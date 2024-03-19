 How Can Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Help You Create Wealth? : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • How Can Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Help You Create Wealth?

How Can Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Help You Create Wealth?

How Can Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Help You Create Wealth?


Beyond actively managed multi-cap mutual funds, passive index funds tracking broader markets have attracted increasing traction given the inherent benefits of versatility, transparency and costs, for investors sharing an optimistic outlook on India's buoyant smallcaps but grappling with risks of concentrated bets lead its index fund peers through efficiently capturing category performance by closely tracking the leader Nifty Smallcap 50 TRI measure.

This article covers what prospective investors should know regarding this scheme - from decoding the opportunity in smallcap index investing and evaluating the fund's portfolio approach to understanding tax treatment and best practices for managing investments in this vehicle for optimising portfolio outcomes over the long run.

The Investment for Smallcap Index Fund Route

Before delving into the specifics of investment schemes, it is essential to understand why smallcap index funds are a more viable option than individual stocks or even managed smallcap mutual funds that promise active "outperformance."

1. Exponential Growth Potential

Smallcap companies, with their leadership in emerging niches, are known to experience rapid growth. This offers a great opportunity for early investors who are patient enough to wait for institutional investment, propelling these companies' re-rating.

2. Diversification Against Concentration Risks

Investing in a diversified smallcap portfolio can help mitigate the risks associated with making individual bets. In doing so, you can avoid the pitfalls of binary outcomes and increase your chances of a successful investment strategy.

3. Index Constituents Mitigate Risks

The Nifty Smallcap 50 Index comprises pioneering companies that are changing the industry, reducing the risk of errors in individual stocks, and enabling the replication of structural beta.

4. Costs and Convenience

Passively managed smallcap index funds offer all-inclusive exposure to the smallcap category at a fraction of the cost of high-priced mainstream smallcap funds. Furthermore, these funds provide almost the same level of convenience as a passbook account.

Thus, the Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund allows tapping into the wealth creation potential of this high-upside category through the convenience of index investing - without excessive costs or stock research overheads.

Detailed Portfolio Approach and Index Replication Methodology

The Nifty Smallcap 50 Index scheme functions as an index fund. This essentially means that the underlying constituent stocks are held in a proportion that mirrors the index weights. The goal is to deliver returns that closely correspond to the index performance across cycles- thus aligning the ups and downs with smallcap market directionality. To reduce variations from the established norm, we employ an optimisation methodology.

1. Optimised Stock Allocation

The fund allocates 95%-100% of net assets towards Nifty Smallcap 50 Index constituents to minimise tracking error.

2. Limited Debt for Liquidity

Scheme retains 0-5% allocation towards debt and money market assets only for managing liquidity needs.

3. Churn Limitation

Unlike active funds, portfolio turnover only occurs when index constituents change during semi-annual reviews - avoiding activity costs.

Understanding Taxation Framework for Smallcap Index Fund Investing

When choosing mutual funds to invest in, it is important to consider the tax implications, particularly regarding index funds and their capital gains in the short and long term. The implications are below to make it easier for you.

1. On Redemption:

- Less than 12 Months: 15% Short Term Capital Gains Tax applies on gains

- Exceeding 12 Months: 10% Long Term Capital Gains Tax applies beyond Rs 1 lakh

2. On IDCW:

Investors are required to pay taxes on their earnings at the applicable tax slab rates for their income level. This means that the amount of tax paid will depend on the investor's income and the tax bracket they fall under.

 

Thus, beyond a one-year horizon, long-term gains enjoy favourable 10% tax offsetting smallcap volatility for investors with the ability to undertake longer holding periods targeting wealth creation.

Best Practices for Managing Smallcap Index Fund Investments

Tips to navigate through the interim turbulence that is intrinsic in small caps despite extensive diversification:

1. Extend your investment horizons:

If you hold your investments for longer periods, the interim corrections will normalise against long-term growth. This allows for compounding expansion and helps you achieve better returns.

2. Employ SIPs for averaging:

Systematic investments through SIPs mitigate timing risks associated with lump sum deployments. This is achieved by averaging entry points, thereby enhancing returns.

3. Allow strategic portfolio allocations:

If you are new to investing or moderately risk-tolerant, restrict your overall allocation to 10% of your assets. Gradually enhance limits in alignment with your conviction and risk appetite.

4. Accept some volatility:

View periodic turbulence as a transient expense rather than reacting through exits to capture structural beta over full cycles. In other words, it's better to stay invested for the long term and accept some volatility than to exit too soon.

5. Reinvest IDCWs to allow reinvestment:

Opt for IDCW reinvestment facilities to allow expanding holdings through compounding capitalisation benefits.

By circumventing emotions, mitigating risks, and staying invested long-term, smallcap index fund holdings stand optimally managed to capture disproportionate wealth creation when eventual reversion to mean growth materialises.

Conclusion

The Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund is an excellent investment option for those who wish to invest in India's smallcap market. This fund invests in the Nifty Smallcap 50 Total Returns benchmark, comprehensively capturing the category performance dynamics. Aditya Birla Sun Life offers a simple, diversified, and consistent index investment option that can optimise portfolio outcomes over extended periods.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

