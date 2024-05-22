 How Does the TS E-challan Work? : The Tribune India

How Does the TS E-challan Work?

No matter how responsible you are when driving on Indian roads, you still have some chances of violating the traffic rules. The number of traffic violations in India is in fact very high, which often makes it difficult for the authorities to monitor these violations. Thus, the e-challan system was introduced in all Indian states so that traffic violators could be instantly penalised and the overall process could get smoother. In the section below, we will thus talk about TS e challan and all about it.

Defining TS E-challan

TS e-challan is an alternative to the paper e-challan that was issued to traffic rule violators in the state. Technology has made the entire process of issuing challans and its payment easier. Through this electronic system, the traffic rule violator is instantly sent a message on their mobile phone for violating any and all traffic rules.

How Does TS E-challan Work?

Here is how TS e-challan works:

  • A surveillance camera is installed by the transport department to keep a check on traffic rule violations
  • As soon as there is a traffic violation, the camera captures the number plate of the vehicle violating the traffic rule
  • This captured image is sent to the central server, which is verified by traffic officials
  • Based on the image received, the traffic officials verify the nature of traffic violations and their fine
  • Then, the e-challan detail is sent to the registered mobile number of the traffic rule violator
  • Next, when the individual pays for the pending challan, they will also receive an acknowledgment that the payment has been approved

Importance of E-challan

Whether the challan is issued in Telangana or it is UP traffic challan, you should know about the importance of this electronic system of challan collection. Scroll through the section to learn more:

  • Offers Convenience: With the introduction of e-challans, traffic rules violators can quickly pay the fines from the comfort of their homes. They need not wait in long queues to pay the fines; instead, they can do so in a matter of a few minutes, from anywhere and anytime.
  • Ensures Transparency: E-challan ensures transparency in the overall process of issuing challans and collecting the fines. Whether it's about the details of challan issuance time or its payment, you will be informed about everything through SMS services.
  • Lesser Errors: Compared to the traditional system of challans payment and issuance, this electronic system eliminates the chances of manual errors. There are hardly any errors when the traffic police issues an e-challan or even when the traffic rule violator makes the fine payment.
  • Time-saving: The overall process of e-challan is very convenient and time-saving. You can save time and effort by paying traffic fines through e-challans.

How to Check TS E-challan Status with ACKO?

Here is how you can check TS e-challan status with ACKO:

ACKO app:

  • Download the ACKO mobile app on your phone
  • Login to your ACKO account and go to ‘RTO info’
  • Next, click on ‘e-challan status’ and enter vehicle registration number
  • Then, you will be able to see a list of both pending and paid challans

ACKO Website:

  • Click on e-challan page on ACKO website
  • On the right-hand side of the screen, you will see the e-challan widget. This widget appears at the bottom of your mobile screen
  • Then, enter the vehicle registration number and click on ‘check pending challan’
  • You will be redirected to a webpage where you can see the challan details.

How to Check TS E-challan Status on Parivahan?

To check the TS e-challan status on the Parivahan website, you need to follow these steps:

  • Go to the Parivahan’s e-challan webpage
  • Enter the challan number
  • Once the details are entered, you can see e-challan details, its issuance date and time, etc

Take Away

So, ensure to check the TS e-challan status time and again to pay the fines on time. Moreover, adhere to the traffic rules while driving a car or bike to ensure road safety and avoid paying hefty fines.

 

 

 

 

