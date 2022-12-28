How Eating Oranges Can Transform Your Health

Oranges are among the best and healthiest sources of vitamin C. This citrus fruit is also packed with dietary fiber, magnesium, beta carotene and potassium. What makes them good for your health is their detoxifying and alkalizing properties. They can be used in your protein powder and fruit smoothies, beauty regimen, baked goods and more, let us take a look at the benefits this delicious fruit has to offer.

1. Assists In Collagen Production

About 70 mg of vitamin C can be found in an average-sized orange. Benefits of this essential nutrient include the formation of collagen in our bones, protection against inflammation, and a reduction in blood pressure. Our bodies make collagen, a type of protein. It aids crucial processes like tissue repair and immune response by providing structural support for tissues. Collagen production decreases and elastin disappears as we age, leaving our skin droopy and flaky. The natural aging process makes it impossible to completely halt collagen loss, but we can try to slow it down, and consuming an orange a day can really make a difference in your skin.

2. Keep Your Eyes Disease-Free

Nowadays, people spend virtually all of their waking hours in front of a screen, whether it's for work, school, shopping, or catching up on their favourite shows. You should show them some extra love and care. Vitamin A, C, and E, as well as plant flavonoids found in oranges, are beneficial for eye health because they reduce the risk of cataracts, maintain healthy tear production, and protect against macular degeneration.

3. May Help With PCOS

In order to fight PCOS, you should eat a diet low in foods with a glycemic index. Those with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can benefit from eating oranges because of their low glycemic index. In addition to helping with PCOS, oranges reduce insulin resistance. Besides being delicious, they are beneficial to human health because of the antioxidants they contain.

4. Helps Shed Extra Kilos

The fibre in oranges is said to help you feel full for longer, which could lead to weight loss. Researchers found that consuming an orange in its whole form was more effective at making people feel full than drinking orange juice (which has no fiber). The fibre in oranges has been shown to reduce hunger pangs. This low-calorie fruit can be used in desserts, and it won't leave you craving for sweets.

5. Protects Vital Organs Like Brain & Heart

Maintaining healthy blood levels of vitamin C has been linked to enhanced concentration, memory, and focus in humans. One medium-sized orange offers the recommended vitamin C daily intake that the body needs to remain healthy, and this fruit may help us maintain our mental acuity as we get older. The free radicals that can damage our brain cells are fought off by this essential vitamin's potent antioxidant properties. Consumption of orange was found to be associated with improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

6. Enhance Immunity

Oranges contain a wealth of beneficial nutrients, including Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Vitamin A, as well as bioactive plant compounds such as carotenoids and flavonoids, in addition to a variety of minerals. Are you curious about the impact this will have on your immune system? It means that eating one orange every day can strengthen your immune system and provide other benefits due to the nutrients . In addition to that, it gives your body the ability to prevent infections, fight inflammation, protect you from illnesses like the cold and flu, and even lessen the damage caused by sunburn.

7. Speed Up Wound Healing

What you put into your body shows in how you look and feel. As a result, it's crucial to eat foods high in nutrients like calcium, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while healing from an injury. This is when the oranges come in. Oranges have all of these things and more, so eating them will help in quick recovery and make you feel better quickly.

Conclusion

Talk to your medical professional if you are unsure about the amount of nutrients you are taking in on a daily basis or you are planning to include vitamin C tablets in your diet. Keep in mind that anything, when consumed in large amounts, has the potential to be harmful.

Also some people prefer eating orange peels too, but you need to be careful with that. In spite of the fact that eating the peel results in a high intake of nutrients, there is a possibility that it still retains some of the pesticides that were used to grow the fruit and that it is difficult to digest. It's possible that all you need to do to reap the health benefits of the fruit is give it a thorough washing and then grate some of the peel over the food you're eating.

Which one of these benefits did you find most surprising? How do you include oranges in your diet? Tell us about it in the comments section.

