personal alarm comes with a carabiner, so you can instantly fix it on your keychain. You can also carry this item in your hands or clip it to your backpack or jacket.

The cutting-edge Hootie alarm can help you ensure safety and ward off robbers, attackers, or stalkers by signaling for help when endangered. It signals for assistance while, at the same time, attempting to frighten off attackers.

A Hootie alarm dimensions;

● 3.94 inches tall

● 1.18 inches wide

● 0.59 inches thick.

● 0.93 ounces in weight

How Hootie Alarm it works

The Hootie personal keychain alarm is outstanding since it helps victims take rapid defensive actions helping you to react nearly instantly.

In addition, the moment you take the pin out of the Hootie alarm's body, it starts to sound like a 130 dB siren then a powerful strobe light, capable of blinding anyone, starts to flash.

You must pull a looping pin on the device's top to activate the siren. It is 130 decibels loud which is about the same as a jet engine. According to evaluations by manufacturers, the alarm sound will be audible to anyone within 1,000 feet, which is a large coverage for such a small device.

However, note that sounds louder than 130 dB can result in acute hearing loss if you are unsure about the Hootie alarm's warning sound range.

The strobe light startles your attacker, and simultaneously, you can create awareness so everyone nearby will be alerted, and you can also leave the place swiftly or ask for help from others.

You can attach a Hootie alarm to anything thanks to the tiny carabiner provided with each alarm and looped around the pin. It can also be fastened to various objects, including a belt loop, bag, key chain, or luggage.

The impact-resistant, durable plastic used to make the Hoodie alarm gives the device's internal parts the essential waterproofing required to function properly. This plastic body is resistant to being gripped by wet hands. Plus, it can tolerate both cold and heat.

It is easy to carry around, so that you may keep the Hoodie personal alarm with you always.

Benefits

Non-violent Safety Device

The Hootie Alarm is a non-violent safety device that complies with TSA regulations which means the TSA won't seize them like they would seize provocative items like pen knives or pepper spray because bootie poses no potential for danger.

Covers A Wide Area

The alert is incredibly audible and wide-ranging. It emits a 130-decibel alert when the cap is removed. Therefore, it is advantageous to startle or distract the attacker. A 1,000-foot radius will be affected by the blast.

Instantly Creates Awareness

The strobe light on the Bootie alarm also has an SOS mode, which is especially important if you're far away. With the help of the SOS LED light, rapid flashes, and loud alarm, someone else can come to your aid to protect you from harm.

Extensive Battery life

The Hootie battery lasts longer in standby mode. If you use it more often, it will last for forty minutes.

Sweat-resistant

Although the Hootie alarm is resistant to sweat, it is not equally resistant to water. Nonetheless, the plastic body protects from damaging results following contact with water.

Easy to carry

The Hootie alarm is portable and easy to conceal in plain sight because it is lightweight, looks harmless, and imitates the look of a flash drive or key chain.

LED lighting

The Hootie personal alarm also has a reliable LED light that can help deter the attacker or warn anyone around your situation.

Safe For Users

Accidents utilizing lethal self-defense weapons are common. These situations could risk endangering the user or one wrongly identified as an attacker. The Hootie alarm is simple and does not directly harm or pose a threat of accidental harm to innocent people.

Fashion-forward

The Hootie safety alarm was stylishly designed and available in six colors. Since it complements all clothing types, you need not worry that it will limit your style. It even serves as a cute accent to your belt hoop or keychain.

There are no special permission requirements.

Hootie is portable and easy to use. You don't need additional training or permission to use it anywhere.

Refund policy

Manufacturers offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Bottom line

We all have to bear some degree of responsibility for our safety in the world we live in today.

The Hootie safety alarm is a smart personal security tool being used by clever people as an additional layer of protection for themselves.

Occasionally, when someone is attacked, robbed, or killed, the culprits only succeed in their devices because the victim is incapable of seeking assistance or adequately defending themselves.

It is essential to assist yourself when confronted with an attacker or in a life-threatening circumstance. With Hootie Alarm, you can get assistance as soon as possible if you cannot defend yourself or are seriously hurt in a remote location. The Hootie personal alarm is the newest innovation in personal security.

