 How 8-Figure Entrepreneur, Marian Esanu is Helping Businesses Scale to 8-Figures Using the “Know, Like and Trust” Factor : The Tribune India

How 8-Figure Entrepreneur, Marian Esanu is Helping Businesses Scale to 8-Figures Using the “Know, Like and Trust” Factor

How 8-Figure Entrepreneur, Marian Esanu is Helping Businesses Scale to 8-Figures Using the “Know, Like and Trust” Factor


Due to the low barrier of entry and low overheads, the online space is becoming increasingly saturated. As a result, it has become extremely difficult to stand out and capture an audience’s wavering attention. If you’re an entrepreneur looking to scale, it can be beneficial to have someone on your side who can mentor you toward being the next success story.

 

Many entrepreneurs fall into the trap of thinking they can figure it all out on their own. However, with a trusted mentor, you can avoid making common mistakes that could cost you hundreds of thousands, as well as save time that could be better spent elsewhere.

 

Marian Esanu is an 8-figure entrepreneur who started his entrepreneurial journey with only $500 to his name after immigrating to the US with his wife in 2012. Today, he is a personal branding strategist, podcaster of the highly-rated show “Momentum”, and investor, who specializes in helping service-based business owners and online creators build an omnipresent profitable personal brand.

 

In September 2022, Marian was awarded for his efforts at Funnel Hacking Live, an annual event hosted by Clickfunnels, as he has now generated over $10 million through Clickfunnels.

 

The 8-figure award helps people recognize who is a trustworthy and reliable source of information in the online space. For online entrepreneurs looking to scale, it is highly recommended to seek out those who have been recognized for their efforts and success, especially by an organization as large as Clickfunnels.

 

Marian states that in his experience, when it comes to capturing an individual’s attention, there are 2 primary intents: Search intent and interruption intent.

 

Search intent refers to the purpose of an online search. It is the motivation behind a specific search. Everyone who conducts an online search is, after all, searching for something.

 

Interruption intent is any form of content that interrupts a potential customer during their daily activities.

The deeper you can understand your audience’s buying behaviour and consumption habits, the better you can tailor your offer to their needs. Marian states, “knowing the frustrations or needs your business addresses is a vital part of building your personal brand. Ask your target customers what they appreciate most about your business, and use their answers to improve your messaging.”

 

Marian's book—Brand Up: The Ultimate Playbook For Building A 7-Figure Personal Or Business Brand From Scratch delves deeper into this idea.

 

The book explains how to dominate your industry online, how to become omnipresent online and go from hunting for clients to being hunted.

 

A successful personal brand requires continual effort. Creating and producing content consistently can help you grow your audience and stay ahead of the curve as an entrepreneur. In Marian’s case, he helps people scale using the “know, like and trust” factor as through his own first-hand experience, he understands exactly what it takes to become a self-made success.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

3
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

4
Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur

5
FIFA 2022

Fugitive Zakir Naik invited by Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup

6
Nation

Candid Rahul: As a kid he asked Sonia if he was good looking, this is what she told him

7
Impact Feature

Could VeChain, BNB, and Big Eyes Coin Be Heading Into Another Bullish?

8
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

9
Chandigarh

10 arrested in Panchkula night domination drive

10
Nation

Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup: Reports

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Top News

Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island, leaves at least 2 dead

56 dead, nearly 700 injured as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java

Residents, some crying with children in their arms, flee dam...

High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused's Coimbatore connection

Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror outfit; bomb-making materials found from his house

The 24-year old was carrying the improvised explosive device...

Congress to file review petition in Supreme Court on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Congress to seek review of Supreme Court order on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

The review will be sought in the next few days, says a party...

Police interrogating man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Kotkapura police firing case: SIT summons former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini again

Kotkapura police firing case: SIT summons former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini again

To be questioned on claims about situation in October 2015 a...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

Giani Ranjit Singh reinstated as Patna Sahib jathedar

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

Shradha murder: Police move application for conducting Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test

Shradha murder: Police move application for conducting Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign for MCD poll

2 Delhi residents burnt to death as car catches fire after hitting tractor on Yamuna Expressway

BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling tickets for MCD polls, Kejriwal’s party terms it fake

Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi, Gurugram in Shradha Walker murder case

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches by Samrala police

Cop shoots off letter to Punjab DGP

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death