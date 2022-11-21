How 8-Figure Entrepreneur, Marian Esanu is Helping Businesses Scale to 8-Figures Using the “Know, Like and Trust” Factor

Due to the low barrier of entry and low overheads, the online space is becoming increasingly saturated. As a result, it has become extremely difficult to stand out and capture an audience’s wavering attention. If you’re an entrepreneur looking to scale, it can be beneficial to have someone on your side who can mentor you toward being the next success story.

Many entrepreneurs fall into the trap of thinking they can figure it all out on their own. However, with a trusted mentor, you can avoid making common mistakes that could cost you hundreds of thousands, as well as save time that could be better spent elsewhere.

Marian Esanu is an 8-figure entrepreneur who started his entrepreneurial journey with only $500 to his name after immigrating to the US with his wife in 2012. Today, he is a personal branding strategist, podcaster of the highly-rated show “Momentum”, and investor, who specializes in helping service-based business owners and online creators build an omnipresent profitable personal brand.

In September 2022, Marian was awarded for his efforts at Funnel Hacking Live, an annual event hosted by Clickfunnels, as he has now generated over $10 million through Clickfunnels.

The 8-figure award helps people recognize who is a trustworthy and reliable source of information in the online space. For online entrepreneurs looking to scale, it is highly recommended to seek out those who have been recognized for their efforts and success, especially by an organization as large as Clickfunnels.

Marian states that in his experience, when it comes to capturing an individual’s attention, there are 2 primary intents: Search intent and interruption intent.

Search intent refers to the purpose of an online search. It is the motivation behind a specific search. Everyone who conducts an online search is, after all, searching for something.

Interruption intent is any form of content that interrupts a potential customer during their daily activities.

The deeper you can understand your audience’s buying behaviour and consumption habits, the better you can tailor your offer to their needs. Marian states, “knowing the frustrations or needs your business addresses is a vital part of building your personal brand. Ask your target customers what they appreciate most about your business, and use their answers to improve your messaging.”

Marian's book—Brand Up: The Ultimate Playbook For Building A 7-Figure Personal Or Business Brand From Scratch delves deeper into this idea.

The book explains how to dominate your industry online, how to become omnipresent online and go from hunting for clients to being hunted.

A successful personal brand requires continual effort. Creating and producing content consistently can help you grow your audience and stay ahead of the curve as an entrepreneur. In Marian’s case, he helps people scale using the “know, like and trust” factor as through his own first-hand experience, he understands exactly what it takes to become a self-made success.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.