 How to Avoid Burnout While Maintaining High Levels of Efficiency: Insights from Avin Agrawal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • How to Avoid Burnout While Maintaining High Levels of Efficiency: Insights from Avin Agrawal

How to Avoid Burnout While Maintaining High Levels of Efficiency: Insights from Avin Agrawal

How to Avoid Burnout While Maintaining High Levels of Efficiency: Insights from Avin Agrawal


The FMCG industry today is rapidly expanding, and as much as we try to inch for a work-life balance, occasionally our jobs can demand extra of us all. In such situations, it becomes crucial to understand that maintaining one's well-being is just as vital as working hard and effectively.

Constantly operating at maximum efficiency can lead to burnout, which hampers creativity as well as overall job satisfaction.

While Avin Agarwal, director of Haldiram's, is an advocate for maintaining a work-life balance and talks passionately about health and wellbeing.

While Avin himself believes in maintaining high efficiency, he also knows that there is a very thin line between high efficiency and burnout.

So let’s look at a few things we can do to prevent burnout while maintaining high productivity.

Prioritise Tasks Effectively

The first thing Avin advises is prioritization. To manage workload and stress effectively, everybody should learn to prioritise. He suggests focusing first on crucial tasks that are of timely importance and have more impact.

This, coupled with realistic deadlines, ensures that tasks are more manageable and energy is spent on what truly matters, leading to reduced stress.

Implement Regular Breaks and Downtime

No matter how efficient you are, if you don’t take breaks, you will feel tired, and that in turn will decrease your efficiency. For this, Avin advises taking regular, mandatory breaks to recharge.

Short, frequent breaks can significantly improve focus and productivity. Additionally, focusing on hobbies, exercise, or relaxation after work is also crucial for maintaining mental and physical health.

Set Realistic Goals and Expectations

It is one thing to be target-oriented, but it is also equally essential to set realistic targets. If the goals are not achievable, you will only overwhelm yourself with all the stress.

According to Avin, dividing large projects into phases and completing them within proper deadlines will ensure steady progress and prevent the pressure of last-minute rushes.

Utilise Technology Wisely

To smoothen the processes and improve efficiency, Avin advises making optimum use of the latest technology. Online resources and tools for management and communication can save time and reduce cognitive load.

However, he also cautions against the overuse of technology. Setting boundaries, and not letting work-related communication interfere with personal time can help prevent burnout.

Practice Mindfulness and Stress Management Techniques

Incorporating healthy practices into daily routines can also significantly reduce stress and improve focus. Avin recommends mindfulness techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga to stay grounded and manage stress more effectively.

Continuous Learning and Development

Our entire lives are a learning curve, and thus it is important to keep acquiring knowledge and new skills that can help us become more efficient in everything we do.

Thus, Avin advocates for grabbing opportunities that can help one learn new skills by attending workshops, or pursuing further education. This not only enhances productivity but also keeps us engaged and motivated.

Seek Feedback and Adapt

Regular feedback is crucial to self-improvement. Avin encourages people to seek input from colleagues and seniors and work on themselves to become more efficient.

Being open to change and adapting based on feedback helps continuously enhance efficiency while preventing burnout.

Navigating the delicate balance between high efficiency and burnout is both an art and a science. And thus, it becomes important to understand that there can be no performance without well-being.

Recognizing that sustainable productivity is a result of a healthy, motivated workforce is essential. By fostering an environment where well-being is as much a priority as productivity, one can ensure long-term success for themselves and organization.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

3
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

4
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

5
Delhi

1st FIR under new laws filed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, not against vendor in Delhi

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
World

UK woman officer arrested after sex video with inmate from prison goes viral

8
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

9
India

On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai

10
India

Couple in 'illicit relationship' assaulted in West Bengal, video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Top News

Lok Sabha proceedings resumes, Speaker urges Opposition to fix discussion hours on President’s Address

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP draws protests; PM Modi intervenes

Rahul’s remarks come during a discussion on Motion of Thanks...

Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankar removes Kharge’s remarks on RSS from proceedings

Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankar removes Kharge’s remarks on RSS from proceedings

Kharge makes the remarks while speaking on the motion to tha...

Stop ‘misusing’ agencies to silence Opposition: INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against Central Government

Stop ‘misusing’ agencies to silence Opposition: INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against Central Government

AAP MPs displayed posters of Delhi Chief Mijister Arvind Kej...

Justice within 3 years of registering FIR under new laws; hope for reduction of crime: Amit Shah

Justice within 3 years of registering FIR under new laws; hope for reduction of crime: Amit Shah Justice within 3 years of registering FIR under new laws; hope for reduction of crime: Amit Shah

First case under the new laws was registered in Madhya Prade...

1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law

1st FIR under new laws filed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, not against vendor in Delhi

Amit Shah says the first case filed under new criminal justi...


Cities

View All

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

1.1 kg heroin seized after peddler’s interrogation, two more in police net

SGPC asks Akal Takht to convene meeting over incidents of discrimination against Sikhs

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market in Sectors 53, 54

Chandigarh: Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage in Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal challenges arrest by CBI in Delhi High Court

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal challenges arrest by CBI in Delhi High Court

1st FIR under new laws filed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, not against vendor in Delhi

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP draws protests; PM Modi intervenes

Like mother, like daughter: Bansuri Swaraj’s first Lok Sabha speech evokes memories of Sushma Swaraj

Delhi airport T1 incident: IIT-Delhi’s structural engineers likely to complete assessment in one month

Warring couple reaches out to electorates in Ward No. 76

Raja Warring, wife Amrita reach out to electorates in Ward No. 76

Two days on, Jalandhar cops fail to make headway in former sarpanch’s murder case

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Jhunda panel had recommended change in Akali Dal leadership: Gurpartap Wadala

Jalandhar: 5 shooters of Landa gang in police net, weapons seized

Bike racing leads to serious mishap, biker among 2 killed

Bike racing leads to serious mishap, biker among 2 killed

Farmer unions shut Ladhowal toll plaza booths, lift dharna

Organ donation: Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to four at PGI

7-month-old child stolen from rly station

Saplings destroyed while cleaning Buddha Nullah in Peeru Banda Mohalla

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer