One of the largest Indian states, Maharashtra, is home to many vehicles. So, if you, too, have been thinking of buying your dream car or bike in Maharashtra, remember to get its registration done. While buying a new vehicle may bring immense satisfaction, you must be careful about many things. For instance, you need to have vehicle-related documents like a registration certificate, pollution under check certificate, insurance copy, etc. So, in the section below, we will discuss the Registration Certificate (RC) in Maharashtra and how to check its status.

What is a Registration Certificate?

Whether you are buying a new vehicle in Maharashtra or any other Indian state, you need to get its registration done in the nearest RTO. A vehicle registration certificate is a legal document validating that your vehicle has been registered in the government database. It also helps in fetching the vehicle owner's details. Furthermore, if you are found riding a vehicle without a valid registration certificate in Maharashtra, then e challan Maharashtra will be issued in your name.

The registration certificate consists of the following details:

Date of registration

Vehicle owner name

Vehicle make and model

Fuel type

Chassis number

Insurance details

Cubic capacity of the vehicle

Expiry date of RC

Vehicle fitness certificate

PUCC expiry date

How to Check RC Status in Maharashtra with Parivahan?

Here is how you can check RC status in Maharashtra with Parivahan:

Go to the official website of Parivahan

Click on ‘online services’ and select ‘vehicle related services’ from the list available

Select the state name, here ‘Maharashtra’ and then also select the RTO

Next, enter the car/bike registration number

Proceed further and click on the status tab, click on ‘know your application status’

Then, enter the RC application number

Click on ‘submit’ and then you will be able to see the details related to your RC and its status

Why Should You Check RC Status Online?

Some of the reasons why it is important to check RC status online are as follows:

Check Ownership Proof: A registration certificate is one of the most important documents for verifying ownership details. For instance, when buying a second-hand car or bike, it becomes crucial to check whether the owner details provided to you are authentic. You can check the vehicle registration number and get owner's details. It is also important to check the owner's details in case of hit-and-run accidents. In such events, you can just click a picture of the vehicle registration number and get owner details at the nearest RTO or Parivahan.

A registration certificate is one of the most important documents for verifying ownership details. For instance, when buying a second-hand car or bike, it becomes crucial to check whether the owner details provided to you are authentic. You can check the vehicle registration number and get owner's details. It is also important to check the owner's details in case of hit-and-run accidents. In such events, you can just click a picture of the vehicle registration number and get owner details at the nearest RTO or Parivahan. Adherence to Motor Laws: According to the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, it is important to carry a valid registration certificate to drive legally on Indian roads. If you drive without RC, then you may end up paying fines. It is better to check the RC status and determine its expiration date. When the RC expiry date is near, get its renewal date at the nearest RTO.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, it is important to carry a valid registration certificate to drive legally on Indian roads. If you drive without RC, then you may end up paying fines. It is better to check the RC status and determine its expiration date. When the RC expiry date is near, get its renewal date at the nearest RTO. Insurance Verification: Some insurance companies need a registration certificate before issuing the policy. The RC details help the company verify whether the vehicle details mentioned in the policy are the same as the RC.

Some insurance companies need a registration certificate before issuing the policy. The RC details help the company verify whether the vehicle details mentioned in the policy are the same as the RC. Reducing Fraudulent Activities: Verifying the RC details helps reduce fraudulent activities. It prevents you from instances when anyone is presenting false information about the owner to you.

Summing Up

So, to check the RC status, visit the Parivahan website and get all the relevant details. You will also be able to see other details such as the vehicle make and model, fuel type, chassis number, PUCC expiry date, etc. Moreover, do not forget to renew RC on time to avoid paying fines.

